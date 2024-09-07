14 Reasons Trader Joe's Is Better Than Other Grocery Stores

If you haven't been to this cult-favorite shop before, you've almost certainly heard of it. Trader Joe's is one of the few supermarkets that doesn't just have customers—it has diehard fans. Shoppers proudly display their loyalty, flaunting the store's popular branded totes as if they were designer handbags, and every year the most passionate dutifully cast their votes in the retailer's Customer Choice Awards.

While running an errand doesn't typically spark joy, enthusiasts find themselves looking forward to their weekly TJ's grocery haul.

It's not just hype or a short-lived trend. Research has shown that wherever you see a Trader Joe's store, well, that's the place to be! According to an analysis by real estate tracker Attom Data Solutions, living within shopping distance of this popular grocery chain correlated with the greatest increase in home price over time, beating out both the high-quality, organic-focused Whole Foods and discount food retailer Aldi. Some locations are so popular that, depending on the time of day, you'll even find yourself lined up outside the door just to get inside

So, what makes this grocer stand out from the crowd? Trader Joe's famously eschews traditional advertising and modern conveniences like online shopping, delivery, and curbside pickup, making every shopping experience an in-person event bearing the promise of fresh discoveries, but that unique approach is only part of the story.

Here are 15 reasons you just might find yourself rearranging your routine to explore the wonders that Trader Joe's has to offer.

The beloved private label

If you haven't heard of the famed Mandarin Orange Chicken, Unexpected Cheddar, or Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets, you're missing out. While many in-house grocery store brands are considered lower quality than their national counterparts, the Trader Joe's private label has garnered a reputation for delivering foods that are inventive, convenient, and delicious. Some of the more sought-after products can even be found for resale on Amazon at sky-high prices, for those who can't make it into the store but still want to get their hands on bestselling foods like frozen Kimbap and Dutch Griddle Cakes.

Since over 80% of the shelf space is dedicated to the private label, rather than countless brand names, it also means that there are fewer choices of any given item in the aisles. This smaller selection actually works in customers' favor to reduce decision fatigue and simplify the shopping experience. Beyond just food, the offerings also include household goods, pet food, skincare, toiletries, vitamins, spice blends, beer, and wine.

Great quality at affordable prices

Trader Joe's pricing is simpler than most other grocers, because the affordable tags are fairly consistent throughout the country, regardless of cost-of-living differences. This grocer is one of the few places that rarely raises the price of its products. Plus, no need to clip coupons or check for sales before you show up to shop. Because the brand saves so much money buying directly from its suppliers and forgoing advertising, you get the best deal the company can offer, every day of the week.

The international flavors

You can travel the culinary world right from your kitchen, thanks to Trader Joe's wide-reaching catalog of globally inspired foods: Beef Bulgogi, Chicken Tikka Masala, Scallion Pancakes, Steamed Soup Dumplings, Chocolate Croissants…the list goes on, and new twists on classic cultural dishes are rolled out each season!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The innovation

Even frequent shoppers never get bored of perusing these aisles. New products drop all the time, bringing a sense of novelty to every visit. This month it's a seasonal pumpkin spice mini sheet cake and luxurious canned calamari. These items also don't make it into stores without passing a rigorous taste test by a panel of food and product designers. Whether they end up being a hit or a miss with customers, the creativity is always on point—especially in the snack department. Where else can you find pickle-flavored potato chips and elote corn chips?

Accessible food selection

Those who are gluten-free, vegetarian, or vegan aren't left out of all the fun. Trader Joe's consistently has some of the best tasting and innovative substitutes for dishes that make your taste buds dance, like the delectable soy-based Beefless Bulgogi and flavorful meatless Soyrizo, as well as important staples like the gluten-free breakfast Egg Wraps and zesty Savory Squares.

Affordable organics

You may think you have to go to a high-end retailer like Whole Foods to find healthy options, but Trader Joe's has a growing array of organic items, too—and usually at a more affordable price point. Consider browsing the website to get a sense of the types of staple goods that it offers organic, like free-range chicken breasts, fairtrade coffee, balsamic vinegar, just to name a few.

The incredibly vast freezer aisle

The frozen selection in the store is unrivaled in variety, quality, and taste. There are dozens of premade meals that will suit your every craving, and it's more than pizza and tacos. Choose from Cacio e Pepe, Kung Pao Chicken, Chiles Rellenos, Palak Paneer, Chimichurri Chicken Thighs, and countless other products. Why go out to a restaurant to eat when you can have a few ready-to-heat options stashed in your freezer? Plus, the portions are perfect for those with small households who want something quick, affordable, and delicious.

The ultra-friendly customer service

At Trader Joe's, customer interaction isn't an afterthought. The crew is encouraged to spend time engaging with shoppers, whether it's a friendly greeting at the cash register or offering product recommendations in the aisles. You can feel more than comfortable striking up a conversation about the latest snack trends or favorite TJ's items with an employee here, and they might just lead you to a hidden gem.

The impeccable cheese selection

Blueberry Vanilla Chevre, Asiago Cheese with Rosemary and Olive Oil, and Brie with Wild Mushrooms all sound like items you can only pick up from a fancy deli, but Trader Joe's has an impressive array of artisanal cheeses that you definitely want to browse for the next time you're hosting a tasteful soirée. Many of these dairy delicacies rotate by the season, as well, so products are always at their freshest.

The free samples

You don't need a Costco membership to get free samples. Trader Joe's believes in letting customers try before they buy, often putting out samples of new products. This ranges from jams, crackers, and pastries to cheese and wine for adults. Even if the sample counter isn't open that day, you can also ask the staff to try any ready-to-eat snack that piques your interest. Bonus: the crew gets to munch on the rest of the open product, so it's a win-win.

The wide variety of wine

For those of age, the Trader Joe's wine shelves are well worth a stop. Unlike the rest of the store, you can find yourself browsing through nearly a hundred options, from a $4 bottle of Charles Shaw (formerly "Two-Buck Chuck") to high-caliber blends closer to $50. The majority of its selection ranges from $5 to $20, though, and there are plenty of impressive wines to fall in love with at this price point.

The risk-free return policy

If you take a chance on a new product that doesn't quite suit your tastes, you can bring it back for a refund, no questions asked. This generous return policy gives customers the freedom to try its vast selection of items risk-free. Just make sure to bring your receipt!

The easy-to-maneuver shopping carts

Because the store footprint is generally much smaller than other national grocery chains, you'll find half-sized shopping carts at every Trader Joe's. These carts are easier to navigate through the aisles on a busy day, and they fit the perfect amount of items if you're feeding just a few people at a time.

The charitable giving

Trader Joe's has earned its name as the neighborhood grocery store, as the company prioritizes giving back. According to its website, all stores have a donation coordinator to handle charitable contributions to non-profit organizations, contributing $349 million worth of unsold food in 2020.