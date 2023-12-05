7 Steakhouse Chains With the Most Delicious Holiday Menus

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The holiday season is a time for gathering with family, often around a dining room table, to enjoy a beautifully prepared feast. When the relatives are in town, however, it can feel daunting to have multiple meals prepared, even if they aren't all at the same scale as a Christmas Day dinner. So, that's when many families turn to their local restaurants to help lighten the load while still giving everyone a memorable time together.

Restaurant chains, and steakhouses in particular, often roll out new holiday specials on the menu. Whether it's a limited-time meal or seasonal drinks, the holidays are a great time to head to your local steakhouse to try something new. Restaurants are aware of the need to provide top-notch meals this time of year, so many introduce special menus specifically for the holidays.

You can visit virtually any steakhouse this time of year for a pleasant dinner, but if you're looking for something truly unique that's only available this time of year, keep the following restaurant chains in mind. Some offer limited-time menus right around the Christmas holiday, while others have fuller seasonal menus that are available for several weeks.

Morton's The Steakhouse

Whether you're looking for a special outing with a loved one during the holidays or you need a gift idea to give your parents, in-laws, or friends, Morton's The Steakhouse is the place to be in December. The premium steakhouse chain offers its Chateaubriand Holiday Dinner for Two between Christmas and New Year's, specifically from Dec. 24 through Dec. 31. The three-course dinner includes a sliced filet entrée with your choice of salad, two sides, and dessert.

Sullivan's Steakhouse

At over a dozen locations across the United States this year, Sullivan's Steakhouse is offering a Holiday Favorites Menu that includes "specially curated" selections that embody the "flavors of the season." This ranges from appetizers like Lobster-Basil Stuffed Shrimp to a Filet Mignon Duo and Braised Short Ribs. It also features a sommelier-curated selection of wines for the holiday. The menu is available throughout the months of November and December.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Outback Steakhouse

With its affordable steak dinners and crowd-pleasing appetizers like the Bloomin' Onion, Outback Steakhouse is a popular choice for families. The restaurant chain wants that to continue throughout the holidays with its Steakmas Season Menu, featuring limited-time food and drink items its customers can enjoy.

The menu ranges from appetizers like the Bloomin' Fried Shrimp and Steakhouse Mac and Cheese Bites to entrées like the Bone-In Ribeye With Bourbon Onion. Outback Steakhouse stays on trend with the holidays by offering specialty cocktails, including the Gingerbread Cookie Martini and the Black Cherry Mule.

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse goes all out for Christmas. On Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, the steakhouse chain stays open and offers mouth-watering specials like Signature Prime Rib and Wagyu from around the world. All season long, customers can order from the Holiday Cheers menu, featuring items like Pumpkin Ravioli with Dungeness Crab and Imperia Caviar. Holiday-themed cocktails include Santa's Egg Nog, made with Santa Teresa 1796 Rum, egg nog, horchata, and nutmeg.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

At Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse, guests can indulge in a premium steak dinner for the holidays. The upscale chain offers a Wagyu Chateaubriand special, served with A5 Kobe Tallow and Caviar Butter. Pair that with Del Frisco's Santa's Sleigh Ride cocktail with Jack Daniel's, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, fresh orange juice, and mulled wine, and you have a recipe for a memorable holiday dinner with your loved ones. Del Frisco's is also pouring a specialty Faust cabernet sauvignon during the holidays as well.

Saltgrass Steakhouse

Saltgrass Steakhouse is ready to welcome guests during the holiday season and is open for both dine-in and delivery on Christmas Day. Not only is the steakhouse chain open during the holidays, but it is also bringing some limited-time specialties to its menu. Be on the lookout for the Gulf Coast Steak & Shrimp as the featured dish this season, including a center-cut top sirloin with your choice of grilled or fried shrimp.

Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar

If your idea of the perfect holiday meal involves one that you don't have to spend a minute in your kitchen preparing, then Claim Jumper Steakhouse & Bar may be the solution. The West Coast steakhouse chain is rolling out its holiday platters menu, complete with a main meat like slow-roasted turkey or smoked ham along with all of the fixings. These three-course holiday dinners can feed six to eight of your favorite people, and you can even add homemade whole desserts to your platter order as well.