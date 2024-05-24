10 Popular Trader Joe's Items That Are Finally Back In Stores

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

A trip to Trader Joe's is filled with great wonder. The California-based grocery chain not only keeps shoppers in anticipation of brand-new offerings, but it also regularly brings back items that aren't available year-round. Now that summer is almost here, TJ's is helping customers welcome the season with a slew of returning goodies.

Shoppers have taken to social media to alert fellow Trader Joe's fans of the latest products to hit the shelves. So, if you've been missing a summer-specific item, there's a good chance it's back—or soon to return.

So, round up your grocery bags and start making your shopping list. Here are 10 popular Trader Joe's items that have finally returned to stores.

Key Lime Pie

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Pie):

Calories : 400

Fat : 17 g fat

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 54 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 39 g)

Protein : 6 g

Grab your favorite whipped cream. Trader Joe's Key Lime Pie is back on the shelves for $5.99, filling shoppers with excitement.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"This frozen dessert is sub-lime!!" one Instagram user recently wrote. "The filling is creamy with a bright key lime flavor paired with a sweet buttery graham cracker crust!"

Key Lime Tea Cookies

Nutrition : (Per 5 Cookies):

Calories : 130

Fat : 5 g fat (Saturated Fat: 3.5)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : <1 g

The returning pie isn't the only key lime-flavored treat shoppers can snag right now. The Key Lime Tea Cookies have also arrived at Trader Joe's. Featuring a "sweet-tart flavor and crumbly texture," these shortbread cookies are coated with powdered sugar for even more sweetness. Each box costs $5.99.

Popcorn In a Pickle

Nutrition : (Per Serving – About 2 Cups):

Calories : 160

Fat : 10 g fat (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 310 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

In addition to Dill Pickle Mustard and Seasoning In A Pickle Seasoning Blend, Trader Joe's is offering another popular, pickle-y item: Popcorn In a Pickle. While it hasn't gotten its official rollout yet, shoppers in multiple locations like Fair Oaks, Calif., and Scottsdale, Az., have recently reported seeing this item, according to a Reddit thread. This popcorn is covered in dill pickle-flavored seasoning for a tangy twist on the salty snack. Pick up a bag for $2.29!

Gluten-Free Strawberry Muffins

Nutrition : (Per 1 Muffin):

Calories : 380

Fat : 21 g fat (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 25 g)

Protein : 3 g

The gluten-free muffins that garnered rave reviews last year have finally returned. Priced at $4.99, each package includes four muffins made with a gluten-free flour blend, sweet cream buttermilk, and sour cream. However, as shoppers previously noted, you might not even realize these are gluten-free.

Customers have already started expressing their excitement about this return, with one Reddit user writing, "I've been waiting for these all year. I think the best of all the flavors honestly."

Lemon Basil Pesto

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Cup):

Calories : 270

Fat : 25 g fat (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 610 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 4 g

To help you add some brightness to your usual pasta dishes, Trader Joe's has revived its seasonal Lemon Pesto Sauce, which costs $3.49. The sauce strays from the traditional basil-packed pesto by featuring lemon, lemon zest, and almonds.

Fudgy Cookie Dough Ice Cream

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup):

Calories : 340

Fat : 20 g fat (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 32 g)

Protein : 4 g

Grab a spoon. After rolling out for a limited time in 2023, the Fudgy Cookie Dough Ice Cream has recently been spotted by shoppers again. Each pint costs $3.79 and features vanilla ice cream with chocolate chip cookie dough pieces, a sea salty fudgy swirl, and chocolatey chips.

Brazil Nut Spa Line

Trader Joe's has generated significant buzz with its brazil nut products, most notably its Brazil Nut Body Butter, which some have called a dupe for Sol de Janeiro's Bum Bum Cream. Now, customers can score the popular body butter, in addition to other Brazil nut favorites, including the Brazil Nut Body Wash and Brazil Nut Body Scrub. All three items cost $5.99 and have a salted caramel and pistachio scent.

"Stocked up last night!!! So glad its back I was on my last jar saving what little I could 😂," one Instagram user wrote on a recent post.

Ube Ice Cream

Nutrition : (Per 2/3 Cup):

Calories : 200

Fat : 11 g fat (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 4 g

Over the last few weeks, Trader Joe's has been dropping various ube-flavored items, such as Ube Tea Cookies and yes, Ube Ice Cream. This returning item features ube purée, which creates a "creamy, sweet, nutty" frozen product, according to TJ's.

Sweet Corn, Burrata & Basil Ravioli

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup):

Calories : 210

Fat : 7 g fat (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 450 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 9 g

Highlighting popular summer flavors, this seasonal ravioli option is packed with sweet corn, a blend of creamy burrata and ricotta, and basil. On a recent Instagram post, shoppers have commented various ways to eat this ravioli, with one user recommending the grocer's Lemon Pesto Sauce. Another suggesting adding sautéed corn, olive oil, and balsamic glaze.

Tres Leches Cake

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Cake):

Calories : 350

Fat : 22 g fat (Saturated Fat: 13 g)

Sodium : 125 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 23 g)

Protein : 7 g

While you're perusing the grocery chain's dessert selection, you may want to consider snagging the Tres Leches Cake, which is available for $3.79. This Latin American-inspired sponge cake is soaked in three different milks and covered in a layer of whipped cream. To elevate it even further, Instagram user @traderjoesobssessed recommends topping the cake with cinnamon or berries.

To defrost, allow the dessert to rest at room temperature for a few hours or pop it into the fridge overnight before digging in.