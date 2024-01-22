​​The #1 Daily Workout To Regain Muscle Mass in Your Legs

While many people hit the gym to sculpt their upper body (think toned arms and a trim waistline), they often overlook one crucial aspect of overall health and fitness: lower-body strength. Your lower body is home to some of the biggest muscle groups in your body, including your glutes, hamstrings, and quads. Whether you're getting back into working out after a hiatus or simply looking to inject some life into your leg workouts, building and maintaining muscle mass in your legs is essential for overall strength, stability, and functional movements. We chatted with TJ Mentus, CPT, a certified personal trainer at Garage Gym Reviews, who shares his #1 daily workout to regain muscle mass in your legs.

The following exercises are designed to reawaken and regain muscle mass in your lower body, making everyday tasks easier and boosting athletic performance. Additionally, research shows that increasing lower-body strength is critical for healthy aging since it reduces injury risk.

"This workout will help build leg muscle by providing the appropriate volume of work to trigger muscle growth as well as exercises for all the different muscles of the legs," Mentus explains. "The workout consists of two supersets and one circuit. The first superset is a squat paired with a single-leg movement, and the second is a hinge movement paired with a single-leg movement. Using single-leg movements with a bilateral movement will help to prevent muscular imbalances. The circuit then focuses on isolating specific muscles in each exercise with the hamstrings first then quads and calves."

Read on for Mentus's #1 daily workout to regain muscle mass in your legs and add size to them. And when you're done, find out How Often You Should Lift Weights if You Want Bigger Muscles.

Goblet Squats

This compound movement engages multiple muscle groups, including the quads, hamstrings, and glutes.

To perform goblet squats, hold a dumbbell or kettlebell close to your chest with both hands. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body into a squat position by pushing your hips back and bending your knees. Keep your chest up and ensure your knees align with your toes. Drive through your heels to return to the starting position. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps, and rest for one minute between sets.

RELATED: 5 Most Effective At-Home Workouts for Weight Loss

Walking Lunges

Walking lunges are dynamic movements that engage your quads, hamstrings, and glutes while challenging your balance and stability.

Stand with your feet together, then take a step forward with your right foot, lowering your body until both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. Push off your right foot to bring your left foot forward, repeating the lunge motion. Continue walking forward while alternating legs. Maintain an upright posture throughout. Aim for three sets of 10 to 12 lunges per leg, resting for one minute between sets.

Dumbbell Rear Deadlift

The dumbbell rear deadlift is a targeted exercise for your backside that strengthens the muscles in your hamstrings and glutes.

Hold a dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing your body. Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Hinge at your hips, keeping your back straight, and lower the dumbbells toward the ground. Engage your hamstrings and glutes to return to the starting position. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps with 90 seconds of rest between sets.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: 12 Essential Rules To Get Back Into Shape After a Long Break

Split Squats

This movement targets the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes while challenging your stability.

Start in a lunge position with your right foot forward and your left foot extended behind you. Lower your body into a lunge by bending both knees. Keep your torso upright and ensure your front knee is above your ankle. Push through your front heel to return to the starting position. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps per leg, and rest for 90 seconds between sets.

RELATED: 10 Best Balance Exercises To Keep You Active & Mobile as You Age

Stability Ball Leg Curls

Stability ball leg curls are dynamic exercises that engage the hamstrings and glutes while challenging your core stability.

Lie on your back with your feet on a stability ball. Lift your hips toward the ceiling, forming a straight line from your shoulders to your heels. Roll the stability ball toward you by bending your knees. Extend your legs to roll the ball back out. Complete three sets of 12 to 15 reps. Rest for 60 seconds between sets.

Wall Sit

The wall sit is a classic isometric exercise that targets the quads, hamstrings, and glutes.

Stand with your back against a wall, and lower your body into a seated position with your knees at a 90-degree angle. Keep your back against the wall, and hold the position for 30 to 60 seconds. Focus on maintaining proper form with your back flat against the wall and your thighs parallel to the ground. Gradually increase the duration as you build strength. Aim for three to five rounds with one minute of rest between.

RELATED: The Best Daily Workout To Increase Stamina

Calf Raises

Whether performed on a flat surface or an elevated platform, calf raises effectively target the backside of your lower legs—an often neglected muscle group.

To perform this movement, stand with your feet hip-width apart. Lift your heels off the ground by pushing through the balls of your feet. Squeeze your calf muscles at the top of the movement. Lower your heels back down and repeat. Do three sets of 15 to 20 reps. Rest for one minute between sets.