11 Best New Trader Joe's Items You Can Score in June

School is out of session for many students. Summer is finally kicking off. And grilling season is well underway. There's much to look forward to in June, and Trader Joe's is here to help you enjoy the season with plenty of exciting new items.

The popular grocery chain has updated its inventory by adding an array of intriguing new items to the shelves. These range from barbecue-friendly items like turkey burgers to sweet treats like chocolate-covered nuts. And we can't forget about the viral Mini Insulated Tote Bags that have been flying off the shelves.

Before heading to TJ's, you'll want to keep several products in mind. Here are some top items to look out for when you swing by the store this month. As with anything from Trader Joe's, it's unclear how long these products will be available, so you'll want to snag them soon.

Mini Insulated Tote Bags

As previously mentioned, the new Mini Insulated Tote Bags have shoppers flocking to TJ's. Available for $3.99, each bag comes in teal or magenta and features an insulating material that keeps groceries cool. You can use the bag as a lunchbox or to carry your snacks to the beach. But you'll want to visit TJ's soon because stores are selling out of the bags. People are even reselling them for much more than the listed price. We're talking nearly $100 in some cases. If your local TJ's has already sold out of the bags, you may not be completely out of luck, however. A rep says the limited-edition bags could return again in July.

Burrata Filling

Nutrition : (Per Serving)

Calories : 70

Fat : 7 g fat (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 70 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 2 g

If you love the inside goodness of burrata, you'll want to visit the grocery chain's refrigerated section. Trader Joe's is now offering Burrata Filling, also known as stracciatella, for $4.49. The specialty grocer describes this new item as "richly textured and mildly sweet," making it an "ideal" pairing with tomatoes. However, the food combinations don't stop there.

Among the many possible pairings, shoppers have added the Burrata Filling to peaches with a balsamic drizzle, scrambled into eggs, and more.

Or, you could eat it the way one Reddit user recommended: "With a spoon in front of the open fridge."

Basil & Garlic Monterey Jack Cheese

Nutrition : (Per 1 Slice)

Calories : 80

Fat : 6 g fat (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 125 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 5 g

The new cheese additions don't stop at the Burrata Filling. Trader Joe's recently rolled out a new Basil & Garlic Monterey Jack Cheese, which is made with roasted garlic purée and basil bits. Each package costs $4.99.

"It's SO GOOD. It would be incredible on a grilled cheese with a tomato soup," one fan raved on Reddit.

Caramelized Onion & Bell Pepper Turkey Patties

Nutrition : (Per 1 Patty)

Calories : 130

Fat : 4 g fat (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 360 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 22 g

Round up your favorite condiments. With shoppers now stocking up on barbecue favorites, Trader Joe's has expanded its meat selection with the addition of its new pre-seasoned burgers. Each package costs $5.99 and contains four patties made with turkey, caramelized onions, and bell peppers, which add a "vegetal sweetness," according to TJ's.

Tropical Instant Green Tea Boba Kit

Nutrition : (Per Pouch)

Calories : 140

Fat : 0 g fat

Sodium : 5 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 0 g

Trader Joe's just released its second boba kit, which is available for $4.99. Each kit is complete with four pouches of sweet passion fruit and mango-flavored green tea syrup with tapioca pearls, along with four paper straws. To make this tropical beverage, you can heat the boba pearls in the microwave for about 45 seconds, add them to a glass with ice, and pour your drink of choice on top.

While one shopper on Reddit suggested this "surprisingly worked well with Arizona Green Tea with Ginseng and Honey," another noted that it was "tart and delicious" with black tea concentrate.

Dark Chocolate Covered Pistachios

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Cup)

Calories : 160

Fat : 11 g fat (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 2 g Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 4 g

From the Premium Milk & Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds to the Sesame Honey Cashews, Trader Joe's offers a variety of covered nut products. And now, shoppers have another one. The new Dark Chocolate Covered Pistachios cost $3.99 and have generated positive reviews from shoppers.

"I got these and they are 10/10. obsessed. i hope they make a lightly dusted version like the almond ones," one Instagram user commented on a recent post announcing the product's launch. Another fan called the pistachios "wonderfully addictive."

Strawberry Yogurt Flavored Almonds

Nutrition : (Per 17 Pieces)

Calories : 180

Fat : 13 g fat (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 2 g Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 4 g

The new nut products don't stop at pistachios. Trader Joe's recently introduced Strawberry Yogurt Flavored Almonds, which cost $3.99. In addition to their strawberry yogurt coating, the almonds are dusted in a layer of strawberry powder made from crushed freeze-dried strawberries.

"They almost taste like they were dipped in strawberry [Pillsbury] frosting. YUM!" one Instagram user wrote in a product review.

Mini Shrimp Bao

Nutrition : (Per 2 Bao + 1/4 Sauce Packet)

Calories : 170

Fat : 3 g fat (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 1 g Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 6 g

Between shrimp scampi and Shrimp Boom Bah, Trader Joe's freezer aisle has a variety of shrimp options—including the new Mini Shrimp Bao. Priced at $4.99, each box contains miniature bao buns that feature a seasoned shrimp patty, plus a dipping sauce made with sweet lemongrass, lime, and chili.

To prepare, you can steam the bao or pop them into the microwave. To thaw the sauce, simply place the packet in a bowl of warm water until it's ready for dipping.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Oven Dried Yellow & Red Bell Pepper Crisps

Nutrition : (Per Bag)

Calories : 90

Fat : 1.5 g fat (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 410 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 2 g Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 4 g

Trader Joe's recently rolled out a new vehicle for your favorite dips. As a bonus, it's only made with two ingredients: peppers and salt. To make this crispy snack, the grocer notes that its supplier sprinkles sea salt on fresh bell peppers and dries them in two different ovens. The result is a crunchy snack that has shoppers buzzing on social media.

"Just got the peppers today to add crunch to salads. I love the simple ingredients," one shopper commented on an Instagram post from @traderjoeslist.

Strawberries & Crème Pancake & Waffle Mix

Nutrition : (Per 2 Prepared Pancakes)

Calories : 370

Fat : 11 g fat (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 600 mg

Carbs : 62 g (Fiber: 2 g Sugar: 26 g)

Protein : 7 g

Berry season is in full swing, and Trader Joe's is celebrating the sweetness with a new pancake and waffle mix, priced at $3.99. The mix includes sweetened dried strawberry pieces and white chocolate chips. To make the new breakfast item, combine the mix with milk, eggs, and oil for a product that has fans whipping up plenty of stacks.

"This mix is the best! I have gone through two boxes already!" one fan wrote on an Instagram post from Trader Joe's.

Bacon & Egg Shaped Sweet Gummy Candies

Nutrition : (Per 6 Pieces)

Calories : 120

Fat : 0 g fat

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 0 g

If you're a fan of Trader Joe's gummies, the grocery chain recently added another one into the mix. The bacon-shaped gummies are cherry-flavored, while the sunny-side-up, egg-shaped gummies "taste a bit like mango," according to TJ's. Each bag costs $1.99.

"They are pretty dense, not super chewy and not too sweet which is nice," Instagram user @traderjoesobssessed wrote in a recent product review.