7 Standing Exercises That Smooth Sagging Arms Better Than Weight Machines After 40

If you want to sculpt strong, toned arms, you can skip the machines—and even your workout mat. Incorporating a few productive standing arm exercises into your routine can help you reach your goals quicker. These moves activate your legs, core, and stabilizing muscles while targeting your arms—giving you the biggest bang for your buck, all in one session. They channel real-life movement patterns so you can build strength that supports daily activities.

Compared to seated exercises, standing moves build more functional strength, says Eric North, aka The Happiness Warrior—a wellness speaker, coach, and advocate redefining what it means to age with purpose, strength, and emotional vitality.

“They engage the core and stabilizer muscles and burn more calories while creating better posture,” North adds, noting that a combination of seated and standing arm exercises offers a truly well-rounded workout.

“Standing also encourages better circulation and alignment, reducing stiffness and improving energy levels,” says Theresa Rowe, nationally certified fitness pro experienced in personal training, group fitness, Pilates, and senior strength, and author of Shaped By Faith 40-Day Devotional.

Below, experts break down the best standing arm exercises to prioritize after 45. When moving through these exercises, be sure to activate your core to support solid posture, prioritize form over force, and use “lighter weights with higher control,” notes Rowe.

Standing Bicep Curls

As the name suggests, bicep curls do a stellar job as isolating the biceps, promoting strong, defined arms. Be sure to keep your elbows tucked at your sides as you curl the weights up to your shoulders.

“These can be done with alternating arms for increased focus and precision,” North points out.

Begin standing tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand at your sides with a supinated grip. Bend your elbows to curl the weights up toward your shoulders. Squeeze your biceps at the top of the movement. Use control to lower the weights back to the start position. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Overhead Tricep Extensions

The overhead tricep extension is a productive standing exercise that emphasizes the long head of the triceps, helping you sculpt stronger, more toned arms. It’s a stellar addition to your arm day routine.

Begin standing tall, feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell with both hands. Lift the weight overhead. Keep your elbows close to your ears as you slowly lower the dumbbell toward the back of your head, feeling the stretch in your triceps. Use control to press the weight back overhead. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Front Raise

This exercise trains the front delts (shoulders), upper chest, and core. All you need is a pair of dumbbells to get started.

“The front raise builds shoulder strength and enhances posture,” Rowe tells us.

Begin by standing tall, feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand—palms facing your thighs. Slightly bend your elbows and activate your core. Gradually lift the dumbbells straight in front of you to shoulder level. Hold at the top, keeping your shoulders relaxed. Use control to lower the dumbbells back to the start position. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Lateral Raise

This exercise is a great move for building well-rounded shoulders and boosting upper-body fitness.

“The lateral raise strengthens the deltoids for shoulder balance and definition,” Rowe says.

Start this exercise by standing tall, feet planted hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. With a slight bend in your elbows, raise the dumbbells out to the sides of your body until you reach shoulder height. Use control to lower the weights back to the start position. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Resistance Band Rows

Resistance bands are a versatile, portable tool that make it seamless to squeeze in a productive strength workout whether at home, in a hotel room, or on-the-go. They help boost upper-body strength, posture, and arm aesthetics.

​​Begin by anchoring a resistance band at chest level. Stand tall, facing the anchor point. Hold the resistance band handles with both hands. Bend your elbows and pull the band toward your body. Squeeze your shoulder blades together. Extend your arms back to the start position. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Tricep Kickbacks

Tricep kickbacks are an efficient upper-body exercise for those looking to sculpt, strengthen, and define their arms. This move fires up the triceps while activating the shoulders and core.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Begin by standing tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Hinge forward just a bit, keeping your back flat and your core engaged. Keep your upper arms parallel to the ground as you extend the dumbbells behind you. Squeeze your triceps at the top of the movement. Use control as you return to the start position. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Bench Row

“The best form for dumbbell rows involves hinging at the hips with a flat back, placing one hand and knee on a bench, and pulling the dumbbell toward your hip or torso while keeping your elbow close to the body,” North tells us. “Key aspects include keeping the core fully engaged, back neutral, and pulling the weight up with back muscles rather than arms.”