6 Sweet Things You Can Still Eat on a Keto Diet

If you're on the Keto diet or are thinking about trying it out, you may be intimidated by the carbohydrate and sugar restrictions. Although it is certainly an adjustment to limit your carb intake, there are still ways to enjoy sweet things if the Keto diet is something you want to do.

The Keto diet originated as an eating plan to help alleviate symptoms of epilepsy, but over the decades it has evolved into a popular weight loss diet.

So how does the Keto diet work? On any given day, your body normally gains energy from burning the carbohydrates you consume. But the goal of the Keto diet is to get your body to enter into a state of ketosis, which is when you start burning fat for energy instead of carbohydrates.

In order to get your body to this place of fat burning, the Keto diet has you increase your fat consumption and drastically lower your carbohydrate consumption.

There are ultimately a few different ratios of fat, carbs, and protein that can get your body into ketosis, but the most common guideline to follow is dividing your total daily food into 70-80% fat, 10-20% protein, and 5-10% carbohydrates.

Of course, one of the trickiest parts of going on the Keto diet is sticking to such a low intake of carbohydrates on a daily basis, especially when so many common foods are more carb-heavy than you may realize.

For example, there are more obvious carb-heavy foods and beverages like bread, pasta, soda, or desserts with tons of sugar. But did you know that beans, legumes, potatoes, corn, and many types of fruits are heavier on the carbohydrate count and therefore may need to be limited or even avoided on Keto?

Because of the heavily-restrictive nature of Keto, many people attempting this diet or those that are starting to think about it may be worried that they won't be able to enjoy anything sweet at all. Thankfully, this isn't true! As long as you're careful and aware of what you're consuming, you can still enjoy certain sweets and satisfy your sweet tooth while sticking to your Keto plan.

Monk Fruit In the Raw

Monk fruit is a small round fruit in the melon family that originated in China. To make monk fruit sweetener, the fruit is crushed to extract its mogroside, which is the plant compound that gives monk fruit its sweetness. In fact, monk fruit is known to be anywhere from 100 to 250 times sweeter than regular sugar. That is why it is often blended with other keto-friendly sweeteners like erythritol.

Monk Fruit In The Raw is a delicious, zero-calorie monk fruit blended sweetener that people on the Keto diet can use because it contains zero sugar. You can easily replace sugar with Monk Fruit In The Raw when baking because it measures out just like sugar, or you can sprinkle some on your fruit or yogurt.

Cranberry Mascarpone Cheesecake

There's no reason you shouldn't be able to enjoy your favorite cheesecake while you're on the Keto diet. This recipe is from In The Raw and calls for Monk Fruit In The Raw as its form of sweetener.

Get the recipe for Keto Cranberry Mascarpone Cheesecake.

Keto Bombs or "Fat Bombs"

Fat bombs are a popular Keto treat that are low in sugar and high in fat, usually from something like cream cheese, coconut oil, or peanut butter. You can use Monk Fruit In The Raw to sweeten them up without increasing the net carb count. Recipes can vary, but these treats are a great way to satisfy a sweet craving while also making sure you meet your fat goals for the day.

Get the recipe for Chocolate Peanut Butter Fat Bombs.

Protein Shake

Another simple sweet treat that you can enjoy is a protein shake made with unsweetened protein powder. One way you can make a Keto-friendly protein shake is by combining your protein powder with an unsweetened milk alternative, a lower-carb fruit like strawberries, and throwing in some spinach.

Keto Blood Orange Dark Chocolate Mousse

For a decadent, crave-worthy treat, make this delicious Keto dark chocolate mousse with Monk Fruit In The Raw. The indulgent chocolate flavors are balanced perfectly with the citrusy, tart flavor from the blood orange.

Get the recipe for Keto Blood Orange Dark Chocolate Mousse.

Yogurt

There are plenty of yogurts on the market that are high in added sugar, but you can still find some that will fit into your Keto diet plan. For example, you could stick to something like a zero-sugar Greek yogurt and add some flavor with berries, nut butter, or by sprinkling some zero-calorie sweetener like Monk Fruit In The Raw on top.

Keto Golden Granola

Most granola is not keto-friendly because it's made with high-carb ingredients like oats and added sugar, but you can still eat this breakfast staple when you're on the keto diet with this recipe! Instead of oats, you'll use a combination of nuts, seeds, and coconut flakes to build a base, and the whole thing is sweetened with Monk Fruit In The Raw. Why is it called "golden?" The granola is coated with ground turmeric!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get the recipe for Keto Golden Granola.

Bulletproof Keto Coffee

You can enjoy this cozy energy boost by making your Bulletproof coffee and adding just a dash of Monk Fruit In The Raw. Remember, it's a powerful sweetener so a little goes a long way.

Get our recipe for Bulletproof Keto Coffee.

Lower-carb Fruit

Many forms of fruit are going to be a bit higher in carbohydrates than some other foods like vegetables because they naturally contain sugar. However, some types of fruit are much lower in carbs than others, making these easier to incorporate in your Keto eating plan when you have a sweet craving.

These include things like strawberries, oranges, kiwis, lemons, and cantaloupe. Fruits that are higher in carbs include bananas, apples, and grapes.

Nut Butter

Reaching for a scoop of nut butter, adding some into your zero-sugar yogurt, or including some in your Keto fat bombs can satisfy a sweet craving when it hits. One thing to keep in mind though is that some nut butters are made with added sugars. Read the nutrition label on the back and opt for those that are just made with nuts and oil.