6 Standing Moves That Smooth Your Upper Back in 30 Days After 45

Tone and strengthen your upper back with these simple standing exercises.
Published on September 29, 2025 | 12:45 PM

As you age, sarcopenia is inevitable if you don’t engage in regular resistance training. The loss of lean muscle majorly impacts your glutes, core, and back—all of which are crucial for preserving solid posture, says James Bickerstaff, personal trainer at OriGym. As muscle mass declines, fats take over, which can cause spinal curvature. To help you out, we’ve rounded up six standing moves to smooth and strengthen your upper back after 45.

Maintaining proper posture is essential—especially as you age.

“If you’re slouched over, vital organs can become compressed,” Bickerstaff tells us. “However, by improving your posture, you can improve both circulation and digestive systems. Posture can also improve self-confidence, with research finding that those who sat up right were more likely to believe in their own abilities, compared to those who slouched.”

Your body weight can be an important tool in achieving results.

Bodyweight exercises promote muscle activation, requiring your whole body for stabilization, compared to machines which target isolated areas,” Bickerstaff notes. “As a result, they improve your balance and promote strength in your core and back, all of which are the foundations for good posture.”

6 Standing Moves That Smooth Your Upper Back

Below, experts outline six essential standing moves that help smooth and strengthen your upper back muscles.

“They’re joint-friendly, mimic real life, and train balance while toning muscles,” says Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness. “Just a few minutes a day builds strength, eases tension, and improves posture in as little as 30 days.”

Wall Angels

  1. Stand tall with your back pressed into a wall, arms at 90 degrees.
  2. Slowly lift and lower your arms, making sure they keep contact with the wall.
  3. Perform 2 sets of 5 to 10 reps.

Bird-Dog

  1. Start on all fours.
  2. Extend your left arm and right leg.
  3. Hold for a moment before returning to the start position.
  4. Switch sides.
  5. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 5 to 10 reps.

Glute Bridge

  1. Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the floor.
  2. If using a barbell, place it on your thighs just under your hip bones.
  3. Breathe in and engage your core.
  4. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels.
  5. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for a moment.
  6. Lower your hips back to the start position.
  7. Perform 2 sets of 10 to 20 reps.

Superman Hold

  1. Begin lying on the ground in a prone position.
  2. Extend your legs straight behind you and extend both arms overhead.
  3. Engage through the front side of your abdominal wall. Squeeze your buttocks and lower back to lift your arms and legs off the ground.
  4. Hold at the top before lowering with control.
  5. Perform 3 sets of 20 to 30 seconds.

Band Pull-Aparts

  1. Stand tall.
  2. Hold the resistance band ahead of you with arms fully extended at shoulder level.
  3. Pull the band apart, stretching your arms laterally while keeping them fully straight.
  4. Use control to return.
  5. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Band Rows

  1. Anchor a resistance band at chest level.
  2. Stand tall, facing the anchor point.
  3. Hold the handles with both hands.
  4. Bend your elbows and pull the band toward your body.
  5. Squeeze your shoulder blades together.
  6. Extend your arms back to the start position.
  7. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.
