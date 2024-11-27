People Swear by 'Plogging' for Its Mind & Body Benefits—Here's Why
"Plogging" has made major waves in the fitness world—and for good reason. If you haven't heard of this type of workout before, we're certain it will soon become your new favorite way to sweat it out and tone it up outdoors. Plus, people are doing it for a truly amazing cause. We spoke with an expert to learn all about plogging and its incredible health benefits.
Plogging is a feel-good exercise that individuals, co-workers, friend groups, and entire communities participate in. Essentially, people get outdoors in the fresh air and jog while picking up trash along the way. They're doing their part in helping keep the planet—our home—clean while getting a solid workout in and getting social.
You may be surprised to learn that an approximate 2,000,000 ploggers are reportedly, well, plogging each and every day worldwide. Jogging while picking up litter is a multitasking phenomenon that will feed your entire body and your community in many ways. So, it's time to get up and go.
Whether you've been getting your plogging on or have yet to join the hype, what this workout does to your body makes it such an effective type of exercise you'll want to incorporate into your regular routine. It's never too late to start plogging, and after you hear about these health benefits, you'll want to start ASAP. Give your body and your surroundings one big healthy dose of physical fitness.
Plogging exercises your heart in more ways than one.
Before you know it, you'll be exercising your heart in more ways than one. Plogging will give your heart a great aerobic workout while showing all the love to your neighborhood with a bit of community sprucing. In fact, jogging is an exercise for your entire cardiovascular structure, enhancing your heart health in the process.
Tim Liu, CSCS, a Precision Nutrition Certified Coach, tells us, "Jogging on a weekly basis can improve your heart health and will build endurance and Type I muscle fibers in your legs."
It helps relieve stress and anxiety.
Jogging accelerates the production of endorphins in the body. Endorphins are brain elements that boost mood and help alleviate pain naturally. Aerobic exercise like jogging also helps decrease the amount of adrenaline and cortisol (aka stress hormones) in the body.
It provides the added benefits of interval training as you bend, stretch, and squat.
Interval training involves short, powerful bursts of exercise and brief amounts of rest. So, as you bend, stretch, squat, and repeat throughout your plogging workout, you're giving your workout variety and adding some additional fitness you'll benefit from. Performing 20 minutes of interval training three times each week is a great enhancement to your cardio routine.
It can bring your self-esteem and confidence to such great heights.
As discussed earlier, exercising regularly generates a higher level of energy throughout the day. Having more energy will do so much good for your overall well-being. It can increase your productivity positively, keep you physically fit, and boost your self-confidence. It's also incredibly helpful in lifting your mood and kicking any depressed feelings you may be having to the curb.
Its feeds your soul with happiness.
According to a study published in The Journal of Social Psychology, doing thoughtful tasks for others will fill your soul with so much happiness. As a matter of fact, there are plenty of studies out there that prove that acts of kindness result in pretty incredible things.
Before you start your plogging adventure, though, be sure you're fully prepped. Liu notes, "Start off slow, building up your volume over time. Wear proper shoes to give you the support that you need, and avoid heel striking. Learn to run on the balls of your feet with a slight torso lean."