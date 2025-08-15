5 Standing Moves That Shrink Belly Fat Better Than Sit-Ups After 40

You may be surprised to hear this, but if you want to shrink belly fat, simply stand up. Standing exercises can be incredibly effective at firing up your core and melting your waistline. That’s why we spoke with Dr. Laurie Binder, LAC MS RNCNP LCCE, with Santa Monica Acupuncture and Wellness, to learn five standing moves that shrink belly fat better than sit-ups after 40.

Standing exercises help burn calories while building muscle—exactly what your midsection needs to be strong and sculpted. In fact, they can be even more effective than classic mat work.

“Standing moves burn more calories than floor exercises because they activate large muscles like the legs, glutes, and back along with the core. This boosts fat burning and engages deep core muscles that help slim the waist and improve posture,” Binder explains. “Standing moves require the core to stabilize, rotate, or resist movement. This full-core activation tightens the waist and increases the body’s fat-burning efficiency, even after the workout.”

Standing Oblique Crunch

“This activates obliques and hip flexors while improving balance and keeping the core fully engaged,” Binder tells us.

Stand tall with your hands behind your head. Lift one knee as you crunch the elbow on the same side toward it. Return to the start position. Repeat on the other side, continuing to alternate.

Woodchopper

“This strengthens obliques, abs, and lower back through rotation, helping define the waist,” says Binder.

Stand tall, feet shoulder-distance apart, holding a dumbbell or medicine ball above one shoulder. Breathe in, chopping the weight diagonally toward your opposite foot and bending your knees. Reverse the motion. Repeat on the other side.

High Knees

“This high-intensity cardio burns fat while the core stabilizes the body,” Binder notes.

Stand tall, feet hip-distance apart and arms at your sides. Lift your right knee up toward your chest, as high as you’re able to. At the same time, swing your left arm forward and right arm back. Alternate sides at a fast pace.

Standing Side Leg Raises

“This strengthens obliques and hips, engaging deep core muscles for a slimmer waist,” Binder points out.

Stand tall. Lift one leg out to the side, keeping it straight. Return to the center. Alternate sides.

Reverse Lunge with Twist

“This combines strength, balance, and core rotation to burn calories and tighten the waist,” Binder says.

Begin standing tall. Step one foot back into a lunge. Twist your torso forward toward the front leg. Repeat on the other side.

