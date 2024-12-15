5 Standing Ab Exercises To Slim Your Waist in 30 Days

Training your core from a standing position can be an excellent way to fire up your abs and slim down your waistline. In fact, standing ab exercises provide unique benefits compared to traditional floor workouts.

"Because you are standing, you engage your entire body, increase heart rate, and improve functional strength," explains Michael Cummings, director of education at BlazePod. "Standing ab exercises [activate] not only the core (abdominals, obliques, and low back) but also the lower body, including the glutes, quads, and calves. This integrated movement forces your body to stabilize and balance as you perform the exercises, activating more muscle groups than isolated floor-based ab exercises."

Cummings shares with us his top five standing ab exercises to achieve a slim waist in 30 days.

The Exercises

1. Standing Oblique Crunch

"This exercise targets the oblique muscles, which are responsible for the side-to-side movements of your torso, helping to trim and tone your waist," Cummings tells us. "It's dynamic and engages your balance and stability as you stand, which increases the caloric burn compared to floor-based crunches."

How To Do It:

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and hands placed at the back of your head. Lift your right knee to meet your right elbow, engaging your right oblique as you do so. Return to the start position and do the same crunching movement on the other side. Continue to alternate. Complete 3 sets of 15-20 reps on each side.

2. Standing Bicycle

"The standing bicycle mimics the floor-based bicycle crunch but offers more engagement from the legs, improving caloric burn and functional core strength," says Cummings. "This movement engages both your upper and lower abs while toning your obliques."

How To Do It:

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and your hands placed behind your head. Lift your right knee up to your chest, rotate your torso, and bring your left elbow to meet your knee. Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate. Perform 3 sets of 20-30 reps (10-15 per side).

3. Dumbbell Side Bends

"This exercise isolates the obliques while allowing for greater resistance using a dumbbell," Cummings points out. "The movement helps tone the sides of your waist and improves flexibility in the spine. By using a weight, you can intensify the workout and stimulate muscle growth."

How To Do It:

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-distance apart. Hold a dumbbell in one hand by your side. Bend your torso to the side the dumbbell is on, lowering the weight toward your knee. Return to standing, squeezing your obliques. Complete 3 sets of 12-15 reps per side, using as heavy of a dumbbell as you can comfortably.

4. Woodchops

"Woodchops target the entire core, especially the transverse abdominis, including the obliques, abs, and lower back, as well as engaging the shoulders and legs," says Cummings. "This rotational movement is excellent for slimming your waist by working on muscle definition and improving coordination."

How To Do It:

Stand tall with your feet placed shoulder-width apart on the floor, holding a medicine ball, dumbbell, or resistance band with both hands. Begin with the weight over one shoulder and twist your body to bring the weight diagonally across it to your opposite hip. Reverse the motion to return to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 12-15 reps per side, completing all reps on one side before switching over to the other.

5. High Knee with Twist

"This exercise combines a cardiovascular movement with a core twist, [effectively targeting] the obliques while raising your heart rate," Cummings explains. "It's a great way to engage the core, improve coordination, and burn calories, contributing to overall fat loss around the waist."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How To Do It:

Stand tall with your feet planted hip-width apart and your arms at your sides. Lift your left knee to your chest, twisting your torso so your right elbow meets your knee. Return to the start position and alternate sides, keeping the pace quick. Complete 3 sets of 20-30 reps (10-15 per side).