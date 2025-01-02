Why The 'Silly Little Walk' Will Be Your New Favorite Exercise

There's a productive exercise trend making waves on social media, and it's called the "silly little walk." It's extremely easy to do and requires no equipment other than a solid pair of walking shoes. It's gained quite a bit of attention under the #sillylittlewalk hashtag on TikTok—for good reason. The fitness trend starts by getting up and taking a little stroll outside, but we won't spoil all the fun just yet!

Below, we outlined everything you need to know about the "silly little walk" workout trend and how to get started.

In This Article:

What Is the Silly Little Walk?

This outdoor walking trend prides itself on something to do that will make you feel better—mentally and physically—by getting active outside. (And we all know that some fresh air, vitamin D, and nature can work wonders on the mind, body, and soul!)

One TikToker dubbed her silly little walk "peace over everything," while another TikTok user wrote in their video, "POV: You go on a silly little walk for your silly little mental health, and it actually works."

Even when it's incredibly cold outside, that's no excuse—as long as your walking route is absolutely safe to walk, you'll be so glad you carved out some time to do so. After all, everyone is hopping on the "silly little walk" bandwagon and reaping some pretty great physical and mental health rewards.

A Trainer's #1 'Walk, Lift, Repeat' Workout for a Toned & Lean Body

Now, as far as how you'd like to personalize your "silly little walk," the sky really is the limit. You can opt for a few laps around your neighborhood, head to one of your favorite trails, see wherever your feet take you, or make plans to meet up with one of your besties as you enjoy your favorite caffeinated beverage, as a bunch of TikTokers are doing.

Catch up on your latest playlist while putting some serious distance to your outing, or even tailor your stroll to a personal "plogging" adventure. Every step you take counts, and hey—it's healthy in more ways than one, so why not join in on the fun?

If you need a bit of inspiration, under the TikTok hashtag, you'll find people documenting their walking routes and "silly little walk" adventures. The clips are likely to put a big smile on your face and motivate you to get up and active in the great outdoors.

People Are 'Retro Walking' & Swear by the Benefits: 'My Posture Is Now Nearly Perfect'

The Importance of Staying Active—and Social

Even when the temperatures are a bit chilly or you feel inclined to push off your workout to the next day, it's important to still get your body up and moving. That's where the silly little walk comes in clutch. It's a stellar, low-impact way to add extra movement to your day while catching up with a friend or two—zero excuses!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Being social has a huge impact on your mental well-being. Research has proven that bonding with people plays a role in your health. As a matter of fact, being socially isolated can negatively impact you, both physically and psychologically. An article in the Journal of Health and Social Behavior notes adults who have a lot of social connections tend to be much healthier and lead longer lives than their peers who isolate themselves.

How to Lose More Weight By Speeding Up Your Daily Walks

The Mental and Physical Benefits of the Silly Little Walk

By going on a silly little walk, you will get some valuable cardio and maybe even a bunch of laughs with friends. Reaping the benefits from physical exercise of any sort doesn't mean the activity has to be a hardcore workout, either. A fun, brisk walk is all you need daily to increase your chances of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Walking will help you burn calories, along with maintaining or preventing several health disorders, such as high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. In addition to giving you a solid energy boost, walking can help strengthen your bones and muscles and enhance your balance and coordination.

Why People Are Ditching Regular Walks for 'Nordic Walking'

A strong walk will bring your anxiety and stress levels down and put you in a much better mood. You will sleep better, too!

Researchers at the University of California studied almost 6,000 women who were 65 years of age and up. The study revealed that women who walk more often are less likely to experience a memory decline from age. More specifically, 17% of the women who walked the most on a weekly basis experienced memory decline, compared to 24% of the women who walked the least amount in the study.

Another previous study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science concluded that participants who took a 90-minute nature walk experienced less activity in the part of the brain that's connected to one's risk of developing a mental illness.

So even when it seems like you have absolutely no extra time in your schedule, do yourself a favor and get outside for a "silly little walk!" Your mind and body will certainly thank you—and getting active in the fresh air will feel so rejuvenating.