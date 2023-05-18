Trader Joe's Most Coveted Ice Cream Has Just Returned To Stores

There's no shortage of fan-favorite items in the aisles of your local Trader Joe's, so newer products have to be especially impressive in order to receive major acclaim from shoppers. The Horchata Ice Cream, which debuted for the first time in the summer of 2022, is a shining example of an instant Trader Joe's classic. Shoppers welcomed the seasonal frozen treat with open arms and they've been counting the days until its return ever since it left at the end of last summer.

Now, the wait is finally over. The highly-coveted ice cream is back again for the new summer season, according to several shoppers who reported the return on Reddit this week.

Horchata is a traditional Latin American beverage made by soaking nuts or grains in water and flavoring the mixture with sugar and spices. Trader Joe's frozen take on the sweet drink seems to take inspiration from the Mexican variation that uses rice and cinnamon.

The ice cream base–a rich mixture of cream, milk, egg yolks, and cane sugar–evokes those signature horchata flavors with the additions of cinnamon, brown rice flour, and a touch of sea salt. Trader Joe's also folds in pieces of horchata-flavored cookies for a textural boost.

If this sounds right up your alley, you're not alone. Trader Joe's shoppers were ecstatic to hear that the cool treat was finally back.

"That horchata ice cream is SO GOOD. I regret getting only 1 last year," a customer commented on a Reddit post about its return.

"I bought 2 pints last night but I honestly would've bought 10 if I had the freezer space," another said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Some customers even say that the Horchata Ice Cream is superior to the Wildberry Cheesecake Ice Cream, which is sometimes touted as the "best ice cream" money can buy. A pint of the frozen treat goes for a suggested price of $3.79, though prices and availability may vary depending on the location.

The Horchata Ice Cream isn't the only product to recently hit Trader Joe's shelves. Just this week, customers have also spotted new gluten-free strawberry muffins, imported milk chocolate bars speckled with cornflakes, and hummus topped with the chain's popular Chili Onion Crunch.