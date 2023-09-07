Trader Joe's Most Requested Fall Dish Has Finally Arrived

One of the hardest parts about being a devoted Trader Joe's fan is having to both wait for and then say goodbye to your favorite seasonal items that are only available for a limited time each year. But in great news for shoppers, the wait for one of the most popular and highly-requested fall Trader Joe's items is finally over.

That's right! The beloved Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese is back on shelves again for the fall season. A Trader Joe's shopper spotted the frozen dish at their local store in Seattle this week and shared the exciting news with other fans on Reddit.

"The butternut squash mac & cheese has arrived today. This is one of my all-time favorite fall products that I wait for every year!" the shopper captioned a photo of the fall item.

Other shoppers were just as ecstatic to see that the item had returned and vowed to start stocking up as soon as possible.

"Omg I need to get there," one Redditor commented.

"Welp guess I'm going tomorrow," another said.

Not to be confused with the traditional mac and cheese that's available year-round, the Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese is a limited edition item made exclusively for Trader Joe's. The grocer's supplier crafts the dish using mezzi rigatoni pasta with plenty of ridges perfect for holding onto the luxurious cheesy and slightly sweet sauce. That special pasta is blended with a classic béchamel sauce, three cheeses (cheddar, gouda, and parmesan), butternut squash pureé, and seasonal spices like nutmeg and sage. Trader Joe's describes it as "comfort food, with vegetables built right in."

Boxes of the frozen mac and cheese were selling for $3.79 at the Seattle store where the Redditor spotted them, and that's the same price as what's listed on the Trader Joe's website, but prices could vary by location. New and returning Trader Joe's products tend to arrive at some locations earlier than others, so customers should check directly with their local stores to confirm whether or not this item is currently in stock.

Anyone planning to grab a box (or 10) shouldn't wait too long to do so once the item arrives at your local Trader Joe's. It will only be available throughout the fall and then disappear again until next year.

The Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese isn't the only exciting fall item spotted on Trader Joe's shelves in recent days. Other seasonal finds that have already landed in stores include the Apple & Pumpkin Hand Pies, Fall Leaf Corn Tortilla Ships, Mini Pumpkin Ginger Scones, Honeycrisp Apple Granola, and Cinnamon Brooms.