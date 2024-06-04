Trader Joe's Just Released a Mini Version Of Its Iconic Bags

Trader Joe's garnered significant attention in March after rolling out its viral mini canvas tote bags, which quickly flew off the shelves. Now, the grocery chain is giving shoppers another bag option to keep on their radar.

This week, Trader Joe's unveiled its new mini insulated bags, which are available in two colors: pink and teal. And judging by the popularity of Trader Joe's previous bag releases, these are sure to fly off the shelves. Although the bags aren't currently listed on the grocer's website, shoppers have reported seeing them in stores for $3.99. The new product is a smaller version of TJ's reusable insulated bag, which can hold up to eight pounds of groceries.

As with any major product release, this launch has already sparked notable excitement from shoppers.

"This would be a cute lunch bag," one person commented on a recent Instagram post from @trader_joes_treasure_hunt.

"Omg I need both!!! I love the colors too!!!" another one added.

Despite the enthusiasm for the new insulated bags, some shoppers expressed concerns about being able to get their hands on one.

"Stop omg I'm never going to find these I feel like they're going to be out of stock all the time," one Reddit user wrote.

"I went in at 9:30 and was told they already sold out of the 400 they got!" another one said.

Social media users have already reported noticing purchasing limits, with the image shared by @trader_joes_treasure_hunt showcasing a two-bag limit at one Trader Joe's location.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

This isn't the first time Trader Joe's has had to set purchasing limits on items. The supermarket chain has had to do the same for other in-demand items, such as its frozen kimbap, which TJ's launched last summer. The popular frozen item has since returned to store shelves.

When Trader Joe's debuted its mini canvas tote bags in March, stores sold out of the highly sought-after item, with some resellers offering the bags for hundreds of dollars. Similarly, scalpers have already started reselling the newly released mini insulated bags, with one person selling a set of two on eBay for a whopping $75.