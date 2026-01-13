4 Standing Exercises That Flatten Apron Belly Faster Than Ab Workouts After 45

Lean out your midsection with these simple, low-impact moves.

As you age, one of the most frustrating struggles to deal with is stubborn belly fat. Hormonal shifts, a natural loss of lean muscle mass, and fat gravitating toward the waistline are all to blame. The good news is we’ve rounded up four standing exercises that flatten “apron belly” fat quicker than classic ab workouts—and they’re especially beneficial after 45.

“Crunches mainly isolate the rectus abdominis (your “six-pack” muscle), but they don’t do much for your deeper core layers like the transverse abdominis or your postural stabilizers. They also burn very few calories and can strain the neck, back, and hip flexors, which are already sensitive zones for many navigating hormonal shifts or midlife muscle loss,” explains Felicia Hernandez, NASM-Certified Personal Trainer and Community Engagement Lead at Eden Health Club.

On the other hand, standing workouts engage more muscle groups—the back, legs, glutes, and core. They also provide better energy expenditure, improved posture and balance, and enhanced “real-world” strength, which promotes an all-around healthy existence.

“It’s also worth noting [that] crunches won’t flatten your belly unless you’re in a calorie deficit. The key is improving metabolic efficiency, muscle retention, and overall movement quality—all things standing movements do really well,” says Hernandez.

4 Standing Exercises That Trump Crunches for Belly Fat

According to Hernandez, these exercises are low-impact, seamless to perform, and were created to fire up the deep core muscles while preserving lean muscle—without ever getting on the ground.

Standing Cross-Body Chop

This move fires up the shoulders, obliques, and transverse abdominis. It requires you to hold onto one light-to-medium dumbbell or medicine ball.

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold a dumbbell or medicine ball with both hands over your right shoulder. Activate your abs as you twist or “chop” the weight diagonally across your body, bringing it toward your left hip. Reverse the motion. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps on each side. Add a slight pivot through your hips to make this move more dynamic.

High Knees With Arm Drive

This exercise engages the hip flexors, rectus abdominis, and deep core stabilizers. According to Hernandez, “It gets the heart rate up and recruits multiple muscle groups for more metabolic ‘burn.'”

Stand tall with your feet hip-distance apart and arms at your sides. Lift your right knee up toward your chest, as high as you’re able to. At the same time, swing your left arm forward and right arm back. Alternate sides at a fast pace. To rev up the intensity, add light dumbbells or wrist weights. Perform 3 sets of 30 seconds, resting for 15 to 30 seconds between rounds.

RELATED: 5 Daily Moves That Flatten Belly Fat Better Than Dieting After 406254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wood Chop With Squat

This exercise targets the obliques, quads, glutes, and shoulders, creating a stellar full-body burn.

Begin slightly squatting, holding a weight low on the outside of your left knee. In a smooth motion, stand up as tall as you can while swinging the weight diagonally up to your right shoulder. Use control as you move back to the start position. To increase the full-body activation and calorie burn, incorporate leg drive. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps on each side.

Crossover Toe Touch

The crossover toe touch promotes rotational core strength while challenging your balance and hamstrings.

“This move promotes balance, mobility, and deep core control without spinal compression,” Hernandez notes.