When you want to slim down, kickstarting each day with a perfect blend of nutrients is essential. For instance, this superfood smoothie recipe for weight loss is bursting with protein, fiber, and antioxidants to keep you feeling full and ready to take on whatever the day brings. Spotlighting ingredients like Greek yogurt and fresh fruit, it's an ideal—and incredibly delicious!—breakfast choice to support your weight-loss goals and speed up the fat-burning progress.

What makes this a standout smoothie recipe is its inclusion of superfoods, which are chock-full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Superfoods are celebrated for their impressive nutritional profiles and ability to boost your overall health. Many superfoods also contain fiber, which research shows is a crucial component of weight loss and an all-around healthy diet.

Now, let's explore a dietitian's #1 superfood smoothie recipe for weight loss. It may just be a new staple in your weekly meal rotation!

This Creamy Greek Yogurt-Blueberry Smoothie Is Packed With Antioxidants

Get ready to update your shopping list! Jordan Hill, MCD, RD, CSSD, from Top Nutrition Coaching, explains how to make her superfood smoothie recipe for weight loss.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup blueberries

1 handful spinach

1/2 large banana

1 tbsp chia seeds

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 scoop protein powder

1-2 cups water

Ice

How To Make It:

Add all of the ingredients to a blender, and blend until the smoothie is completely mixed, typically 1 to 2 minutes. Add less water to obtain a thicker smoothie and more water for a thinner smoothie.

"This smoothie recipe provides a great source of protein from the Greek yogurt and protein powder and fiber from the fruits, spinach, and chia seeds to keep you full," explains Hill. "Blueberries, bananas, and spinach contain antioxidants that help reduce the risk of certain diseases and cancers. Chia seeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which act to reduce inflammation in the body."

Fiber, protein, and healthy fats deliver quality nutrients to your body that promote satiety. These foods take longer to digest, curbing hunger cravings and keeping you feeling fuller for longer.

Hill recommends whipping up and enjoying this smoothie first thing in the morning for breakfast or after a workout. It's an ideal option to prepare and take on the go, whether you're heading to work, traveling, or simply running errands.