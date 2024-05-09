10 Best New Trader Joe’s Items You Can Score in May

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Springtime is clearly in full force right now at Trader Joe's. Step foot into the neighborhood grocery store, and you'll see that it's practically blooming with new product additions.

Some of these, like the Lemon Flower Cookies, celebrate the season quite literally. Others have no ties to the spring whatsoever and are simply making their debut on the shelves.

Whether you're looking for a Mother's Day treat, a Memorial Day appetizer, or another addition to your usual meal lineup, Trader Joe's has plenty of new options to score this month. From desserts to frozen meals, here are the 10 best new Trader Joe's items you can purchase this May.

Japanese Soufflé Cheesecakes

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cheesecake):

Calories : 150

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 2 g Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 6 g

If you're a cheesecake fan, Trader Joe's is now offering new Japanese Soufflé Cheesecakes made with sweetened condensed milk and cream cheese. Each package is available for $3.29 and contains two cheesecakes.

Although they just hit stores this week, these moist, airy desserts have already started generating buzz among shoppers. "These things are stupidly good. I ate the whole bag the same evening I brought them home. They're gently sweet and taste mildly of cheesecake," one fan wrote on Reddit.

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Drooling Over a New Dessert: 'Ate the Whole Bag'

Milk Chocolate Covered Honeycomb

Nutrition : (Per 3 Pieces):

Calories : 150

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 1 g

This sweet treat draws inspiration from honeycomb candy, sometimes referred to as "sponge candy" or "seafoam candy." Priced at $3.99 per bag, this chocolate-covered confection is made with sugar, honey, and baking soda, presenting "an airy-yet-crispy texture," according to Trader Joe's.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Social media users have compared this item to multiple candy products, including Violet Crumble, an Australian candy bar, as well as Cadbury's Crunchie Bar. Additionally, Instagrammer @traderjoeslist, who raved about this new product, noted the texture is similar to a Butterfinger.

Lemon Flower Cookies

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cookie):

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 2 g

Trader Joe's is celebrating the season with these bright, citrusy sandwich cookies, which cost $5.99. Each one features two shortbread cookies and a layer of lemon-flavored jam.

"I ate the entire box in less than 24 hours. They taste……SO GOOD! lol," one Reddit user raved.

I Tried 11 Trader Joe's Frozen Desserts & the Winner Was Delightfully Decadent

All Occasion Sprinkle

Nutrition : (Per 1 Teaspoon):

Calories : 15

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 0 g

Whether you're whipping up a dessert for Mother's Day or you'd just like to add a textural component to your ice cream, Trader Joe's has new festive sprinkles designed for all occasions. The All Occasion Sprinkle features a combination of classic sprinkles, multi-colored "confetti," white hearts, and flowers. As a bonus, the sprinkles get their color from fruit and vegetable juice, as well as spirulina extract. Add some color to your cupcakes, cookies, and more for $1.99.

Jumeokbap

Nutrition : (Per 1 Pack):

Calories : 190

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 2 g Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 5 g

The latest Korean-inspired item to hit the frozen food aisle is the new Jumeokbap. Each bag contains three microwaveable packs with a pyramid-shaped rice "ball" featuring plant-based meatless bulgogi and vegetables. Each package costs $4.99.

The new frozen food has already generated rave reviews from customers, with one writing, "Crew here. Ate them tonight for dinner. Incredible. Vegetarian but they taste like pork fried rice balls. Amazing w[ith] soyaki. [In my opinion] this is going to be bigger than kimbap."

25 Best Trader Joe's Foods of All Time

Shrimp Scampi

Nutrition : (Per 1/3 Package):

Calories : 330

Fat : 31 g (Saturated Fat: 20 g)

Sodium : 680 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 11 g

For an easy meal, Trader Joe's just released a new frozen shrimp scampi option. This ready-to-cook dish includes shelled, deveined, tail-off shrimp in a sauce made with garlic, butter, white wine, lemon juice, and grated romano cheese. The frozen meal is available for $8.99.

Prosciutto Wrapped Fresh Mozzarella

Nutrition : (Per 1 Piece):

Calories : 50

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : <1 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 4 g

Planning to assemble a charcuterie board soon? Trader Joe's has a new addition to place add alongside your cheese, crackers, and dried fruit. Available for $4.99, the new Prosciutto Wrapped Mozzarella is exactly what it sounds like: mozzarella cheese wrapped in prosciutto. The grocery chain describes the cheese as "fresh and silky," noting that the prosciutto, which is imported and aged for 11 months, presents a "rich, flavorful bite."

15 Best Canned Foods at Trader Joe's

Sparkling Guava Juice Beverage

Nutrition information unavailable.

One of the latest drinks to join the beverage selection is the new Sparkling Guava Juice Beverage, which comes in boxes of four cans for $3.99. The new drink is available for a limited time and features 50% guava juice. Multiple shoppers have expressed excitement about trying this new drink, with a few sharing positive reviews. "It's so good! Definitely perfect for a cocktail!" one customer commented on a recent Instagram post.

Chili Lime Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast

Nutrition information unavailable.

Trader Joe's offers multiple heat-and-serve grilled chicken options and recently launched a brand-new one: Chili Lime. Priced at $7.99, this fully cooked chicken is seasoned with a combination of chili powder, paprika, dried garlic, cumin, and lime juice concentrate. Add it to your salad, fajitas, rice bowls, and more.

"It's so delicious… I picked it up yesterday and I am definitely going back for more. The flavor is really good!" one fan wrote on a recent Instagram post announcing the product's launch.

17 Best Prepared Meals at Trader Joe's

Synergistically Seasoned Popcorn

Nutrition information unavailable.

This item isn't new, per se, but it's one worth highlighting, since shoppers haven't seen it in two years. First launched in 2020, this popular snack is tangy, salty, smoky, and spicy, with some fans likening it to a barbecue flavor. Since spotting the product in stores again, many shoppers have expressed their excitement, with one writing, "BEST DAY EVER!!!!! I've been waiting for years for it to restock 😀 may have panic bought many many many bags…."