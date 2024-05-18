12 Best Trader Joe's Condiments You Can Score Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Would fries be complete without ketchup? How about a sandwich without mustard or mayo? Condiments are a refrigerator essential, and one spot that offers a range of enticing offerings is the cult-favorite grocery chain Trader Joe's. Peruse the aisles and you'll find a variety of hot sauces, marinades, spreads, and other intriguing flavorings that can help you elevate your cooking.

Plus, with barbecue season approaching, there comes an even greater need to stock up on condiments for your burgers, hot dogs, and other grilled favorites. Whether you're seeking something spicy, savory, or sweet, TJ's has something for every taste preference.

Here are 12 of the best condiments on the shelves right now.

Dill Pickle Mustard

Nutrition : (Per 1-Tsp Serving):

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g fat

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 0 g

Protein : 0 g

The seasonal favorite is finally back. Priced at $1.99 a bottle, Trader Joe's Dill Pickle Mustard features an herbaceous twist due to the addition of natural pickle flavoring, dill weed, and diced pickle pieces. Beyond adding it to your hot dogs and sandwiches, TJ's also recommends incorporating the condiment into marinades, deviled eggs, and potato salad. First introduced in 2020, the popular mustard has returned to shelves several times and continues to excite shoppers.

"This is the BEST!!! I know it's only seasonal so I buy a few every year. Still have one from last year," one Instagram user wrote on a recent post announcing the product's return.

Glaze

Nutrition : (Per 1-Tbsp Serving):

Calories : 35

Fat : 0 g fat

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 0 g

If you'd like to add a sweet, tangy punch to a dish, Trader Joe's Glaze could be just what you need. Made with balsamic vinegar of Modena, this condiment features a syrup-like consistency and can be drizzled on a variety of foods, such as avocado toast, pizza, salad, and chicken. Try it for yourself for $2.99!

Jalapeño Sauce

Nutrition : (Per 2-Tbsp Serving):

Calories : 90

Fat : 10 g fat (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 0 g

Calling all jalapeño fans: Trader Joe's offers a Jalapeño Sauce for $3.49. According to the grocery chain, the recipe features more than 50% jalapeños, presenting a flavor "that's hot without being overwhelmingly spicy" and "smooth and creamy without any dairy." Pour it on eggs, add it to tacos, or simply incorporate it into any dish that could use a little kick.

One fan of this product called it "the most underrated item," adding, " We don't talk about this sauce enough."

Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce

Nutrition : (Per 2-Tbsp Serving):

Calories : 60

Fat : 0 g fat

Sodium : 410 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 0 g

Fire up your grill and grab your favorite protein or veggies. The Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce has returned to Trader Joe's for $2.99. Drawing inspiration from the South Carolina-favorite, this item features a blend of mustard, vinegar, tomato purée, Worcestershire sauce, and spices like cayenne pepper. As noted by the chain, this sauce is "a bit sweeter than the sauces from which it descends" and can be used as a meat glaze, wing marinade, and so on.

Sriracha & Roasted Garlic BBQ Sauce

Nutrition : (Per 2-Tbsp Serving):

Calories : 60

Fat : 0 g fat

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 0 g

Carolina Gold isn't the only returning barbecue sauce shoppers can get their hands on. The Organic Sriracha & Roasted Garlic BBQ Sauce is also now available for $3.49. To make this sauce, TJ's combines its Sriracha recipe with a tomato-based barbecue sauce featuring molasses. Together, the two sauces create a garlicky, sweet, and spicy condiment that has shoppers celebrating its return.

"Thank goodness! It's my favorite and I check every time I'm in the store. I'm going to go get half a dozen for sure," one Reddit user wrote.

"Bought 2 bottles in Sunday! Tried in store years ago on meatballs, and this is such a great crockpot/potluck option!" another one added.

Crunchy Chili Onion

Nutrition : (Per 1-Tbsp Serving):

Calories : 110

Fat : 10 g fat (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : <1 g

Trader Joe's sells its own chili crisp, which it has since incorporated into hummus and peanuts. Available for $4.49, each jar of the popular Crunchy Chili Onion contains a combination of olive oil, dried onions, garlic, and red bell peppers, along with crushed chili peppers. Add it to noodles, rice, dumplings, vegetables, avocado toast—the list could go on forever.

Soyaki

Nutrition : (Per 1-Tbsp Serving):

Calories : 40

Fat : 1 g fat (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 490 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 1 g

Searching for a sweet and savory marinade? The fan-favorite Soyaki is sure to satisfy, featuring ingredients like ginger, garlic, soy sauce, and sesame seeds. Marinade your steak with it, pair it with your favorite dumplings, or add it to a stir fry. Each bottle is available for $3.99.

Zhoug Sauce

Nutrition : (Per 2-Tbsp Serving):

Calories : 90

Fat : 9 g fat (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Fiber: <1, g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : <1 g

Trader Joe's offers its own version of zhoug, a cilantro-based Middle Eastern sauce. While TJ's labels this item as "very spicy," spicy food aficionados may consider it moderately spicy, according to the grocery chain.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Among the different ways to use this condiment, shoppers recommend adding it to sandwiches, pairing it with veggies, using it as a chip dip, or mixing it with TJ's Garlic Spread Dip. Or, you can follow the approach of one fan, who wrote, "I'm putting the Zhoug sauce on literally everything."

Italian Bomba Hot Pepper Sauce

Nutrition : (Per 2-Tbsp Serving):

Calories : 60

Fat : 6 g fat (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 0 g

Priced at $3.49 a jar, the Italian Bomba Hot Pepper Sauce is made with Calabrian chili peppers, plus ingredients like sunflower seed oil, extra virgin olive oil, dried basil, and salt. While TJ's says the flavor is "particularly suited for pasta dishes and pizza," the uses are endless, with one fan on Reddit sharing that they add it to breakfast burritos, turkey sandwiches, chili, as well as pizza sauce.

Peri Peri Sauce

Nutrition : (Per 1-Tsp Serving):

Calories : 10

Fat : 0 g fat

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 0 g

Made for Trader Joe's by a South African supplier, the Peri-Peri Sauce is another cherished condiment. Featuring ingredients like lemon juice, fermented chilies, dried chili flakes, and garlic, this creamy sauce presents spiciness, along with slightly sweet and sour flavors. Each bottle costs $3.49.

Green Dragon Hot Sauce

Nutrition : (Per 1-Tsp Serving):

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g fat

Sodium : 70 mg

Carbs : <1 g

Protein : 0 g

Keeping the spicy sauce trend going, TJ's sells a Green Dragon Hot Sauce for $3.79. This condiment features jalapeños, tomatillo purée, and cilantro to showcase a flavor that has fans raving.

"Green dragon sauce makes everything taste better!!!" one fan wrote on Reddit.

Garlic Spread Dip

Nutrition : (Per 2-Tbsp Serving):

Calories : 150

Fat : 15 g fat (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : <1 g

Garlic fans, TJ's has the product for you: Garlic Spread Dip. Inspired by toum, a Middle Eastern garlic sauce, this item features five ingredients: canola oil, garlic, lemon juice, citric acid, and salt. Each container costs $3.69. Though it's advertised as a spread dip, Trader Joe's recommends venturing outside of this by adding it to pasta sauces, soups, or salad dressings.