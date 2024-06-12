Trader Joe's Just Launched an Eye-Catching New Frozen Treat

One of the very best things about Trader Joe's is its frozen food aisle. This section of the grocery store is chock-full of easy meals, quick appetizers, and plenty of enticing sweet treats, including brand-new waffles with an offbeat, eye-catching shape.

After social media users announced the upcoming release of bubble waffles last month, Trader Joe's finally added them to the shelves. Inspired by the popular Hong Kong street food with a striking bubble-like appearance, the waffles (340 calories per serving) come in boxes of four and are priced at $4.49.

As described on the box, the bubble waffles feature "crispy edges with a chewy mochi-like middle." While the traditional variety, which is also referred to as an "egg waffle" or "egg puff," contains eggs and milk, the Trader Joe's version is vegan and has coconut milk listed as the first ingredient. To prepare the waffles, you can pop them in the air fryer, toaster oven, or microwave.

Since arriving in stores, the new bubble waffles have generated excitement among Trader Joe's fans, with several sharing their thoughts on the new frozen item.

"They have the perfect texture and aren't too sweet! The bubble part is soft like mochi and the outside is crispy and not too thick! I added some whipped cream and berries but they are also good alone!" Trader Joe's fan account @traderjoesobsessed wrote in a recent product review on Instagram.

"I tried these without knowing they are vegan but honestly they are pretty great! Air fried a little longer than instructed, crispy outer shell [and] inside was soft and chewy. Honestly better than some of the egg waffle places out there that overloaded themselves on the batter,"one Reddit user wrote, adding, "An opinion from someone who's from [Hong Kong], the birthplace of the famous egg puff."

The new bubble waffles are just one of several recent additions in the Trader Joe's freezer aisle. The grocery chain also brought back several other popular frozen treats, such as the key lime pie (400 calories per 1/4 pie) and ube ice cream (200 calories per 2/3 cup).