15 Best Dips at Trader Joe's Right Now, According to Customers

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There are few things in life that bring people together quite like delicious food. If you're hosting an upcoming gathering, such as a Super Bowl party, having a selection of crowd-pleasing bites will be essential. As we all know, many party guests will only be celebrating the big game for the food, anyway.

As you gear up for your get-together, what better place is there to satisfy snackers than Trader Joe's? Among the vast array of frozen appetizers and charcuterie board essentials are numerous dips showcasing various flavor profiles. Craving something light and tangy? Rich and creamy? Delightfully spicy? Trader Joe's has something to satisfy all of these preferences.

Although having so many options can be exciting, this doesn't necessarily make your purchasing decision any easier. To help you navigate the world of Trader Joe's dips, here are 15 different options that have sparked rave reviews from customers. Just don't forget to grab your favorite chips!

Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip

PER SERVING (2 TBSP) : 40 calories, 3 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 125 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 2 g protein

This ready-to-heat dip is so popular that it took home the title of "Favorite Appetizer" in Trader Joe's 15th Annual Customer Choice Awards. Available for $3.79, the Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip features a combination of spinach, artichokes, parmesan, and Swiss cheese, plus herbs and spices.

Beyond pairing this dip with your usual chips or crackers, TJ's also recommends adding it to a burger, coupling it with shredded cheese for a quesadilla, or using it as a sauce on top of broccoli or cauliflower.

RELATED: 25 Best-Ever Items at Trader Joe's, According to a Lifelong Fan

Chunky Artichoke & Jalapeño Dip

Looking for a dip with with a kick? The Chunky Artichoke & Jalapeño Dip could be just what you need. This Trader Joe's item combines cream cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, Greek yogurt, artichokes, onions, and jalapeños. Each 10-ounce container is $3.99.

"I've been buying two at a time when I go [to Trader Joe's], soooo good!" one fan wrote on Reddit.

Garlic Spread-Dip

PER SERVING (2 TBSP) : 150 calories, 15 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 110 mg sodium, 4 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), <1 g protein

Versatile, creamy, and obviously garlicky, Trader Joe's Garlic Spread-Dip draws inspiration from toum, the Middle Eastern garlic sauce. Priced at $3.69 for an eight-ounce container, this dip is made with just five ingredients: canola oil, garlic, lemon juice, citric acid, and salt. Pair it with crackers, slather it on toasted bread, or add it to a marinade.

"The garlic dip is tangy and delicious on pretty much anything. I use it as a dip for chicken tenders, spread on sandwiches, [and] a side dollop on salads," one Redditor shared.

RELATED: Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Buzzing About a New Frozen Appetizer

Buffalo Chicken Dip

PER SERVING (2 TBSP) : 60 calories, 4.5 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 220 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 3 g protein

Would any football party be complete without an appearance from this beloved dip? The Trader Joe's version consists of bite-sized pieces of white meat chicken mixed into a blend of cream cheese, sour cream, cayenne pepper sauce, and Monterey Jack cheese. Featuring "notes of vinegar and savory garlic flavor," according to Trader Joe's, this dip is currently available in 12-ounce containers for $4.99.

"I cannot stop eating it," one Reddit user wrote. "We often bring it to parties and it goes fast," another one added.

Vegan Buffalo Dip

PER SERVING (2 TBSP) : 40 calories, 3 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 250 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (<1 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 1 g protein

Trader Joe's put a vegan twist on a traditionally meat and dairy-packed dip by combining veggies like cauliflower, red peppers, and carrots with a cayenne pepper sauce and lime juice. Priced at $3.99 for a nine-ounce container, this plant-based dip is a hit among shoppers, regardless of their dietary preferences.

"I'm not vegan but this dip is just good. If you eat it with some celery it almost satisfies a craving for wings," one Reddit user said. "The vegan is better than the regular [in my opinion] and I'm not even vegan," another one added.

RELATED: 10 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best Buffalo Wings

Caramelized Onion Dip

Onion dip is a classic for a reason, and the Trader Joe's variety has its fair share of fans. Each 10-ounce container costs $3.79.

"I can't buy it, because I will end up eating it all in one sitting," one Trader Joe's shopper confessed.

"A tub of this with a bag of kettle cooked potato chips, OMG it's a trip back to childhood only slightly fancier," another one added.

Vegan Caramelized Onion Dip

PER SERVING (2 TBSP) : 70 calories, 5 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 170 mg sodium, 4 g carbs (0 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 0 g protein

While onion dip typically contains dairy-based ingredients like sour cream or cream cheese, Trader Joe's transformed yet another dip to make it vegan. Starting with a base of plant-based, dairy-free cream cheese, the Vegan Caramelized Onion Dip features onions caramelized in balsamic vinegar and brown sugar. Sweet, savory, and creamy, this popular item comes in eight-ounce containers and costs $4.29.

"The vegan version is delicious too so you can pretend to be healthy when you eat the entire thing, like I do," one fan wrote.

RELATED: 7 Best Sauces at Trader Joe's, According to Customers

Tzatziki Dip

You're going to want to toast up some pita. Trader Joe's offers its own version of the classic Mediterranean condiment. A 12-ounce container of this creamy dip costs $3.99.

"The regular tzatziki has so many cucumber pieces in it, it is incredible," one fan noted.

Besides pairing it with classic dip vehicles like chips and crackers, shoppers also recommend using this item as a marinade, in Mediterranean-inspired bowls, or as a salad dressing.

Vegan Tzatziki Dip

PER SERVING (2 TBSP): 50 calories, 4.5 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 130 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 0 g protein

Another popular plant-based option is the Vegan Tzatziki, which is made with dairy-free cream cheese. Like its non-vegan counterpart, this dip features lemon juice, chopped cucumber, garlic, and dill.

​​"So freaking delish," one Reddit user raved. Customers can score an eight-ounce container of this creamy, tangy dip for $4.29.

RELATED: 10 Most Popular Items Trader Joe's Discontinued in 2023

Mediterranean Style Hummus

PER SERVING (2 TBSP) : 70 calories, 6 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 120 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 2 g protein

From Roasted Garlic to Roasted Red Pepper, Trader Joe's offers several different varieties of the cherished chickpea dip. One fan favorite is the Mediterranean Style. Described by the grocer as more "whipped" than its other hummus options, this dip is topped with pine nuts and a blend of parsley, red bell pepper, and olive oil. Packaged in 16-ounce containers, the Mediterranean Style Hummus costs $3.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"The Mediterranean humus is the best," one fan raved. "My kids devour it," another one said.

Crunchy Chili Onion Hummus

PER SERVING (2 TBSP) : 80 calories, 4.5 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 115 mg sodium, 4 g carbs (1 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 2 g protein

Last spring, Trader Joe's merged two popular items to create one flavorful dip. Each container showcases a dollop of Trader Joe's Crunchy Chili Onion, the popular condiment made with olive oil, dried onions, sea salt, dried garlic, dried bell peppers, crushed chili peppers, and toasted dried onions. Each 10-ounce container is $3.99.

"This is the best hummus I've ever had," one customer wrote in a Reddit thread dedicated to the product.

RELATED: 11 Best Hummus Brands, According to Dietitians

Olive Tapenade

If you're an olive fan, Trader Joe's sells a container of traditional olive tapenade, which features a combination of olives, pimentos, herbs, spices, and oil. Although many would pair this item with crackers, for some, it's good enough to eat on its own.

"I eat it straight up with a spoon lol," one fan shared.

Almond Chipotle Dip

PER SERVING (2 TBSP) : 90 calories, 8 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 230 mg sodium, 4 g carbs (1 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 2 g protein

Relatively new to TJ's is the Almond Chipotle Dip. This smoky, spicy product starts with a base of almond butter and is flavored with chipotle pepper powder, smoked paprika, garlic, and tamari. Each nine-ounce container costs $3.99.

Some customers have previously compared this dip to the popular almond-based Bitchin' Sauce, with one noting that the Trader Joe's variety "might even be better." Another one agreed, writing, "I think it's better than bitchin sauce. It's thicker and spicier."

RELATED: 11 Coveted Trader Joe's Items That Make Shoppers Lose All Self-Control

Zhoug Sauce

PER SERVING (2 TBSP) : 90 calories, 9 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 160 mg sodium, 3 g carbs (<1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), <1 g protein

Whether added to hummus or slathered over meat, this spicy, herbaceous Middle Eastern condiment can be paired with all sorts of foods. Plus, the Trader Joe's version only contains eight ingredients: cilantro, canola oil, jalapeño peppers, chili flakes, garlic, cardamom, sea salt, and cumin seeds.

While a couple of Reddit users suggested adding this sauce to steak, another one recommended mixing it with garlic sauce for a marinade. "Also makes a great dip!" the Redditor commented.

Guacasalsa

PER SERVING (2 TBSP) : 20 calories, 1.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 135 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (<1 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 0 g protein

Guac or salsa? How about both? Trader Joe's combines the beloved dips into one by blending together tomatillos, avocado, jalapeño peppers, cilantro, lime juice, and garlic purée. Aptly named "Guacasalsa," each 10-ounce container costs $3.99.

"It's absolutely addictive!" one fan wrote on Reddit.