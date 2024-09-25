Trader Joe's Beloved Pantry Staple Is Back In Stock at a Great Price

Shoppers often praise Trader Joe's for its creative condiments, specialty seasoning blends, and other mouthwatering meal enhancers. The grocery chain is now back at it again, but this time, customers are buzzing about a simple yet classic kitchen essential that will add flavor and depth to your sauces, stews, soups, and braised meats.

This week, one shopper hopped on Reddit to share that Trader Joe's Italian Tomato Paste has returned, writing that the product has been "gone for over a year." The Reddit user added, "Cannot beat the price." As depicted in the uploaded photo, this double concentrated tomato paste costs just $1.49.

The news of this product coming back to stores sparked major excitement from other fellow shoppers. And the fact that it's selling for only $1.49 is an additional upside.

"I didn't know being an adult would mean that something like this would make my whole day 🤣 but here we are," one Reddit user shared.

"Geez that price is super nice! The brand I usually buy is like $7.99 a damn tube. Definitely grabbing these!" another one commented.

Besides the item's low price, the fact that it's packaged in a tube versus a can also has shoppers raving about it being a less wasteful option.

"Great news! This is such a terrific product. Often you don't need a huge amount of tomato paste. Why open a whole can when you can use this paste tube? " one person wrote.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Yay! Why isn't all tomato paste sold in tubes?? I always use like a quarter of a can max and then have to figure out how to preserve it, but this is so much easier," another one added.

Trader Joe's Italian Tomato Paste is far from being the only returning item to recently get shoppers buzzing on Reddit. The grocery chain has also rolled out a wide variety of limited-time fall items, such as Organic Maple Butter (130 calories), which is a sweet, creamy spread made from just organic maple syrup. The product's return elicited enthusiastic responses from TJ's customers, who haven't seen this seasonal item since 2021. The product retails for $4.99.

Other popular fall items to recently come back to store shelves include Trader Joe's Apple Cider Donuts (320 calories), Pumpkin Ice Cream (290 calories), Fall Leaf Corn Tortilla Chips (130 calories), and Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese (250 calories).