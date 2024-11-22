 Skip to content

A Dietitian's #1 Superfood Smoothie Recipe for Weight Loss

A dietitian shares how to make her creamy superfood smoothie that's an ideal weight-loss breakfast.
Avatar for Alexa Mellardo
By
Published on November 22, 2024 | 7:00 AM

When you want to slim down, kickstarting each day with a perfect blend of nutrients is essential. For instance, this superfood smoothie recipe for weight loss is bursting with protein, fiber, and antioxidants to keep you feeling full and ready to take on whatever the day brings. Spotlighting ingredients like Greek yogurt and fresh fruit, it's an ideal—and incredibly delicious!—breakfast choice to support your weight-loss goals and speed up the fat-burning progress.

What makes this a standout smoothie recipe is its inclusion of superfoods, which are chock-full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Superfoods are celebrated for their impressive nutritional profiles and ability to boost your overall health. Many superfoods also contain fiber, which research shows is a crucial component of weight loss and an all-around healthy diet.

Now, let's explore a dietitian's #1 superfood smoothie recipe for weight loss. It may just be a new staple in your weekly meal rotation!

This Creamy Greek Yogurt-Blueberry Smoothie Is Packed With Antioxidants

blueberry smoothies
Shutterstock

Get ready to update your shopping list! Jordan Hill, MCD, RD, CSSD, from Top Nutrition Coaching, explains how to make her superfood smoothie recipe for weight loss.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup blueberries
  • 1 handful spinach
  • 1/2 large banana
  • 1 tbsp chia seeds
  • 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 scoop protein powder
  • 1-2 cups water
  • Ice

A Dietitian's #1 Smoothie Recipe for Weight Loss

How To Make It:

  1. Add all of the ingredients to a blender, and blend until the smoothie is completely mixed, typically 1 to 2 minutes.
  2. Add less water to obtain a thicker smoothie and more water for a thinner smoothie.

"This smoothie recipe provides a great source of protein from the Greek yogurt and protein powder and fiber from the fruits, spinach, and chia seeds to keep you full," explains Hill. "Blueberries, bananas, and spinach contain antioxidants that help reduce the risk of certain diseases and cancers. Chia seeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which act to reduce inflammation in the body."

10 Healthiest Store-Bought Smoothies—and 4 To Avoid

Fiber, protein, and healthy fats deliver quality nutrients to your body that promote satiety. These foods take longer to digest, curbing hunger cravings and keeping you feeling fuller for longer.

Hill recommends whipping up and enjoying this smoothie first thing in the morning for breakfast or after a workout. It's an ideal option to prepare and take on the go, whether you're heading to work, traveling, or simply running errands.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is the Mind + Body Deputy Editor of Eat This, Not That!, overseeing the M+B channel and delivering compelling fitness, wellness, and self-care topics to readers. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
// // //
Sources referenced in this article
  1. Source:
  2. Source:
More in Weight Loss
  • fit, focused brunette woman doing squats on stairs outdoors

    How To Combine Cardio & Strength Training for Faster Weight Loss

  • blueberry chia smoothie in two cups on wooden table, surrounded by fresh blueberries

    A Dietitian’s #1 Superfood Smoothie Recipe for Weight Loss

  • close-up of fitness woman eating healthy lunch while sitting next to exercise ball in bright living space

    7 Ways To Optimize Your GLP-1 Response for Weight Loss

  • happy friends pouring wine and having a Christmas dinner party

    9 Simple Tricks To Avoid Holiday Weight Gain

  • breakfast quinoa bowl

    8 Best Carbs To Eat at Breakfast for Weight Loss

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.