Whether you've lost weight or you're dealing with the natural woes of aging, there are plenty of reasons why you might want to give your breasts a lift. If you're searching for effective, safe, and non-surgical ways to lift your breasts, look no further than the following tips from Emily Schofield, certified personal trainer and gym manager at Ultimate Performance Los Angeles.

Schofield explains to Eat This, Not That!, "Not everyone has the means to pay for cosmetic surgery. A breast lift operation is not exactly your average daily spend. It can cost anywhere between $5,000 to $7,000+ and, like any surgery, comes with potential risks and complications." She adds, "Aside from changing the overall size of your breasts, there are certainly healthier and natural methods of giving your bust a lift without surgical intervention and breaking the bank. Don't be afraid of overnight gains; hard work, consistency, and patience are key to building muscle and improving your physique. Try implementing these tips, and you won't be disappointed!"

Now, let's get into Schofield's five top-recommended tips to lift your breasts without surgery. And next, don't miss The #1 Breast Lift Workout for a Firmer, Perkier Chest, Trainer Says.

1 You don't need a strict "chest day."

While you might assume that giving your breasts a boost means you should dedicate a specific day to an intense chest workout, Schofield says that's simply not true. It might actually be the opposite of what you should be doing.

"Dedicating your entire training session to your chest alone is impractical, inefficient, and can leave you at risk of injury," Schofield explains, adding, "[Frankly,] your chest requires less training to strengthen and develop than other major body parts such as your back and legs. It's better to incorporate them into your current workouts."

2 Use light to moderate weight when it comes to workouts.

In the same way that you don't need to overdo it when it comes to chest exercises, you also don't want to take on too many reps or too much weight during workouts.

Schofield points out, "Research shows for most, an eight to 15 rep range is ideal for balancing training volume, skill acquisition, and time efficiency." In order to get the kind of breast-lifting effect you have in mind, Schofield also says you should utilize a light-to-moderate weight so you're able to complete all reps with solid form and tempo.

3 Give your body time to rest, repair, and re-energize.

There's no doubt that how often you do your workout will affect the overall results. At the same time, you also need to give your body an adequate amount of time to rest, repair, and re-energize itself between workouts. The exact duration of this downtime will depend on the type of training you're taking on.

When it comes to breast-based exercises, Schofield explains, "Because the training volume required for your chest to grow is relatively low, recovery time should also be relatively quick."

RELATED: The 5-Minute Standing Ab Workout for a Strong Core6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

4 Work within your range.

Although Schofield is willing to offer potential ways to lift your breasts, she also notes that in this instance, you need to be keenly aware of your abilities and, perhaps more importantly, your limits.

"You should aim to work within your range of motion with any exercise," according to Schofield. For instance, she explains, "Many women have a shallow rib cage, limiting how much force they can produce at the very bottom of a press. Making sure you stick within your range will allow you to push more weight and minimize your risks of injury."

5 Take things slow and steady.

Finally, Schofield explains, "Slower, controlled tempos will help you maintain tension in the chest, shoulders, and triceps during pressing exercises, ensuring you are hitting your target muscles and keeping you injury-free."

Schofield suggests a potential upper body workout to can try: