5 Standing Exercises That Restore Glute Strength Faster Than Lunges After 60

Your glutes do more than you think — here's how to rebuild their strength after 60.

Glute strength plays a big role in how your body feels and performs throughout the day. It supports your hips, helps you stay balanced, and lets you move with control, whether you’re standing, bending, or changing direction. When your glutes are doing their job, everything underneath your waist tends to feel more stable and connected.

Over time, I’ve found that people tend to make the most progress when they can actually feel where the work is coming from. Standing positions make that easier. You can stay aware of your posture, control your movement, and keep tension in the right places without overcomplicating things. Once that connection is in place, strength starts to build quickly and carries over.

These standing exercises give you a clean way to rebuild glute strength while keeping things simple and effective. You’ll train your hips through patterns that carry over into real movement, all while staying in a position that feels comfortable and manageable. Stick with these, and you’ll start to notice your hips feeling stronger and more supportive across everything you do.

Glute Kickbacks

Glute kickbacks help you reconnect with your glutes in a direct, controlled approach. As you extend your leg behind you, your glutes drive the movement while your core keeps you steady. That combination builds strength and control at the same time. You’ll start to feel how your hips move without your lower back trying to take over. That awareness carries over into walking and standing, where your glutes play a major role. Staying controlled here helps you get more out of each rep. Over time, your hips feel stronger and more responsive.

Muscles Trained: Glutes, hamstrings, and core stabilizers

How to Do It:

Stand tall with your hands on a wall or chair for support. Engage your core and keep your chest upright. Extend one leg straight back behind you. Squeeze your glutes at the top. Return to the starting position with control. Alternate sides and repeat.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps per side. Rest for 30 to 45 seconds between each set

Best Variations: Banded kickbacks, pulsing reps, extended holds

Form Tip: Keep your hips level and avoid arching your lower back.

Hip Hinges

Hip hinges teach your body how to load your glutes properly. As you push your hips back, your glutes and hamstrings take on the work while your core keeps you stable. This pattern shows up in everyday movement, especially when you bend and lift. When done well, you’ll feel a deep stretch through your hips followed by a strong contraction as you stand back up. That combination helps build strength and control. It also helps take pressure off your knees by shifting the work where it belongs. With practice, your movement starts to feel smoother and more efficient.

Muscles Trained: Glutes, hamstrings, and lower back

How to Do It:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Place your hands on your hips. Push your hips back while keeping your chest up. Lower until you feel a stretch in your hamstrings. Drive your hips forward to return to standing. Repeat for your reps.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps. Rest for 45 seconds between each set

Best Variations: Banded hinges, slow tempo hinges, staggered stance hinges

Form Tip: Keep your weight through your heels as you hinge.

Lateral Band Walks

Lateral band walks engage your outer glutes, which are key for stability and balance. As you step side to side, your hips stay engaged to control the movement. That strength helps keep your knees tracking properly and supports your stride. You’ll feel a steady burn build as you move, which is a sign that those muscles are working. Staying low and controlled helps keep the tension where it belongs. Over time, this improves your sense of stability on your feet. It’s a great way to build strength that carries over into daily movement.

Muscles Trained: Glute medius, glute minimus, and hip stabilizers

How to Do It:

Place a resistance band around your thighs or ankles. Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Slightly bend your knees and engage your core. Step to the side while keeping tension on the band. Bring your other foot in without losing tension. Continue stepping side to side.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 steps per side. Rest for 30 to 45 seconds between each set

Best Variations: Lower band placement, slower steps, mini squat holds

Form Tip: Keep tension on the band at all times.

Supported Single-Leg Stands

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Supported single-leg stands build balance and glute strength simultaneously. As you stand on one leg, your glutes work to keep your hips level and stable. This directly carries over into walking, where you spend time on one leg with each step. Holding onto a chair or wall lets you stay focused on control without worrying about losing balance. You’ll start to feel how your hips stabilize your body. That awareness helps improve coordination and confidence. It’s a simple movement that builds real strength over time.

Muscles Trained: Glutes, hip stabilizers, and core

How to Do It:

Stand next to a chair or wall for support. Shift your weight onto one leg. Lift your other foot slightly off the ground. Keep your hips level and your torso upright. Hold the position. Switch sides and repeat.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 20 to 30 seconds per side. Rest for 30 seconds between each set

Best Variations: Eyes-closed holds, longer holds, light movement variations

Form Tip: Keep your standing knee slightly bent.

Step-Back Hip Drives

Link: Step-back hip drives bring together strength and coordination. As you step back and drive through your front leg, your glutes take over the work of bringing you back to standing. This builds power and control without needing a full lunge setup. You’ll feel your hips doing the work as you move through each rep. Staying controlled helps you keep tension where it belongs. Over time, this improves the strength and stability of your stride. It’s a great way to finish your session with a movement that ties everything together.

Muscles Trained: Glutes, quadriceps, hamstrings, and core

How to Do It:

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Step one foot back lightly. Shift your weight into your front leg. Drive through your front foot to return to standing. Keep your core engaged throughout. Alternate sides and repeat.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps per side. Rest for 45 seconds between each set

Best Variations: Slow tempo reps, assisted versions, band-resisted drives

Form Tip: Keep your chest upright and drive through your front heel.

The Best Tips for Building Glute Strength After 60

Glute strength tends to come back quicker when you pay attention to how your hips are actually moving, not just getting through the reps. These muscles respond really well to proper positioning and a bit of patience, especially during standing movements, where balance and control come into play. When you stay consistent with that approach, you’ll start to feel your hips doing more of the work, rather than other areas stepping in. That shift is usually where things start to feel stronger and more natural.

Finish each rep with intent: At the top of movements like kickbacks or hinges, take a second to actively squeeze your glutes before moving on. That extra moment adds up.

At the top of movements like kickbacks or hinges, take a second to actively squeeze your glutes before moving on. That extra moment adds up. Keep your hips level: If one side starts to drop or rotate, you lose tension where it matters. Staying square helps your glutes stay fully engaged.

If one side starts to drop or rotate, you lose tension where it matters. Staying square helps your glutes stay fully engaged. Use support when needed: Holding onto a wall or chair isn’t a step back. It lets you focus on better movement and stronger contractions without worrying about balance.

Holding onto a wall or chair isn’t a step back. It lets you focus on better movement and stronger contractions without worrying about balance. Limit lower back involvement: If you feel most of the effort in your lower back, reset your position and tighten your core. Your hips should be doing the work.

If you feel most of the effort in your lower back, reset your position and tighten your core. Your hips should be doing the work. Work through smaller ranges when needed: Shorter, more controlled reps can help you stay locked into your glutes, especially when you’re rebuilding that connection.

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