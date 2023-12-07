Taylor Swift Revealed Her Eras Tour Workout & It’s Intense

TIME's Person of the Year award isn't something that's bestowed lightly. In fact, the outlet seeks out "the person or persons who most affected the news and our lives, for good or ill, and embodied what was important about the year." If you've been reading headlines, scrolling through social media, and listening to your favorite news outlets, you shouldn't be surprised to hear that 2023 was all about 33-year-old pop singer, Taylor Swift. The star is TIME's Person of the Year for 2023—and for good reason. In an interview with the magazine, Swift shared her Eras Tour workout and self-care routine, and naturally, we wanted to know every single detail.

If you're curious about the workout routine Swift followed to get into tip-top shape for the Eras Tour, which kicked off with "66 sold-out shows" throughout the country in just over eight months, read on to learn more.

Here's what Taylor Swift's Eras Tour workout looked like.

Swift revealed to TIME that she wanted to "superserve" her fans and pay them back for their loyal efforts in snagging tickets and attending one of her shows. The singer explained, "They had to work really hard to get the tickets. I wanted to play a show that was longer than they ever thought it would be, because that makes me feel good leaving the stadium."

Six months before Eras, Swift started a vigorous workout routine—to prepare for the intense workout she gets performing her back-to-back shows. She said, "I knew this tour was harder than anything I'd ever done before by a long shot. I finally, for the very first time, physically prepared correctly." And that she did.

What did Swift's training look like? For starters, running on the treadmill! The star hit up the treadmill each day as she sang her whole Eras setlist out loud. She ran fast for the fast songs and either walked quickly or jogged for the slower-paced hits. She also completed a weight, conditioning, and strength regimen at her gym, Dogpound. All of this was on top of three full months of dance lessons. Talk about prep work!

"I wanted to get it in my bones. I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought," Swift told TIME. "Learning choreography is not my strong suit."

She hit the pause button on alcohol.

Working out isn't the only form of wellness discipline the celeb has been diligent about. Swift also hit the pause button on drinking alcohol before the tour—with one exception. "I stopped drinking for a couple months before the show except for on Grammy night, which was hilarious," Swift explained. "I gave myself a fun night for that one."

Swift revealed she continues to abstain from drinking alcohol while touring. "Doing that show with a hangover. I don't want to know that world," she said. "I know I'm not drinking on tour. I know I'm working out in between shows. I know I'm keeping my strength and stamina up. I know I'm going on that stage whether I'm sick, injured, heartbroken, uncomfortable, or stressed. That's part of my identity as a human being now. If someone buys a ticket to my show, I'm going to play it unless we have some sort of force majeure."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

So "breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, breathe out." Take a cue from Taylor Swift, and get your workout on.