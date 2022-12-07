The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As we near the end of 2022 and get ready to toast a brand new year with some bubbly, it's prime time to leave your mark in style. Whether you're fa-la-la-la-la-ing outdoors in the chilly temps, engaging in some fun snow sports with friends, hitting up the gym to work out, or simply lounging next to the fireplace to stream some holiday flicks, we've rounded up the most stylish activewear brands to shop in 2022 and beyond. (Cute activewear selfies are in your near future!)

This very festive time of year presents the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to an activewear update. Besides, if you work from home and basically live in activewear nowadays, this shopping overhaul is long overdue. Gear up for bra-and-shrug coordinates, workout leggings with a phone pocket that hug your body in all the right places, and aprés ski-inspired favorites. Get comfy on the couch, invite your credit card to join, and keep reading for our top picks of the most stylish activewear brands to shop in 2022.

1 Year of Ours

'Tis the season for curling up by the fire pit with a mulled wine in hand for some aprés ski action. This picture-perfect, snowy moment wouldn't be complete without rocking a sleek, trendy, and oh-so-comfy set from Year of Ours.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Just in time for the chilly weather, YOO dropped a first-of-its-kind Apres-Ski Winter collection, showcasing the brand's first-ever active-thermal pieces, cashmere knitwear, and polar fleece outerwear. And if you're looking for athletic wear or cute athleisure to work out or rock around the Christmas tree in, the brand's Holiday 2022 collection has all your bases covered. From "buttery soft" stretch shrugs and cool onesies, to lounge flare pants and bell-sleeve cardigans, treat yourself to some sweet picks that'll upgrade your workout time.

Moral of the story? If you don't have Year of Ours in your closet in 2022, you're missing out!

2 JUV Activewear

It's about time the Israeli-founded activewear line, JUV Activewear, is on your radar. The brand's mission is to make every woman channel her absolute best, sportiest, most capable self. (Warning: Once you browse through the JUV's selects, you'll be downright obsessed.)

From flirty tennis skirts and biker shorts with side ties to long-sleeve active crop tops and coordinating leggings, JUV has all the trends that gals can't get enough of this year and more. One of the coolest things about this brand is its endless selection of unique colors you may not find anywhere else. Get ready to add bright pops of icy green, cotton candy pink, and neon yellow, along with muted hues of blue, gray, and purple to spruce up your athleticwear look.

3 Colorfulkoala

It's no wonder Colorfulkoala, the top-selling yoga pants brand on Amazon, knows how to hug your body in all the right places. This sportswear brand's mission is to deliver comfy, high-quality fitness apparel to women at ultra-affordable prices, and it certainly does. Consider this an online shopping trip that'll put your mind at ease, because it won't break the bank.

A 2022 staple means a comfortable set of workout leggings that fits just right and has a side pocket so you can stash your cell and more on the go. Look no further than Colorfulkoala's high-waisted yoga pants, which retail for $25 and rank #4 on Amazon's best sellers for women's yoga pants. The high waist keeps you all tucked in, the material is flexible and impeccably soft, and you don't have to worry about where to carry your valuables.

To complete the look, the brand's sports bras and padded crop tops are simple, sleek, and ultra-flattering. Choose from V-neck, spaghetti strap, and racerback styles that'll make you look and feel great while working up a sweat.

4 SET Active

SET Active is all about morphing function and form. The brand totally acknowledges that "life is lived on the go," so all of its SETs are made for brunch dates with the girls, serving up looks on the tennis court, going to fitness classes, running errands, and enjoying cozy date nights with your boo. Talk about getting things done in style!

The brand always has fun collection drops, like the SET Active x Aimee Song collab that will transport you to the Italian coastline. Plus, celebs like Sofia Richie are big fans of the brand's leggings and more.

When shopping, expect year-round, on-trend activewear items like oversized puffer jackets, crewnecks, flare leggings, cropped zip-ups, long-sleeved shortysuits, and cardis in the most striking colorways to round out your repertoire.

5 Crop Shop Boutique

Brighten up your wintertime blues with some jeweled-colored activewear pieces from Crop Shop Boutique. This brand will take you from the gym to the coffee shop, then back to your home office, all while looking oh-so-trendy and fresh. The brand offers a spectrum of colors you will totally fall in love with, from fade blue, lavender, and jade to prosecco, royal (blue), and flame (orange). In addition, there are cuts and styles to fit everyone's figure. Our personal favorites? The Sierra Crop and Serenity Drawstring Leggings.