Losing weight within a certain timeframe can be quite a challenge. Whether you have an upcoming wedding or simply want to quickly get ready for fall celebrations, how to burn excess body fat quickly is likely on your mind. Unfortunately, there won't be an easy fix. But if you stick with a high-protein diet full of fruits and vegetables, minimize your intake of sweets, alcohol, and other calorie-dense foods, and engage in frequent resistance training using HIIT or other intense protocols, you can drop the weight. The following are my top seven strength exercises to drop 10 pounds in a month.

Strength training is an incredibly productive form of training whenever you're looking to lose weight and get fit. Perform 12 to 15 repetitions of each exercise, rest for one minute, then immediately begin the next exercise. Repeat the circuit for three to five rounds at least twice per week to keep your metabolism fired up and your body torching fat!

So gear up to shed weight, and read on to learn about the best strength exercises to drop 10 pounds in a month. After you're done reading, be sure to check out People Who Lost 10 Pounds in a Month Reveal Their 4 Best Workout Habits.

1 Barbell Back Squats

Squats are a staple when it comes to lower-body strength and muscle building. They are essential because they engage multiple large muscle groups simultaneously, leading to increased calorie burn and improved muscle tone. These muscle groups include your quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, lower back, and core.

To perform a barbell back squat, begin by positioning a barbell at shoulder level on a squat rack. If available, set the safety pins just above waist level. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and take the barbell on your upper back with a comfortable grip. Engage your core, and slowly lower down, keeping your knees tracking over your toes and pushing through the full foot. Once your thighs are parallel to the ground or as far as you can comfortably go, rise back to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions.

2 Lunges

Lunges are essential as they enhance leg strength, improve balance, and target both primary and stabilizer muscles. They work the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes at a slightly different angle than squats, which switches up the stimulus.

To perform a lunge, start in a standing position with your feet hip-width apart. Step forward with your right foot into a split stance. Engage your core, and rotate your left foot inward slightly as you lower your left knee for optimal biomechanics. Push through the full foot of the front leg to return to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions before switching legs.

3 Pull-ups

Pull-ups are crucial for upper-body strength, particularly in the back and arms. This exercise works the latissimus dorsi, biceps, and the muscles of the upper back.

To perform a pull-up, start by grasping a pull-up bar with an overhand grip, hands shoulder-width apart. Begin to pull yourself up, keeping your core engaged and visualizing crushing a piece of fruit in your armpit. Continue to pull until your chin is above the bar. Lower yourself slowly back to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions.

4 Glute Bridges

Glute bridges are important for strengthening the posterior chain, and they can alleviate back pain by improving glute strength. They are low-impact but add great intensity to your lifting circuit. Overall, they work the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back.

To perform a glute bridge, lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor. Engage your core, visualizing drawing your lower rib toward your pelvis. Push through the full foot and lift your hips toward the ceiling until there's a straight line from your knees to your shoulders. Squeeze the glutes at the top position for about one second. Lower slowly back to the starting position, and repeat for the target repetitions.

5 Dumbbell Rows

Rows are vital for building a strong back and improving posture. Rows primarily work the rhomboids, latissimus dorsi, and biceps. The heavy weight, core stability, and pump you get help to stimulate your metabolism without creating further lower body stress. Plus, your grip strength will improve.

To perform a dumbbell row, begin in a staggered stance, holding a dumbbell in your right hand. Lean forward slightly from your hips, and place your left hand on a bench or your left knee for support. Row the dumbbell up, visualizing crushing fruit in your armpit and avoiding shrugging throughout the range of motion. Squeeze the end range for about one second. Slowly lower the dumbbell, and repeat for the target repetitions.

6 Shoulder Presses

The shoulder press is crucial for building strong shoulders and triceps. This exercise works the deltoids, triceps, and upper traps. Hitting your shoulders with this heavy movement is another great way to keep stimulating your metabolism while building muscle and strength.

To perform a shoulder press, sit on a bench with back support, holding a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height. Engage your core, and press the dumbbells overhead. At the top of the movement, ensure you aren't shrugging your shoulders. Slowly lower the dumbbells back to the starting position. Repeat for the target repetitions.

7 Planks

This list of strength exercises to drop 10 pounds in a month wraps up with planks. The plank is an essential exercise for improving core stability and strength. It works the rectus abdominis, obliques, and lower back, which can tighten the abdominal region and enhance your ability to lift heavy without injury.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To perform a plank, start in a pushup position but with your weight on your forearms instead of your hands. Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels. Engage your core, and ensure your hips don't sag or pike up. Maintain a neutral spine, and gaze down at the floor. Repeat for the target time.