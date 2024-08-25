I Tried 7 Trader Joe's Hot Sauces & One Was Uniquely Zesty

If variety is truly "the spice of life," as the saying goes, then it's high time we all make our way to Trader Joe's. The beloved specialty grocer offers a variety of hot sauces like you've never seen before. And, I'm not just talking about your average, ordinary red hot sauces—although there is a time and place for those popular flavors, too. No, at TJ's, you'll find an eclectic lineup of spicy sauces with flavors from all around the world from Mexico to Africa to Japan.

With their various recipes and medleys of ingredients, these condiments have the power to zhuzh up nearly any dish you are preparing.

For this taste test, I evaluated every single Trader Joe's hot sauce I could find to identify their strengths and also their shortcomings. I tried each selection with a batch of chicken tacos–which seemed to be a good fit for all–and plain ol' tortilla chips to really let the tang and fiery flavors shine through. Buckle up, things are about to get heated.

Here's how these seven hot sauces ranked in descending order from my least favorite to the overall best.

Sriracha Sauce

Trader Joe's whips up its own version of America's favorite condiments—a category which now includes Sriracha. The market's iteration is made with sun-ripened chili peppers–the same base as the Huy Fong Foods brand–and more specifically both red jalapeno peppers and red Anaheim peppers. Ingredients like salt, crushed garlic, and vinegar are also ground in for taste and a fire-breathing dragon on the front of the bottle warns you of its heat. The sauce sells for $3.99.

The look: Less viscous and gloopy than other srirachas I've tried, but sharing that familiar deep reddish-orange hue with camouflaged chili specks. I'm also a sucker for a squeeze bottle over a glass one as it leaves much less room for pouring errors (a major bonus when we're talking about sauces with mouth burn potential.)

The taste: I would like to preface my results with the fact that I didn't meet a single Trader Joe's hot sauce I didn't like and respect in its own right. That being said, one sauce had to take the last place spot and unfortunately, sriracha got the short end of the stick. It's a fine sauce—a great sauce even—with garlic undertones and a defined sweetness that, in my opinion, pulls it ahead of the sharp peppery (as in chili pepper, not the spice) essence of the Hoy Fong Foods variety. But, it simply can't compete with the originality, tongue-perking tastes, and pure unadulterated spice of the chain's supplemental sauces—coming in as the mildest of all at just a three out of ten on the heat-o-meter. Would I still splash it into a ramen bowl or use it to embellish a slice of avocado toast, though? Absolutely. And, I would reach for it over other sriracha renditions any day of the week.

Italian Bomba Hot Pepper Sauce

If you were wondering, "bomba" does in fact mean "bomb" in Italian—a truth that had me worrying for my taste buds from the jump. This hot sauce is made with crushed and fermented Calabrian chili peppers sourced from the southern Italian city of Calabria. This specific type of pepper ranks between 20,000 and 40,000 on the Scoville scale, meaning they're about 10 times hotter than something like jalapenos. Yowza. I reluctantly grabbed my own jar to take home for $3.49.

The look: Like a 3D version of red pepper flakes. Small slivers and chunks of chili peppers—skin and all–are jam-packed into the jar, swimming in a puddle of juices. Everything emits a raging red-hot shade and seeds are abundant–never a good sign for those wary of spice.

The taste: This is one bomba that explodes straight away. Trader Joe's will try to tell you it's a spice that builds, but I have to wholeheartedly disagree. There were no early warning signs, just one taste, and momma mia my mouth was suddenly ablaze. Heat aside, the sauce (or rather more of a paste) is teeming with that juicy fresh pepper taste that is accompanied by a touch of acidity from the oily solution. It's a full-flavored and zippy relish. But, I think its uses may be somewhat limited–best with something covered in red sauce like traditional pizza or pasta. Therefore, I set my sights on a more convertible condiment.

Jalape ñ o Sauce

Would you believe me if I said this sauce was made up of more than 50% jalapeño peppers? (Hint: you should because it's true.) Jalapeños truly are the star of the show in this staple Trader Joe's condiment, mixed only with a few other add-ins including canola oil, onion, and simple spices like garlic and onion powder. Packed with so many peppers, the $3.49 bottle was also bound to pack a punch. But, I breathed a little easier knowing that after the Calabrian peppers, this jalapeño infusion should be a breeze.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: Radiating a muted shade of pale green—much lighter than the color of fresh jalapeños. It's also unbelievably thick and creamy for a product containing no dairy (it's actually 100% vegan!)

The taste: Without reading the label, I would have thought that avocado played a part in the making of this sauce. The initial mouthfeel and taste are reminiscent of the fruit's buttery texture and modest flavor. In those first moments, it's hard to pinpoint the distinct presence of the jalapeño, but eventually, it does come to light and brings a swift kick with it that manifests in the back of the mouth and throat. I reveled in the creaminess of this pick—a quality you don't see in too many hot sauces—and found that it was one of the best matches for my chicken tacos. However, the Jalapeño bottle does fall flat in some areas as a bona fide one-trick pony, so it was smoked out by a few other more saporous sauces.

Peri Peri Sauce

TJ's refers to its Peri Peri sauce as "a one-sauce-fits-all condiment"—a designation that shoppers certainly take to heart. While internet sleuthing, I found that people will quite literally put this sauce on anything and as I checked out at the store, my cashier even sang its pungent praises. He did, however, also send me off with a word of caution that a little goes a long way. The South African-inspired sauce amasses heat from both fermented chilis and dried chili flakes. These dual burners are then mixed with lemon juice, sunflower oil, garlic, and salt. The beloved bottle rang up at $3.49.

The look: Opaque and orange, similar to a velvety buffalo sauce or a hot sauce that has been stirred in with a saturated ranch dressing.

The taste: It actually comes off thinner than it appears and the very first taste that hit my palate was of citric acidity—the lemon is exceedingly forward-facing. The rest of the orange substance is less defined and not as "rich" and "complex" as the bottle leads you to believe. There is some definite heat to it, but less than I was anticipating. I would actually rank it below the Italian Bomba on the spice scale. A pepper flavor eventually also hit my taste buds, balancing out the citrus notes. This was also accompanied by something of a stale taste, however, which was possibly related to the dried chili flakes. It's still a solid sauce, just a bit of a disappointment after all the preliminary hype and positive reviews. I have heard that it is better suited as a marinade than an after-cooking sauce, though. So, maybe I will try that next.

Chunky Garlic & Jalape ñ o Hot Sauce

This saucy bottle didn't start burning through Trader Joe's stores until last year in 2023 but now appears to be staking claim as a permanent pantry aisle resident. Marrying flavors of both brined jalapeno peppers and umami-filled garlic, it's a nod to the hot sauce all along California's Central Coast and is even made with ingredients grown in the city of Gilroy, California. It joins Trader Joe's classic Jalapeno Sauce on the shelf, as another option from the moderately spicy pepper's family. I wound up paying $3.99 for the spicy newcomer.

The look: Not terribly thick but definitely viscous with hunks of minced garlic spread throughout. Its color is a dark reddish brown–even darker than the sriracha.

The taste: A bit of a complex sauce to say the least. From the abundant aromatic garlic to the onion powder and other smokey-style seasonings, it's a melting pot of flavors and experiences. What I don't perceive directly is the green pepper taste of the jalapenos. Instead, they are felt in the subtle spice that permeates the entire bottle. Altogether, I think it works well. I also believe it's just a few steps away from being a really crave-able salsa–throw in some diced tomato and we're in business. But, I could see how others may find it too salty and would want a bit more spice and intense effects from the peppers.

Green Dragon Hot Sauce

If you're looking for a verde sauce, Trader Joe's has that category covered as well–is there anything the little market can't do? I'm starting to think the answer is no. The Green Dragon Hot Sauce is comprised of a traditional blend of jalapeño peppers, tomatillo puree, vinegar, cilantro puree (the most exciting part in my opinion), garlic, lime juice, and habanero pepper powder to spice things up even further–because why not? The plastic squeeze bottle can be found at a price of $3.79.

The look: A medium consistency—somewhere in between chunky and thin. It presumably gets its forest or olive-green coloring from both the tomatillo puree and the jalapenos. Cilantro flakes additionally give it a speckled look.

The taste: For those of you who dislike cilantro or think it tastes like soap, this sauce may not be for you. But, for everyone else, you're in for a flavorful and spice-filled treat. With tomatillos at its base, it starts out sweet with notes of garlic and of course those unmatched pangs of cilantro. Then, it starts to slowly burn into a light spice–a flawless medley of both fresh jalapenos and habanero powder. Everything ends off with a pang of lime juice acidity. It's a go-to Verde sauce and one I would have been happy to find in a bowl at an authentic Mexican restaurant. I would dribble it on tacos (as I did), burritos, eggs, and more, or even just scoop up the green liquid gold with tortilla chips.

Yuzu Hot Sauce

Yuzu is a small citrus fruit–similar in look to a yellow lime–that is prevalent in Japanese cuisine. At Trader Joe's always diverse market, it shows up in several products including sparkling water, spreads, and even this one-of-a-kind hot sauce. Not to be confused with the Yuzu Kosho paste also sold at the store, this particular product is much thinner and more saturated since it is mixed with a small batch vinegar. The $3.99 glass container contains just this vinegar, yuzu zest, chili pepper, and salt–a plain and simple fusion of citrus and spice.

The look: I have to be honest, it bears a resemblance to dirty dishwater. The murky yellow-brown liquid is very watery and thin, not to mention crowded with various colored floating particles.

The taste: One of the most unique hot sauces–or just sauces in general–that I have ever tasted. Obviously backed by citrusy, it's tart and sweet, almost like a refreshing vinaigrette. On the other hand, you have pronounced flavors of both vinegar and peppers to balance it out. The spiciness comes in less of a wave but rather prickles on your tongue that fade away swiftly after each bite or taste. With the vinegar, salt, and thin consistency, I would lump it in a similar group as Tabasco sauce, just layered with tart yuzu instead of a stronger presence of red peppers. The Yuzu Hot Sauce is light enough to pair with fish or even a salad, but bold enough to liven up fare like rice or pasta. With this off-the-charts versatility and one-of-a-kind zest, I'd say it's certainly blazing a trail in the world of spice.