8 Most Controversial Trader Joe’s Items in 2024

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Among the many things Trader Joe's does well, generating buzz about its specialty products is certainly one of them. It feels as though there's a new item every day that has shoppers talking or reinventing into a recipe that goes viral like the recent lobster bisque pasta hack.

The grocery chain sparks further conversation by highlighting products in its recurring podcast "Inside Trader Joe's" and inviting customers to submit their favorites during the retailer's annual Customer Choice Awards. However, not every item on the shelf is a clear-cut winner, and sometimes the buzz is not all positive.

Across social media and, of course, through word of mouth, you'll find certain products eliciting mixed reviews from customers, racking up both diehard fans and staunch critics alike. From frozen foods to snacks, here are eight Trader Joe's items that have divided customers this year.

Mac & Cheese Bites

Nutrition : (Per 3 Pieces)

Calories : 190

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 7 g

Cheesy, creamy, and crispy, bite-sized mac and cheese balls have many fans. The Trader Joe's version features a blend of cheddar, Havarti, Swiss, gouda, Monterey Jack, Pecorino Romano, and cream cheese. The bites are also coated in panko-style breading.

For some, this frozen appetizer is a hit, with shoppers saying to pair the bites with ranch, sriracha, marinara, or barbecue sauce. An Eat This, Not That! taste tester also gave this item the number one spot in a mac and cheese bites taste test, calling the TJ's option "buttery and luscious."

For others, however, this item is underwhelming, with multiple commenters on Reddit describing the bites as "bland" and "flavorless" in a recent thread. "They're so gross," one critic wrote. "They taste floury to me."

10 Best New Trader Joe's Items You Can Score in August

Vegetable Pad Thai

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tray)

Calories : 360

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 950 mg

Carbs : 55 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 27 g)

Protein : 10 g

While you're in the frozen foods aisle, you may encounter the grocer's Vegetable Pad Thai, which features rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallions, and tofu. Online, you will find many conflicting opinions on the frozen meal.

The large quantity of bean sprouts appears to be one of the primary complaints among shoppers, with one writing, "This is a big reason why I never bought this again. I love pad thai, and fresh bean sprouts are fine, but cooked and numerous? No thanks." Similarly, someone else created a Reddit thread entitled, "Vegetable Pad Thai is a letdown," which unsurprisingly prompted various opinions and suggestions.

Many of those who enjoy this dish have put their own spin on it by adding other ingredients like red pepper flakes, Sriracha, lime, peanuts, or eggs.

Mini Cheesecake Cones

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cone)

Calories : 210

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 30 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 3 g

Putting cheesecake into an ice cream cone may sound enticing, but some shoppers have been less than impressed by this dessert mashup, which consists of almond Florentine cones with a cheesecake filling made from buffalo's milk ricotta and quark cheese.

"Don't like em, extremely sweet and sticky," one Reddit user wrote, with many echoing similar sentiments.

"I didn't really like them, the sugary layer is too thick and makes it really sweet. The cream inside isn't much like a cheesecake at all either just kinda like a buttery whipped cream," another one added.

That being said, the item still has its fair share of fans, with one Reddit user calling the cheesecake cones "the tastiest frozen snack ever." Likewise, another one asserted, "This is probably my favorite dessert at TJ's."

Trader Joe's Just Brought Back an Addictive Chocolaty Treat: 'Dear God Help Me'

Sushi

Nutrition :

California Rolls (Per 1 Package)

Calories : 350

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 730 mg

Carbs : 57 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 8 g

In June, Trader Joe's brought back two sushi options: California rolls and vegetable rolls. The California rolls are filled with imitation crab meat, cucumbers, and avocado, while the vegetable rolls have carrots, avocado, and cucumber. Despite the excitement that returning products usually generate, the sushi has been fairly divisive among customers.

"They brought it back and I saw a review saying the new version was good- maybe it was a bad batch but it was awful," one Reddit user wrote. "I had to spit it out within a second of eating it- it was so mushy, everything was mushy.".

Another customer shared,"Bought one today for old time's sake. Sad to report that the rice was just as gluey and sweet as always. But I somehow can't regret it! I paid triple last night for the same amount of good sushi with actual fish."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Not everyone had negative things to say. "For a sushi craving in a pinch, I didn't hate it," one Reddit user wrote. Meanwhile, a TikTok user said, "These are actually delicious."

Everything But The Bagel Seasoned Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

Nutrition : (Per 1-0z. Serving)

Calories : 140

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 135 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

Would Trader Joe's be Trader Joe's without Everything But The Bagel Seasoning? The grocer has added this popular seasoning blend to items ranging from sandwich crackers to smoked salmon. But if there's one Everything But The Bagel Seasoning item that has divided shoppers, it's the Kettle-Cooked Potato Chips, which made a repeated appearance in a Reddit thread inviting TJ's fans to share the worst products sold by the grocery chain. Plus, others have started threads of their own to share their thoughts on the chips.

"Is it just me or are the Everything but the bagel chips nasty?" reads the title of one thread.

"Thank you!!! I agree [there's] just too much seasoning," one commenter wrote. "I didn't like them. Too much onion for me," another one added.

Conversely, one fan commented, "These are fire! It's an absolute flavor bomb," while another shared, "Those are my favorite!!!"

Trader Joe's Super Popular Condiment Is Now a Seasoning Blend: 'Game-Changer'

Vegetable Soup Dumplings

Nutrition : (Per 1 Container)

Calories : 230

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 610 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 4 g

Trader Joe's chicken and pork and ginger soup dumplings regularly receive praise from shoppers. The new vegetable version, though, hasn't exactly been a crowd-pleaser. These dumplings are filled with a mixture of jackfruit, carrot, cabbage, spinach, and ginger. Ironically, one common complaint of these soup dumplings is that they lack soup.

"These were not good at all. No seasoning and terrible texture. The broth was non-existent," one Reddit user wrote. Another described the flavor as "mowed lawn."

Despite the criticism this product has gotten, shoppers have still shared positive feedback on it. "I enjoyed them more than I expected! 6 of these made for a surprisingly filling lunch — initially thought this was too little for a full meal but it's pretty satiating," one shopper shared.

Lemon Pesto Sauce

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Cup)

Calories : 270

Fat : 25 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 610 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 4 g

Last summer, Trader Joe's introduced its Lemon Pesto Sauce, a limited-edition item made with sunflower seed oil, Grana Padano cheese, almonds, and of course, lemon. Some shoppers enjoy this zesty sauce by adding it to various dishes like pasta, ravioli, chicken, and fish.

"This sauce is so delicious! I eat it with the cauliflower gnocchi! 😋 Is this new? I hope it's not seasonal 😭," one fan wrote on Reddit. "I put in on a flatbread with roasted shallots, peppers, and goat cheese. I would totally make it again," a commenter shared.

However, the item has still racked up unfavorable reviews, with plenty of shoppers expressing their distaste for the sauce.

"I tried it and did not like it. The lemon tasted processed/fake. It's hit or miss and I guess depends on the person," one shopper commented. Others shared similar complaints. One called the flavor "bitter." Another likened the flavor to lemon cleaning products.

I Tried 12 Popular Store-Brand Pasta Sauces & One Well-Priced Jar Won

Baked Pizza Flavored Pillow Crisps

Nutrition : (Per 30 Pieces)

Calories : 130

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 4 g

Last fall, Trader Joe's Baked Pizza Flavored Pillow Crisps hit the shelves. This crispy snack is made with durum wheat semolina and has a "subtly herby, tomato-y flavor" similar to pizza, according to Trader Joe's. However, the flavor might just be too subtle for shoppers.

"Bag of pizza dust flavored air," one shopper wrote on Reddit. "These were the most disappointing thing I've ever put in my mouth, like eating air flavored by someone's vague memory of pizza, and which also kind of cuts your gums a little bit," another one added. "I always finish even mediocre stuff but I threw these away."

Despite the gripes, the product has still won over some customers. "Lol I'm one of the few people who like these," one shopper commented. "Whenever I bring them up I call them the 'controversial pizza pillow crisps' lol. They remind me of old school pizzeria chips."