This Low-Impact Exercise May Be Better for You Than Cardio, Study Suggests

Cardio has always been the king when it comes to heart health. That is until recently. A new study published in JAMA Network Open uncovers a low-impact exercise that may be even better for you than aerobic exercise, aka cardio. Whether you're looking to boost your heart health, switch things up in your workouts, or a combination of the two, keep reading to learn more. And when you're finished, be sure to check out these 8 Tips for Boosting Muscle Growth After 50, According to a Trainer.

A new study reveals the low-impact exercise that may be better for your heart than cardio.

Performing moderate to vigorous exercise on a regular basis is important to keep your heart healthy and lower your chances of coronary heart disease, according to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Strong heart muscles improve this organ's ability to move blood throughout your body. This enables a greater amount of blood to flow to your muscles and the amount of oxygen in your blood to rise.

Well, we have a newsflash for you: Your physical activity does not have to be moderate, vigorous, or intense in order to reap incredible benefits. Have we caught your attention? A recent study revealed a form of exercise that can trump cardio when it comes to boosting your heart health. We're calling the new "king of hearts" tai chi. You heard that right.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The research:

The scientists observed 342 adults with prehypertension for one full year. The participants were broken into two groups. Group one participated in aerobic physical activity such as stair climbing, jogging, cycling, and walking briskly. The other group practiced tai chi. Each group worked out for four sessions per week, each one hour long.

After the one-year study period, the tai chi group experienced more substantial decreases in their blood pressure compared to those in the aerobic exercise group. Additionally, close to 22% of the tai chi group was basically free of their prehypertension status, and their blood pressure range went back to normal. Just 16% of the aerobic group improved in this way, and a very small amount experienced a rise in blood pressure to complete hypertension status. On the contrary, even fewer adults in the tai chi group experienced this rise.

All in all, tai chi was proven during the research period to be a more effective form of exercise when compared to aerobic exercise in decreasing blood pressure after 12 months. According to Harvard Health Publishing, tai chi is known as "meditation in motion." It's a low-impact, calming exercise that flows you through a range of slow motions. Along with being excellent for your heart health, it can also help you maintain flexibility, balance, and strength. The best part is that tai chi movements can be performed by anyone, including those who are super fit to individuals with workout restrictions.