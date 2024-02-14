5 Must-Try Strength Workouts To Regain Muscle

Rebuilding muscle strength is a crucial aspect of any fitness journey, whether you're recovering from an injury, returning to the gym after a hiatus, or simply looking to enhance your overall strength. Incorporating targeted strength workouts into your routine can help you regain muscle mass, improve endurance, and boost overall fitness levels. Here are five must-try strength workouts to regain muscle, each accompanied by a set of exercises with detailed steps, recommended sets, and reps.

Adding these tried-and-true routines to your fitness arsenal can significantly contribute to regaining muscle mass and overall strength. Remember to tailor the sets and reps based on your fitness level, gradually increasing intensity as your strength improves. Consistency is key, so make these workouts a regular part of your exercise regimen to witness positive transformations in your muscle strength and overall well-being.

Keep reading for the best strength workouts to regain muscle. And when you're finished, be sure to check out People Are 'Retro Walking' & Swear by the Benefits: 'My Posture Is Now Nearly Perfect'.

Workout #1: Full-Body Resistance Training

Full-body resistance training stands as a cornerstone for rebuilding overall muscle strength. This comprehensive workout engages multiple muscle groups in a single session, making it an efficient and effective choice for those looking to regain strength. Squats, pushups, bent-over rows, and planks form a powerhouse combination that targets the lower body, chest, back, and core. By incorporating these compound exercises, you not only enhance muscle mass but also improve coordination and stability.

1. Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body by bending at the hips and knees, keeping your back straight. Go as low as comfortable, then push through your heels to return to the starting position. Perform three sets of 12 reps

2. Pushups

Start in a plank position with your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Lower your body until your chest almost touches the ground. Push back up to the starting position. Perform three sets of 15 reps

3. Bent-Over Rows

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, palms facing your body. Bend at the hips, keeping your back flat, and let the weights hang. Pull the dumbbells toward your chest, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Perform three sets of 12 reps per arm.

4. Planks

Begin in a forearm plank position with your elbows directly beneath your shoulders. Engage your core and maintain a straight line from your head to your heels. Hold the position for the recommended time. Perform three sets, and hold for 30 seconds each.

RELATED: I Drank Green Tea Instead of Coffee for 30 Days & Experienced 4 Life-Changing Benefits

Workout #2: Dumbbell Strength Circuit

Dumbbell strength circuits are a dynamic way to rebuild muscle by introducing resistance in various planes of motion. Goblet squats, dumbbell lunges, and bench presses not only target major muscle groups but also improve balance and coordination. The use of dumbbells adds an extra dimension to your workout, challenging your muscles and promoting symmetrical strength development. This circuit is ideal for individuals looking to regain muscle mass with a versatile and accessible approach, emphasizing controlled movements and gradual progression.

1. Goblet Squats

Hold a dumbbell close to your chest with both hands. Lower into a squat position, keeping your chest up and your back straight. Return to the starting position by pushing through your heels. Perform three sets of 12 reps.

2. Dumbbell Lunges

Hold a dumbbell in each hand, and stand with your feet hip-width apart. Step forward with one foot, and lower your body until both knees are bent. Push back up to the starting position, and alternate legs. Perform three sets of 10 reps per leg.

3. Dumbbell Bench Press

Lie on a bench, holding a dumbbell in each hand above your chest. Lower the dumbbells toward your chest, then push them back up. Perform three sets of 12 reps.

RELATED: 7 Balance Exercises a 60-Year-Old Yoga Instructor Does For Peak Mobility

Workout #3: Bodyweight Blast

Bodyweight workouts are a fantastic starting point for those on a journey to rebuild muscle. The simplicity of using one's body weight makes this workout accessible to individuals of all fitness levels. Squats, pull-ups, and tricep dips engage major muscle groups, promoting functional strength and endurance. This regimen is particularly beneficial for individuals returning to fitness after a hiatus, as it establishes a strong foundation for future strength gains.

1. Bodyweight Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body by bending at the hips and knees. Return to the starting position by pushing through your heels. Perform three sets of 15 reps.

2. Pull-ups

Hang onto a pull-up bar with palms facing away. Pull your body up until your chin is above the bar. Lower yourself back down with control. Perform three sets of eight to 10 reps.

3. Tricep Dips

Play

Position your hands shoulder-width apart on parallel bars. Lower your body by bending your elbows. Push back up to the starting position. Perform three sets of 12 reps.

RELATED: 10 Strength Training Exercises for Beginners to Sculpt a Toned Body

Workout #4: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) takes center stage as an efficient and intense method for regaining muscle strength. This workout involves short bursts of intense activity, promoting cardiovascular health while engaging various muscle groups. Burpees, mountain climbers, and kettlebell swings create a powerful trio that not only burns calories but also builds strength and endurance. HIIT workouts are known for their time efficiency, making them perfect for individuals with busy schedules.

1. Burpees

Begin in a standing position. Drop into a squat position, placing your hands on the ground. Jump your feet back into a plank position, perform a pushup, then jump your feet back to your hands. Explosively jump up from the squat position. Perform four sets of 15 reps.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2. Mountain Climbers

Start in a plank position. Bring one knee toward your chest, and then switch legs quickly. Continue alternating legs at a rapid pace. Perform four sets of 30 seconds.

3. Kettlebell Swings

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a kettlebell with both hands. Hinge at the hips, and swing the kettlebell between your legs. Thrust your hips forward to swing the kettlebell up to chest level. Perform four sets of 20 reps.

RELATED: The 13 Best Exercises To Lose Belly Fat & Slow Aging

Workout #5: Core-Strengthening Routine

A strong core forms the foundation for overall strength and stability. This core-strengthening routine zeroes in on the muscles that support your spine and contribute to daily functional movements. Bicycle crunches, Russian twists, and leg raises target the abdominal muscles, obliques, and lower back. Beyond aesthetic benefits, a resilient core enhances posture, reduces the risk of injuries, and improves overall athletic performance. Whether you're looking to sculpt your midsection or enhance your overall strength, this routine is a vital component in rebuilding a solid and functional muscular foundation.

1. Bicycle Crunches

Lie on your back with your hands behind your head. Lift your legs and rotate your torso, bringing one elbow toward the opposite knee. Repeat on the other side in a cycling motion. Perform three sets of 20 reps (10 per side).

2. Russian Twists

Sit on the floor with your knees bent, lean back slightly, and lift your feet off the ground. Rotate your torso to one side, then the other, while holding a weight or medicine ball. Perform three sets of 15 reps.

3. Leg Raises

Lie on your back with your legs straight and your hands under your lower back. Lift your legs toward the ceiling, then lower them without touching the ground. Perform three sets of 12 reps.