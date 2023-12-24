10 Most Popular Items Trader Joe’s Discontinued in 2023

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It's the feeling that Trader Joe's fans all dread. As you walk down the store's nautical-themed aisles, excited to place your favorite foods in your cart, you're instead faced with the disappointment of discovering that a beloved item is suddenly gone from the store. This is an unfortunate reality shoppers know all too well—especially at TJ's, where the supply seems constantly in flux.

For all the delectable new products added to the shelves, there are many ill-fated items that get scratched from the inventory list entirely—and Trader Joe's knows the impact this can have. "We do not enter into the decision to discontinue a product lightly. We understand that it can be disappointing—devastating, even," the retailer states on its website.

The grocery chain's stores have limited shelf space, with slow sales being the main reason behind an item getting cut. But, just because something gets discontinued doesn't necessarily mean it will be gone forever. Trader Joe's has a product feedback form that invites shoppers to share their thoughts on items they miss.

2023 was a busy year at the neighborhood grocery store, filled with exciting product launches and upsetting discontinuations. Here are 11 items no longer sold at Trader Joe's, as confirmed by a Trader Joe's representative.

1. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dunkers

Need a cookie to dunk in your milk or coffee? There are few treats more fitting than the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dunkers. Unfortunately, the grocery chain got rid of these this year, breaking the hearts of adoring shoppers.

"I'm not exaggerating when I say my daughter is devastated. When you have a serious comfort food and it just disappears it just really sucks," one Reddit user wrote.

Luckily, customers are still able to score the Chocolatey Coated version of these cookies, which, according to another Redditor, "are better anyway."

2. Chunky Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

The chocolate chip cookie product discontinuations don't stop at Dunkers. Trader Joe's also eighty-sixed its Chunky Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, eliciting strong reactions from shoppers.

"This is the saddest news I've heard all month," one Redditor commented on a thread announcing the cookie dough's discontinuation. "This was the best cookie dough I ever bought in a store," another one asserted.

However, not all customers were upset or shocked by this news. One Redditor said the item made "the worst cookies ever." Meanwhile, a self-identified 22-year crew member added, "These have been a slow seller, so I'm not surprised. Slow sellers get discontinued."

3. Cocoa & Sea Salt Instant Oatmeal

From Oats & Flax to Maple & Brown Sugar, Trader Joe's offers several instant oatmeal options. But, Cocoa & Sea Salt is no longer one of them. After being on the shelves for just over a year, the grocery chain said goodbye to this product.

"Just fell to my knees," one Reddit user wrote in response to the product's discontinuation. Someone else commented, "What…. I don't need this kind of negativity in my life."

Offering some optimism, one person noted that this oatmeal "should be exceedingly easy to make yourself inexpensively." The sweet and salty oatmeal called for whole grain rolled oats, sugar, cocoa powder, and sea salt.

4. Hi-Protein Veggie Burgers

Frozen veggie burgers can be a quick and easy meal option, but if you're a fan of TJ's Hi-Protein brand Veggie Burgers, you're going to have to find a different variety. This year, Trader Joe's got rid of the patties, which were made with a blend of pea protein and black beans. Shoppers didn't take this discontinuation news lightly.

"Why do you guys keep breakin' hearts?" on fan wrote on a post from @traderjoestobediscontinued. "This is a travesty," another person commented.

5. Cilantro Jalapeño Hummus

For those who enjoy a dip with a kick, Cilantro Jalapeño Hummus fit the bill. However, this item is no longer in stores, much to shoppers' dismay.

"NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!! It's basically the only reason I ever go [to Trader Joe's]," one Reddit user bemoaned. Another shopper shared that they've used this hummus to make "knockoff" versions of Panera's Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich. "The other cilantro jalapeno hummus brands out there don't compare to TJ's version," the commenter said.

As its name implied, this hummus featured cilantro and jalapeño, along with fresh garlic, lemon juice, and garlic powder.

6. Philly Cheesesteak Bao Buns

It's the crossover that shoppers didn't know they needed: Philly Cheesesteak Bao Buns. This frozen food featured bao buns filled with shredded beef, onion, bell peppers, and American cheese. After about four years in the freezer aisle, Trader Joe's recently discontinued this product, disappointing customers.

"Oh man. My 8 year old will be disappointed. He loved them," one Reddit user shared.

7. Breaded Turkey-less Stuffed Roast

Just because you don't eat meat doesn't mean you can't still enjoy a roasted turkey—a turkey-less one, that is. Trader Joe's once sold a vegan, plant-based Breaded Turkey-less Stuffed Roast, which shoppers loved. Sadly, this product is no more.

Primarily made with wheat gluten, the roast was stuffed with wild rice, cranberries, celery, and onions, and it came coated in a breading seasoned with herbs and red pepper flakes. Fans were disappointed to learn of this product's discontinuation ahead of Thanksgiving.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"I am DEVASTATED. Just sides for Thanksgiving dinner this year," one Redditor lamented. Others echoed similar thoughts, with one chiming in, "I am so disappointed! Gf and I were going to make it for thanksgiving, since we're both vegetarian. We'll make something else obv but still sad."

Meanwhile, multiple shoppers recommended filling this vegan turkey void with alternatives like Gardein's Plant-Based Turk'y Roast and Whole Foods' Holiday Plant-Based Roast.

8. Ibericos Tapas Style Artichokes

Grilled artichokes can be the perfect addition to a salad, pizza, or charcuterie board. However, the grilled artichoke options at Trader Joe's got a bit slimmer this year after the grocery chain discontinued the Ibericos Tapas Style Artichokes.

"These artichokes are what motivated me to make weekly excursions to Trader Joe's," one Reddit user shared. However, as other commenters pointed out, TJ's also sells jars of grilled marinated artichokes for those seeking an alternative.

9. Spicy Chakri Mix

Trader Joe's introduced its Spicy Chakri Mix in 2020 only to discontinue it three years later. The crunchy Indian-style snack mix had chickpea and rice-based morsels, peanuts, and fried curry leaves. These were then tossed in a seasoning made of red chili and jalapeño powder, fennel, coriander, mustard and ajowen seeds, cumin, turmeric, and salt.

"This has been one of my favorite products for years. I usually purchased 2 or 3 packages on every visit," one Reddit user wrote. "Dadgummit, the closest Indian market is about 45+ minutes and 2 buses away."

10. Ajika Georgian Seasoning Blend

Trader Joe's put its own twist on ajika—the Georgian spiced red pepper paste—by turning it into a seasoning blend. The product contained just six ingredients: crushed chili peppers, coriander, fenugreek, dried minced garlic, salt, and marigold. Described on the bottle as "spicy, garlicky & deeply aromatic & savory," the seasoning could be used on anything from chicken and fish to bread and cheese.

"There's nothing better than this on roasted chickpeas," one fan said. "Oh no! This is my all-time favorite seasoning for making homemade burgers," another one wrote after hearing that this product will no longer be available.