10 Healthiest Non-Dairy Yogurts, According to Dietitians

Interest in non-dairy foods and beverages has grown significantly over the past several years. More shoppers cite animal welfare, environment, and health concerns as their reasons for following a dairy-free diet. The dairy-free yogurt market has taken off, driven by the increased demand for plant-based alternatives.

As more individuals explore non-dairy options, manufacturers have responded by expanding their product offerings, introducing a diverse range of plant-based yogurts made from ingredients such as almond, coconut, soy, and oats. The base ingredient will make a significant difference in the overall nutritional profile of the yogurt. Coconut-based yogurts are much higher in fat and saturated fat and tend to be lower in protein compared to those made from soy milk or almond milk. This evolution in the market provides consumers with myriad options to meet their taste and diet preferences.

Since dairy-free yogurts are not all created equal, it's important to read the Nutrition Facts label to help determine if you're choosing the best bet to help fuel your plant-powered lifestyle.

Below are the 10 healthiest dairy-free yogurt brands, according to nutrition pros. And if you don't mind a little dairy in your diet, there are also some great options for 12 Lactose-Free Yogurts You'll Love.

What to look for in a healthy non-dairy yogurt:

Low sugar counts: Added sugar counts should be as low as possible when choosing a best-bet yogurt. Stick with yogurts that provide no more than 10 grams of sugar or two-and-a-half teaspoons. That equals about a quarter of the added sugar you should have in an entire day.

Opt for unsweetened, vanilla, or plain: Generally, plain, or vanilla yogurt flavors will have the least added sugars. You can always add your own fresh berries or other fruit or sweet-tasting spices like cinnamon and ginger.

Protein: Enjoying traditional dairy-based yogurt delivers a good dose of protein, especially when you eat the strained Greek-style varieties. Non-dairy yogurts often lack the protein of their dairy-based cousins. Coconut-based yogurts tend to have lower protein counts than those made with almond milk and soy milk. There are some strained Greek-style non-dairy options that also provide more protein.

The best dairy-free yogurt brands to shop for:

Silk Plain Soymilk Dairy-Free Yogurt Alternative

¾ cup : 110 calories, 4 g fat (.5 g saturated fat), 65 mg sodium, 10 g carbs (2 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 7 g protein

My favorite yogurt is Silk's Plain Soymilk variety, explains Rhyan Geiger, RDN, Vegan Dietitian and owner of Phoenix Vegan Dietitian. "It's a smooth yogurt and is a great dairy alternative for vegans. The main ingredient in this yogurt is soymilk and it provides live and active probiotics for gastrointestinal (GI) tract health. Its nutritional profile is great with 7 grams of plant-based protein, only 0.5 grams of saturated fat, and just 4 grams (one teaspoon) of sugar. Like dairy yogurt, soy yogurt is an excellent source of calcium. Another bonus is it's easy to find in stores and an affordable vegan option.

Nancy's Oatmilk Plain Non-Dairy Yogurt

6.0 oz : 120 calories, 6 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 55 mg sodium, 11 g carbs (3 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 5 g protein

This oat milk-based yogurt has 3 grams of fiber, thanks to the added inulin fiber. As a bonus, this option has no added sugars and provides 5 grams of protein. This is a gluten-free option and is also vegan. Nancy's is a family-owned brand that began with a single creamery in Oregon but is now available nationally.

Harmless Harvest Unsweetened Plain Organic Cultured Coconut

4.4 oz : 60 calories, 2.5 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 10 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (3 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 1 g protein

While this yogurt lacks the protein counts that other yogurt provides, it's one that registered dietitian Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD, CSSD, recommends. It has no added sugar and is made from coconut milk. It also provides seven different live, active cultures to improve the health of your microbiome. The brand is also USDA-certified organic.

Silk Almondmilk Plain Dairy-Free Yogurt Alternative

¾ cup : 200 calories, 16 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 70 mg sodium, 11 g carbs (3 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 6 g protein

The first ingredient in this dairy-free yogurt is almond milk and it also has live, active cultures and just 1.5 teaspoons sugar per serving. The yogurt is free from dairy, gluten, soy, carrageenan, and artificial colors and flavorings.

Kite Hill Original Plain Unsweetened Almond Milk Yogurt

¾ cup : 140 calories, 10 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 10 mg sodium, 9 g carbs (3 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 4 g protein

This plant-based yogurt is made with almond milk and has live, active cultures and it packs in 3 grams of fiber. It is on the lower side of plant-powered yogurt for protein but otherwise has a favorable nutritional profile.

So Delicious Dairy Free Vanilla Coconutmilk Yogurt Alternative

5.3 oz : 140 calories, 10 g fat (10 g saturated fat), 10 mg sodium, 13 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 1 g protein

This thick, rich, and creamy dairy-free yogurt has just one teaspoon (4 grams) of added sugar but also has only 1 gram of protein. It's made with mostly organic ingredients and is certified vegan. So Delicious has been creating dairy-free frozen desserts and plant-based beverages like soymilk, coconut milk, and almond milk for more than 30 years.

Siggi's Plant Based Coconut Yogurt Vanilla & Cinnamon

5.3 oz : 190 calories, 11 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 90 mg sodium, 12 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 10 g protein

The primary ingredients in this yogurt included coconut milk, pea protein, cane sugar and coconut oil. It also offers five live, active cultures. The saturated fat is higher due to the coconut milk but the sat fat in coconut is generally thought to be less atherogenic than saturated fats present in meats or full-fat dairy products.

Kite Hill Plain Unsweetened Greek Style Plant-Based Yogurt

5.3 oz (2/3 cup) : 140 calories, 6 g fat (.5 g saturated fat), 160 mg sodium, 4 g carbs (1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 17 g protein

Like traditional dairy-based Greek yogurt which packs in about twice as much protein and less sugar than regular yogurt, this non-dairy Greek-style yogurt is also higher in protein and has no added sugar. Almond milk is the base of the yogurt and added protein is from soy protein isolate. It contains live, active cultures and even the vanilla-flavored version has zero grams of sugar.

Cocojune Lemon Elderflower Organic Cultured Coconut

4.0 oz : 190 calories, 16 g fat (15 g saturated fat), 10 mg sodium, 10 g carbs (2 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 1 g protein

This organic coconut milk-based yogurt is made with just a few organic ingredients like organic coconuts, spring water, cane sugar, and vegan probiotic cultures. While this yogurt doesn't deliver the protein counts that you ideally want to have in yogurt, it is a thick, rich, and satisfying snack due to the high fat and saturated fat content from coconuts.

GT's Cocoyo Living Coconut Yogurt Cacao

½ cup oz : 90 calories, 6 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 20 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (4 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 2 g protein

GT's coconut water-based yogurt is nutritionally similar to other non-dairy coconut-based yogurts. It is higher in fat and saturated fat but lower in carbs, sugar, and protein. The ingredients include raw young coconut, cacao, and probiotic cultures, and it is sweetened with stevia, a natural zero-calorie sweetener. It also comes in refreshing flavors like Peach Nectarine, Passionfruit Guava, and Pina Colada.