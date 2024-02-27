The #1 Snack To Lose Belly Fat

No matter how disciplined you are, everyone loves a good snack now and then. Not all snacks are created equal, though, so it's important to know the right ones to keep on deck. If you're looking to lose weight and slim down your waistline, we spoke with Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board, who shares her #1 best snack to lose belly fat and incorporate into a healthy lifestyle.

What is the #1 best snack for belly fat loss?

Sorry to disappoint, but the answer is not a chocolate bar, a bowl of ice cream, or freshly baked cookies. However, you'll be pleased to hear that this snack still looks and tastes indulgent.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

According to Goodson, the best snack to lose belly fat is a scrumptious bowl of Greek yogurt with fresh berries. "It's important to note that while Greek yogurt with berries can be a helpful snack for weight loss due to its protein, fiber, and nutrient content, it's just one component of a balanced diet," stresses Goodson. "For sustainable weight loss, it's essential to focus on overall dietary patterns, portion control, regular physical activity, and other lifestyle factors."

The reason for this snack choice is the many benefits that come with Greek yogurt and fresh fruit—specifically, berries:

It's chock-full of protein. Greek yogurt offers much more protein than regular yogurt. Goodson points out, "Protein is known to be more satiating than carbohydrates or fats, meaning it can help you feel fuller for longer periods. This can potentially lead to reduced calorie intake throughout the day, aiding in weight loss."

Since this healthy snack offers an impressive amount of protein and fiber, it helps fill you up at the same time. "Combining Greek yogurt with berries adds fiber to the snack, which further contributes to satiety," Goodson explains. "Fiber takes longer to digest, helping to prolong the feeling of fullness and potentially reducing overall calorie intake."

When compared to other snacks, Greek yogurt with berries provides a lower calorie count. "This means you can consume a satisfying portion without consuming excessive calories, which is beneficial for weight loss," Goodson shares.

Fresh berries like blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, and raspberries are not only low in calories, but they're also high in antioxidants and fiber. "Antioxidants help combat oxidative stress and inflammation, which can be linked to weight gain and obesity-related complications," Goodson tells us.

Greek yogurt is typically filled with probiotics, which are excellent for keeping your gut microbiome healthy and aid in digestion. Goodson notes, "Some studies suggest that a balanced gut microbiome may be linked to weight regulation and a reduced risk of obesity. However, more research is needed in this area to fully understand the mechanisms involved."

There are many important nutrients in Greek yogurt. This includes calcium, which is essential for healthy bones, along with B vitamins, which help with energy metabolism. According to Goodson, "Choosing nutrient-dense snacks like Greek yogurt with berries can help ensure you're meeting your nutritional needs while managing your weight."