I Drank Cucumber Water for 30 Days & Experienced 4 Life-Changing Benefits

When thinking of a healthy drink, one of the last things that may come to mind is cucumber water. After all, cucumber is a vegetable—not something you'd likely choose to spruce up your daily beverage game. But if you're trying to boost your hydration and wellness, you may want to consider picking up some cucumbers on your next trip to the market. This cool and refreshing veggie isn't simply for de-puffing your eyes or dipping into hummus. I drank cucumber water every day for 30 days and experienced some pretty amazing benefits that may surprise you.

Here's what inspired me to drink cucumber water for 30 days.

You may be wondering what prompted me to try this particular concoction for a whole month. In the midst of planning my wedding, I was doing everything I could to make sure I looked like a radiant bride. I read that drinking cucumber water can result in beautiful, glowing skin, which totally grabbed my attention. Hey—a glowing complexion is something every bride wants to achieve for her wedding day!

I won't divulge too much yet, but keep reading to learn the benefits I derived from drinking cucumber water for 30 days.

The benefits I experienced from drinking cucumber water:

1. Drinking cucumber water helped my skin look refreshed and all-around healthier.

My skin gets very dry when spending many days in the summer sunshine, and again in the winter when exposed to harsh temps. Drinking this simple concoction of cucumber-infused water helped my skin look all-around healthier and more hydrated. I'm not sure if I experienced just a good month in general, but in addition to a more glowing complexion, my skin was clear of blemishes. (I don't usually break out a ton on my face, but during the month of my consistent cucumber water routine, my face looked extra clear and rejuvenated.) It took about two weeks for me to notice a difference in my skin's appearance.

I've since learned from Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board, that cucumbers are chock-full of silica, which offers many benefits for your skin. Cucumbers also contain vitamin B5, which can help treat acne.

2. It enticed me to drink even more water than I normally do.

I've always been a fan of drinking a lot of water throughout the day, but I'm not always good at refilling my glass—especially during a busy workday. In addition, plain old water can get incredibly mundane. So I decided to spice up my daily H2O with a much more aesthetically pleasing and refreshing beverage: cucumber water. This gave me something to look forward to each morning when I woke up, and in turn, helped me be more consistent with refilling my glass.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

I do have to point out that I consider cucumber water to be more palatable in the summer months when I'm craving something ultra-refreshing and thirst-quenching. I was also conveniently picking cucumbers up at the local farmer's market below my apartment, which made the routine oh-so-easy.

One major negative about drinking cucumber water is it's considered a diuretic, which, simply put, means it can cause you to pee more. (And I already pee a lot.) While this is a great thing because the drink will rid your body of toxins, drinking a lot of it—especially closer to bedtime—can cause you to urinate much more. Needless to say, I did not enjoy this aspect of my newfound beverage.

3. The ease of preparation made this healthy habit a seamless one to stick with.

I enjoyed a fresh pitcher of cucumber water each day in the summer heat, which equates to about six large glasses. I prepared cucumber water the night before so it was ready to pour first thing in the morning. The process was more than seamless. I bought the cucumber, sliced the cucumber, threw the slices into the pitcher with water, and popped the pitcher into the fridge. That's it! I loved the fact that I didn't even have to peel the cucumber. Because, let's be honest: Regardless of how healthy a particular wellness trend is—if it's a lot of work, it likely won't be sustainable in the long run.

Some pretty common additions to cucumber water I discovered during my research include mint, lemon, and ginger. You can even go all-out and buy lime green straws and a mason jar mug to really jazz up your day.

4. It helped reduce belly bloating.

So many things that I eat and drink—from pasta to sauces to seltzer—bother my stomach, which results in unwanted, inevitable bloating. However, drinking cucumber water actually helped lessen the bloat, which certainly came in clutch leading up to my wedding weekend!

I was curious why this happened and spoke with Goodson who explained, "Cucumber water may help with digestion, thanks to the fiber content in cucumbers. It can promote regular bowel movements and reduce bloating."

Goodson also pointed out that cucumber water has very few calories, which makes it a much better choice over drinks that are high in sugar and/or calories, especially when watching your weight. "It can be a helpful option if you're looking to manage your calorie intake," Goodson added.

Drinking cucumber water might not be for everyone, but I'm pretty hooked. The fact that I was able to stick with this healthy habit for a full 30 days leaves me feeling inspired to find more easy habits like this to add to my routine. Be right back—going to replenish my cucumber water!