Whipping up and sipping on a nutrient-packed smoothie isn't a new concept for people who are trying to lose weight. While there is nothing wrong with typical weight-loss smoothie additions like leafy greens and berries, sometimes it is nice to switch it up in the ingredient department–especially if the new addition helps support weight-loss goals too.

Sure, you can stick to your tried-and-true green smoothie to sip on, but if you are on the hunt for some unique additions to your smoothie that can add a boost of nutrients and offer weight loss support, check out these surprising smoothie ingredients for weight loss. Whether they're good sources of protein, increase your veggie intake for the day, or provide a solid dose of fiber, each possesses the power to increase your odds of losing weight. Read on, and for more, don't miss these 11 Best Low-Calorie Smoothies for Weight Loss.

1 Frozen Riced Cauliflower

You won't even taste the addition of cauliflower in your smoothie, and including this veggie in your drink can add some satiating fiber in a low-calorie package. Since fiber can help people feel more satisfied, which can help people eat less and lose weight over time, this addition may offer some weight loss benefits.

Simply add a ¼ cup of frozen unflavored riced cauliflower to your smoothie ingredients before it is blended, and you will be left with a smoothie that has some serious staying power.

Sign up for our newsletter!

2 Chickpeas

Packed with plant-based protein and fiber, eating pulses, like chickpeas, has been linked to weight loss. Add some drained and rinsed canned chickpeas to your smoothie to help you enjoy a filling smoothie with very little effort.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3 Walnuts

Walnuts are nutritional powerhouses, packed with plant-based protein, fiber, and ALA omega-3 fatty acids. Including nuts in a diet, like walnuts, is linked to positive weight loss outcomes. And while adding whole walnuts to a smoothie may not be top-of-mind, doing this can add a unique richness to your drink that may help you earn the weight loss you want to see.

Your best bet is to soak your shelled walnuts for about 2 hours, drain, and allow them to dry before you make a smoothie with them. But if you just toss them in your blender as-is, that is a-ok too.

RELATED: What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Walnuts

4 100% Orange Juice

Adding 100% orange juice to your smoothie can add some natural sweetness to the mix with no added sugar. Studies report that children or adults who include 100% OJ in their diet are no more likely to be overweight or obese compared to those who do not consume orange juice. Data has also shown that consuming 100% orange juice is linked to significantly lower body mass index (BMI), waist circumference, or body fat when compared to those who don't drink orange juice.

5 Nut Butter

Many of us lean on protein powder to add this important macro to our smoothies. But instead of using these powders, trying out a natural nut butter–like almond, peanut, or walnut–can add some serious natural protein to your drink along with healthy fats and key micronutrients.

Eating more nuts may lead to better weight control. So, adding a tablespoon of this goodness can make eating nuts easy-breezy.

6 Prunes

Prunes are a low glycemic fruit that is a natural source of fiber, calcium, magnesium, and plenty of other nutrients. And they can add a natural sweetness to smoothies without resulting in a blood sugar spike like eating table sugar can. Just be sure to use pitted varieties before you start blending!

7 Green Tea

Adding cooled green tea to a smoothie can make for a uniquely-tasting blend that may help on your quest for weight loss—depending on what else you are adding to your blender. Green tea contains EGCG, a catechin that may be one of the features that makes this drink a weight loss dynamo.

RELATED: Secret Effects of Drinking Green Tea, Says Science

8 Silken Tofu

Talk about some surprising smoothie ingredients for weight loss! Protein is an important macronutrient that supports weight loss goals in many cases. Silken tofu can add some dairy-free creaminess to a smoothie while giving it a boost of protein. Soy intake has been linked to weight loss in certain populations too.

9 Bone Broth

Combining bone broth with your typical smoothie ingredients may not be your first thought when you are deciding what to put in your blend. But this liquid can be a welcomed addition to your smoothie, as bone broth is a source of protein and electrolytes. For an easy way to add bone broth to your smoothie, freeze your fresh broth in ice cube trays. When you are ready to blend, add 3-4 frozen cubes to your blender along with your frozen fruit and other ingredients.