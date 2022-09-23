Slow Down Aging After 60 With These Dumbbell Exercises, Trainer Says

Turning 60 brings on much change to your body. Knowing what's happening as you get older is just part of the process. It's necessary to learn why these changes occur and what to do about them. As you age, strength training becomes more critical than ever. This is because you lose lean muscle mass at this time of life, resulting in a slower metabolism. Embrace this stage of life, and be proactive about the changes you need to make. You can slow down aging after 60 with dumbbell exercises, and we are here with an effective routine.

Muscle is anti-aging and helps you stay fit. If you want to keep your quality of life, then you need to build and maintain it as much as possible. If you want to slow down aging, then you need to train at least two to three times per week. There are many different pieces of strength training equipment you can use, but I recommend dumbbells. They're versatile, you can train one side of the body at a time, and you can perform a wide variety of exercises with them. It's a win/win plan!

When picking your exercises, it's essential to prioritize compound movements, since they help you recruit more muscle groups and will give you the best results. Read on for my list of recommended dumbbell exercises you can include in your workout routine, and get ready to slow down aging after 60.

1 Dumbbell Deadlift

Begin the Dumbbell Deadlift by placing a dumbbell in front of you, keeping your feet outside of your shoulder width. Keeping your chest tall and core tight, squat down, then grab the weight. Drive through your heels and hips to return back up, while flexing your glutes and quads to finish. Place the dumbbell back down to the starting position before doing another rep. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps.

2 Supinated Dumbbell Row

Position yourself parallel to a bench to perform your Supinated Dumbbell Row so that one hand and knee are firmly planted on the surface for balance. Grip a dumbbell with your opposite hand, keeping your palm up and your arm extended straight down toward the floor. Make sure your chest is tall and your core's tight, then pull the dumbbell up towards your hip, squeezing your lats and upper back at the very end of the movement. Straighten your arm back down, and get a nice stretch at the bottom before performing the next rep. Complete 3 sets of 10 reps on each arm.

3 Dumbbell Twist Press

Grab a pair of dumbbells for this twisting movement, and lie flat on a bench. Have your hand positioned like you normally do for a regular bench press. Begin pressing the weight up, but twist your hands in as you reach towards the top. Flex your pecs hard at the end, then reverse the motion before performing another rep. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4 Dumbbell Split Squat

Start the Dumbbell Split Squat by holding a pair of dumbbells. Get into a staggered stance, placing one foot forward and one foot behind you. Keeping your chest tall, come down slowly until your back knee touches the ground. Get a good stretch in the hips of your back leg, then drive through the front heel, flexing your quad and glutes to finish. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps for each leg.

5 Dumbbell Curls

Grab a pair of dumbbells with your palms facing up, and curl them up toward your chest. Flex your biceps hard at the top. Resist on the way down until your arms are fully straightened. Be sure to maintain tension the entire time. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.