15 Best Canned Foods at Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe's is a treasure trove of culinary convenience, from a bounty of fresh produce to top-notch frozen meals. Its inventive products garner fandom from shoppers nationwide—and for good reason. But unlike the highly sought out Mandarin Orange Chicken or rave-worthy Hashbrowns, the private label's canned foods don't often get the spotlight they deserve. But they should!

Buying some of your staples from the company's pantry section can be a great way to meal prep or stock up for the days you may be running low on inspiration or ingredients. Though they're not always the healthiest options from a nutrition standpoint, Trader Joe's canned goods are high-quality, affordable, and delicious. Plus, you can stock up without worrying if they'll spoil by the end of the week because most of these canned foods are shelf-stable (though it's worth noting that many canned goods use salt to preserve freshness, so if you're watching your sodium intake, you'll want to read the nutrition labels).

Read on for some of our favorite Trader Joe's canned goods (except soups, which are their own vast category), and next, check out the 25 Best-Ever Items at Trader Joe's, According to a Lifelong Fan.

Greek Chickpeas with Parsley & Cumin

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup):

Calories : 320

Fat : 20 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 700 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 8 g

These marinated Greek-flavored chickpeas with a touch of cumin, parsley, and lemon are both a versatile ingredient and a ready-to-eat snack. They can instantly become a salad with some grains and feta, a side for a mezze platter, or be eaten straight from the can. "I love having these with mashed avo, pepper, lemon juice, and feta. I just put it all in a wrap and it makes a good breakfast or lunch!" wrote one Reddit user. This popular canned product is $2.49 for two servings at a TJ's near you.

Lightly Smoked Salmon

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tin):

Calories : 190

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 21 g

Tuna isn't the only fish you'll find in a can. Shoppers at Trader Joe's enjoy a variety of canned fish for a reasonable price. When the prices of fresh salmon seem outrageous, consider picking up this canned option. The 5-ounce tin holds a serving of applewood smoked salmon packed in olive oil for $3.69. It's perfect for topping a toasted piece of sourdough, a homemade poke bowl, or a tray of crackers. "How am I just discovering the Lightly Smoked Salmon?!" one customer posted on Reddit. "21g of protein, easy to mix with add-ins (but also delicious by itself), and personally, I did taste that hint of smokiness. Gonna be hard to not eat this every single day now."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dolmas Vine Leaves Stuffed With Rice

Nutrition : (Per 3 Pieces):

Calories : 120

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 420 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Trader Joe's Greek Dolmas, packed with savory rice, onion, and mint, are wildly popular with shoppers. "Is anyone else obsessed with the canned dolmas?" one Reddit user wrote. "I had no idea [TJ's] sold these until a few weeks ago and now I can't stop eating [them]." The can of this delicious finger food, which also happens to be vegan, includes ten dolmas for $3.49.

Solid White Albacore Tuna In Water

Nutrition : (Per 1 Can):

Calories : 130

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 70 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 29 g

Out of food for the week? If you've stashed away a can or two of this tuna, you'll save yourself an extra trip to the store. White albacore has over 20 grams of protein and practically zero carbohydrates per serving, and its mild flavor can be used in a variety of healthy recipes. "I put the albacore on salad greens regularly," commented a Reddit user. "It is unbelievably good for canned!" Trader Joe's sells a range of sodium-level options, so if you're watching your salt intake, this no-salt-added tuna packed in water is a safe bet. The 4-ounce serving costs $1.99.

Smoked Trout

Nutrition : (Per 1 Can):

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 490 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 20 g

Don't sleep on the smoked trout. The initiated Trader Joe's fans know that this canned fish is another winning protein source, with a delicate taste and versatile texture. Review blog What's Good at Trader Joe's described this item as "shockingly good." "It doesn't taste fishy in the least," the blogger wrote. "The smoky flavor is perfect. It's not overbearing, nor does it taste fake like liquid smoke. It honestly tastes like this fish was cooked over a campfire." For $4.49, try this in a dip, soup, pasta, or sandwich.

Lightly Smoked Mussels

Nutrition : (Per 1 Can, Drained):

Calories : 140

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 14 g

You might only think of these tender shellfish in the context of fine dining, but in true Trader Joe's fashion, the luxury of mussels has been brought to a neighborhood grocer near you for just $2.29. The tinned seafood hit virality on social media last year, encouraging many to try them on buttered toast, with a squeeze of lemon and a drizzle of chili oil. "This was 12/10!!!" one TikTok user posted. Try these little morsels for a special night in.

Crown Prince Smoked Oysters

Nutrition : (Per 1 Can, Drained):

Calories : 150

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 11 g

These oak-smoked oysters from Crown Price are an unexpected but intriguing find in the pantry section. They come in a 3-ounce tin packed in olive oil for $3.49. They have a different texture and flavor from what you may have come to expect from raw oysters you'd get at a restaurant, so they may not suit everyone's taste, but they still make fantastic at-home hors d'oeuvre. In fact, there is a group of shoppers who love these canned delicacies. "The smoked oysters are so good! Eat them right out of the [can] with hot sauce," wrote one Reddit user. An Instagram account @trader_joes_treasure_hunt recommends trying these with the Savory Rice Crackers and some sriracha sauce. "Delicious!! Would buy again!!…I would totally recommend giving these a try!"

Giant Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce

Nutrition : (Per 1/2 Can):

Calories : 130

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 5 g

Lovers of legumes might describe this Mediterranean-style item as comfort in a can. These sizable Cannellini beans are packed in rich tomato sauce with onion, dill, and parsley, and can be enjoyed with eggs for breakfast, on toast for an appetizer, in a stew or soup, or simply on their own. "Anyone else obsessed? Bought the baked beans can on a whim and can't get over how great it is!" posted a Reddit user. They're so good that people are reselling the popular product on Amazon for around $8 a pop, but if you have a Trader Joe's nearby, you can just go pick up the nearly 10-ounce can for $1.99.

Organic Coconut Milk

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Cup):

Calories : 110

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 1 g

This basic ingredient can be pretty hard to find at most grocery stores at this level of quality, as the canned coconut milk at Trader Joe's is both organic and free of additives like guar gum. You can use it as a dairy substitute or for cooking and baking to add a creamy, slightly nutty flavor to your recipes. It's available for $1.69 for a 13.5-ounce can.

Organic Coconut Cream

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp):

Calories : 90

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 5 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 1 g

Coconut cream is thicker than coconut milk, it's made with less water and has a higher fat content, perfect for mixing into peaks of whipped cream for a pie or simmering into a rich Thai curry sauce. Similar to the store's coconut milk, this ingredient list is filler-free—just organic coconut and water. A 13.5-ounce can costs $2.29.

Grecian Style Eggplant with Tomatoes and Onions

Nutrition : (Per 1/2 Cup):

Calories : 110

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 1 g

Take fried eggplant, seasoned tomatoes, and savory onions, and you have this Mediterranean-inspired base for a wide range of recipes. Customers suggest trying this saucy starter to make pasta, top a pizza, roll into a crepe, or saute with eggs. "In the summer I make a mezze plate with these," commented one Reddit user. "I always keep a few cans of these around for lazy nights." For $1.99 you get a nearly 10-ounce container.

Lightly Smoked Sardines in Olive Oil

Nutrition : (Per 1 Can, Drained):

Calories : 180

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 21 g

If you're looking for another way to get your daily dose of omega-3, sardines are the way to go. They're a good source of healthy fats, protein, vitamin D, and selenium. Plus, because of its size, this fish generally contains less mercury. This Trader Joe's product is for those who don't mind their seafood tasting "fishy," smoked sardines that can go immediately from the tin to a cheese and cracker board. Just make sure you drain the oil first before eating. "Those sardines are the best I've had," wrote u/hundredsofsparrows on a Reddit post. The can contains 3 ounces of fish and costs $1.99.

Whole Kernel Corn

Nutrition : (Per 1/2 Cup):

Calories : 60

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 1 g

The inspiration behind a vintage Trader Joe's grocery tote bags, the canned Whole Kernel Corn is a long-standing aisle alum, with a crisp texture and naturally sweet flavor. The grain is preserved only with salt to stay fresh, and you can use it in any recipe that calls for corn. This simple ingredient may often be overlooked, but at $0.99 for a 15-ounce can it's a really smart purchase. "The canned sweet corn is so good!!" commented one shopper.

Organic Garbanzo Beans

Nutrition : (Per 1/2 Cup):

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 6 g

As one of the heartiest sources of plant protein, garbanzo beans (or chickpeas) are a healthy ingredient to bulk up your salads and soups or to add a portion of fiber and protein to pastas and grain bowls. Our experts also say chickpeas are one of the best snacks for weight loss. You can even make your own fresh hummus with a can of chickpeas, lemon juice, and tahini for a satisfying side dish. If buying organic matters to you, Trader Joe's Organic Garbanzo Beans are some of the most affordable you'll find, at just $1.09 for a 15.5-ounce can.

Organic Black Beans

Nutrition : (Per 1/2 Cup):

Calories : 110

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 5 g

Beans may seem basic, but there are endless ways to use this vegan-friendly staple to your advantage. You can create filling soups, salsas, casseroles, and yes, even brownies, from the versatile black bean. A 15.5-ounce can of these Organic Black Beans is $1.09—a cost-friendly alternative to pricier proteins, so you can eat well on a budget.