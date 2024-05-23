31 Grocery Stores That Are Open on Memorial Day

Memorial Day is the unofficial first day of the summer season when the grilling gear is dusted off, and everyone jumps into the pool. It might have been several months since you last cooked a batch of hot dogs and hamburgers, so you should make sure that your kitchen is fully stocked ahead of time. Inevitably, there will be those last-minute emergencies where you didn't buy enough buns, or it's time for dessert, and the freezer is empty. Before the panic sets in, know that it's okay to relax – your local grocery store should be open and stocked with those Memorial Day essentials.

This is not applicable to every chain, however. For example, the popular warehouse club Costco will be closed on Memorial Day. Aside from this one exception, most national and regional grocery store chains will be open on the holiday for at least partial hours, if not for the full day. That means a quick trip to the grocery store is not out of the question if you are out of those key grilling ingredients. You can also look into your favorite grocery store's delivery services if you don't want to leave the hometown parade early to go shopping. (And if grilling isn't on the menu, some excellent Memorial Day restaurant deals are also available.)

As always, exact holiday hours may vary by location. You must check ahead of time with your nearest grocery chain to know exactly when stores will be open on Memorial Day. Even if a nationwide chain posts business hours for Memorial Day, these could vary slightly based on location. In many instances, the pharmacy hours could also be limited.

Sam's Club

Walmart-owned warehouse chain Sam's Club will be open for its members to shop its many May deals on Memorial Day. The warehouse should be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the holiday, though you can check for exact warehouse hours with your nearest location.

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's will be open on Memorial Day for its regular business hours, which are typically 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. That's music to the ears of its regular customers, who can stop by and pick up the best new products and any last-minute groceries. Look up your closest Trader Joe's for exact hours and details.

Walmart

Most Walmart locations will be open on Memorial Day for regular business hours. If you need last-minute groceries for your barbecue, or you need another essential for wherever the holiday brings you, Walmart should have you covered. Some of its pharmacies could vary in their hours, however, so it's always a good idea to look up your nearest Walmart to confirm exact availability.

Kroger

Nationwide grocery chain Kroger will be open for its many customers on Memorial Day—so stocking up on top-quality items will be a breeze. Exact hours could vary based on location so find your local Kroger and see what the exact holiday hours will be.

Albertsons

Need a last-minute bottle of ketchup on Memorial Day? The good news is that all Albertsons locations will be open for their regular business hours. Pharmacy hours could differ, so check with your local Albertsons for exact holiday hours.

Aldi

Most Aldi grocery store locations will be open for at least partial hours on Memorial Day. Some locations could offer limited business hours on the holiday, so double-check to find your nearest Aldi's hours.

Whole Foods Market

When it comes to premium cuts of meat perfect for grilling, few grocery chains hold a candle to Whole Foods. The organic-forward grocery chain will be open on Memorial Day. Some of its locations could have varying hours, so check your nearest Whole Foods to confirm exact Memorial Day hours.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

BJ's Wholesale Club

Unlike its main competitor, Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club will be open on Memorial Day for any last-minute needs you may have. Confirm with your nearest BJ's for exact holiday hours.

Publix

Whether you need to order a red, white, and blue cake from the bakery or pick up your go-to Pub Sub order for lunch, Publix locations will be open for regular business hours on Memorial Day. Confirm the exact hours of your nearest location and if you need to, check pharmacy hours too.

H-E-B

Texas-based grocery chain H-E-B will be open for regular business hours this Memorial Day. If you need the pharmacy, you will want to double-check with your nearest H-E-B location, as those hours may be shortened.

Meijer

If the midwestern grocery chain Meijer is your regional supermarket of choice, then you'll be happy to know that its stores will be open on Memorial Day. However, that could vary from regular business hours so confirm with your nearest location.

Wegmans

If you live in the Northeast, you are probably familiar with Wegmans. If you live near one of its over 100 stores, you'll want to know that the beloved grocery chain will be open on Memorial Day. The exact hours could differ depending on the store, so find your nearest location to confirm exactly when it will be open.

Winn-Dixie

Winn-Dixie stores will be open on Memorial Day. However, exact hours may vary by location. Find your nearest Winn-Dixie to confirm the exact holiday hours.

Piggly Wiggly

Located primarily in the Southeast, ​​Piggly Wiggly will be open on Memorial Day for whatever your last-day holiday needs may be. If you need to, reach out to your nearest location to confirm the exact hours.

Acme

Acme locations will be open on Memorial Day for regular business hours. However, customers will want to check with the pharmacy, as those hours may vary. Check ACME's website to find out your local store's hours.

Target

Whether you need last-minute groceries or some patriotic decorations to display around your house, Target will be open for regular business hours on Memorial Day. Look up your local Target and to confirm exact hours.

The Fresh Market

The Fresh Market will be open on Memorial Day. Check your nearest location and see if there are any variances from its typical business hours.

Food Lion

Good news for Food Lion shoppers: the grocery chain will be open on Memorial Day. Find your nearest location to confirm the exact hours.

Giant Food

Giant Food stores will be open for regular business hours on Memorial Day. However, its pharmacies may have shortened hours for the holiday. Look up your nearest location if you need to confirm pharmacy availability on the holiday.

Harris Teeter

If you rely on Harris Teeter for your grocery needs, you are in luck on Memorial Day. All locations are open for the holiday, so you should be able to find all your day-of necessities or last-minute additions. Find your nearest location to confirm the exact hours.

H-Mart

Most H-Mart locations will be open on Memorial Day. Exact hours may vary based on location, so be sure to look up your nearest H-Mart before Memorial Day so you know exactly when it will be open.

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee locations will be open on Memorial Day. Pharmacy hours could vary. Find your nearest Hy-Vee location so you can confirm the exact hours for both the grocery store and pharmacy.

Kmart

K-Mart will be open on Memorial Day, but hours could vary by location. Find your local K-Mart and confirm the hours.

Price Chopper/Market 32

Offering affordable grocery solutions, most Price Chopper and Market 32 locations will be open for regular business hours on Memorial Day. If you need to head to your nearest location for any last-minute pick-ups, be sure to check with your nearest location ahead of time for exact hours.

Safeway

Safeway's locations will be open on Memorial Day for regular business hours. However, its pharmacy hours could vary by location. Check on your nearest location's holiday hours, both for the grocery store and the pharmacy.

Save Mart

Save Mart has your grocery needs covered morning and night on Memorial Day. The grocery chain will be open on Memorial Day, with most locations posting hours of 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Check with your nearest Save Mart for its holiday hours.

Shaw's

Shaw's grocery stores will be open on Memorial Day. Most of its locations, which are primarily found across New England, should have regular business hours on the holiday. Its pharmacy, however, could vary, so be sure to check with your closest Shaw's for exact hours. Find your local Shaw's and look up hours.

ShopRite

Need to run to ShopRite on Memorial Day because someone forgot to bring the potato salad to your holiday barbecue? Good news: its locations will be open, though exact hours may vary based on location. Check your local ShopRite for its holiday hours.

Star Market

Primarily found in the greater Boston area, Star Market will be open on Memorial Day for regular business hours. However, its pharmacy hours could vary based on location, so look up your nearest Star Market and see when it'll be open.

Stop & Shop

Northeast grocery chain Stop & Shop will be open for regular business hours on Memorial Day. Its pharmacies could have different hours, so look up your nearest Stop & Shop to confirm when its services will be available.

Vons

Millions of Americans have a Vons near their neighborhood, which could come in handy on Memorial Day. Most of the grocery chain's locations will be open for regular business hours, which is good news when you need to make any last-minute purchases. If you need its pharmacy, however, you may need to check your nearest Vons. Pharmacy hours could vary.