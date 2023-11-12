7 Best Superfood Powders for Weight Loss

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you're looking to boost your health and wellness—and even lose some weight—superfoods are likely on your radar. Superfoods should be worked into your regular routine; they're typically packed with fiber, antioxidants, or particular fatty acids and are raved about for their health benefits. To make your next grocery store run—and meal time—much easier, what if we told you you can enjoy your superfoods in powder form? We spoke with the experts who break down some of the best superfood powders for weight loss that you can seamlessly add to smoothies, morning oats, and more. Keep reading to learn all about them, and when you're finished, be sure to check out I Drank Cucumber Water for 30 Days & Experienced 4 Life-Changing Benefits.

Acai Powder

Acai berries are well known for their antioxidant properties, making them a healthy addition to any well-rounded, nutritious diet. "The rich source of antioxidants is beneficial for fighting inflammation and has impacts on hormonal and metabolic functions, which also helps increase the rate of resting energy burning," says Amy Shapiro, MS, RD, CDN—the founder and director of Real Nutrition, a New York City-based private practice dedicated to healthfully and successfully guiding clients to their optimal nutrition, weight, and overall wellness. Plus, according to a study published in the Nutrition Journal, individuals who consumed acai pulp two times a day for an entire month experienced reduced fasting glucose and insulin levels.

Consider trying Navitas Organics Acai Powder, which is non-GMO, gluten-free, organic, and the perfect option to whip up a refreshing acai bowl with fresh fruit. This particular acai powder received rave reviews on Amazon with a 4.5 out of five-star rating.

Matcha

If you don't already have a tin of fresh matcha powder in your pantry, it's time to update your shopping list! "Matcha contains caffeine and antioxidants, both of which help improve fat oxidation," Shapiro explains. "The major type of antioxidant catechin, especially EGCG (epigallocatechin-3-gallate), has anti-inflammatory properties, boosts metabolism, and reduces free radicals from metabolic activities."

Consider testing out Sorate Teahouse's Sincha Matcha, a type of Japanese matcha created from the very first harvest of tea leaves after winter.

Camu Camu Powder

Like acai, camu camu powder is chock-full of antioxidants and offers anti-inflammatory properties. "Camu camu helps fight oxidative stress and inflammation that would stimulate fat tissue deposit and negatively affect the satiety and hunger cues," Shapiro tells us. "Studies in rats have shown direct benefits of camu camu in weight management, but more studies in humans are needed."

Navitas Organics sells a Camu Camu Powder that claims to have 10 times the amount of vitamin C than an orange. The plant-based superfood comes with no fillers or additives, and it's organic, gluten-free, and non-GMO.

Turmeric Powder

Curcumin powder—also known as turmeric—positively impacts the body's regulation of fat metabolism, says Shapiro. "Clinical studies have shown that it helps reduce fat accumulation and increase the fat-burning rate by influencing enzymes that accelerate the breakdown of fat," she explains. "It is high in antioxidants and possesses anti-inflammatory properties, which also help reduce oxidative stress and deposition of fat tissue."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The next time you're browsing on Amazon, check out Organic Spice Resource's Organic Turmeric Powder, which has a 4.8 out of five-star rating. Turmeric can be enjoyed in a fresh fruit smoothie, you can use it to make turmeric rice, or you can whip up a comforting golden milk recipe with it.

A Quality Life's Green Superfood

A Quality Life's Green Superfood—Apple Cinnamon Turnover is an excellent superfood powder to aid in your weight loss efforts, along with supporting your nutritional needs, according to Lisa Young, Ph.D., RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim, a nutritionist in private practice, and a member of our Medical Expert Board. "[This superfood is] only 30 calories per serving," she points out. "One of the ingredients, probiotics, has been linked to promoting weight loss by balancing the gut microbiome. Moreover, this superfood powder contains spirulina, which has been linked to positive results in weight management."

Trumeta

Trumeta is another superfood powder that will support your weight loss goals, says Young. Plus, it's USDA organic certified. The "greens" powder claims to promote smoother skin, support a healthier gut, decrease bloating, and boost metabolism. "Trumeta contains 32 ingredients for only 20 calories and two grams of fiber per serving," Young explains. "This superfood powder also contains spirulina which can be beneficial for weight loss."

YourBiology

Last but not least is YourBiology's supergreens powder that's flavored with peppermint to aid in weight loss and weight management. "This superfood powder contains about 17 different ingredients … This superfood powder is beneficial for weight loss as it also contains probiotics and spirulina." As stated before, both probiotics and spirulina are beneficial ingredients for weight management and reduction.