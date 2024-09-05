Beloved Trader Joe's Fall Item Returns After 3 Years: 'Can't Believe It's Back'

From late summer through autumn annually, Trader Joe's rolls out a plethora of enticing seasonal foods and goodies that shoppers look forward to year-round. And in 2024, Trader Joe's customers have something particularly exciting to add to their fall shopping lists.

Trader Joe's Organic Maple Butter (130 calories) was officially spotted back in stores this week for the first time since 2021. Though the retailer had offered the product for a limited time during previous autumn seasons, shoppers reported that it didn't return in either fall 2022 or 2023.

To say that fans are ecstatic to finally see the seasonal item back on shelves in 2024 would be a major understatement.

"Screaming, crying, throwing up. I can't believe it's back!!!" a shopper commented in a Reddit discussion about the product's return.

"Omg after not having it last fall, I thought for sure it was never coming back," another wrote.

While the name of the product might suggest that it contains butter, the Organic Maple Butter actually consists solely of organic maple syrup "that's been reduced down to its purest essence, then whipped to a captivatingly creamy consistency," according to the Trader Joe's website. Trader Joe's recommends serving it with French toast, yogurt, or cheese boards, while shoppers say it pairs well with a variety of other breakfast foods.

"To anyone wondering how to use it—it's great on toast, on a croissant, muffin, baked loaf slice, in oatmeal, on pancakes or waffles. I can see it working in something savory like a sandwich," a Redditor noted.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Seven-ounce jars of the Organic Maple Butter have been selling for $4.99. The product will only stick around for a limited time, so interested customers should snag a jar ASAP once its arrives at their local Trader Joe's.

This isn't the only exciting seasonal fall item that has been spotted at Trader Joe's stores lately. The retailer is also rolling out a new Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake (310 calories) made with pumpkin purée, warm spices, and a rich cream cheese frosting. Though the new cake has yet to be spotted in stores, Trader Joe's has already added it to its online product selection—previewing its imminent arrival on shelves.

Apple Cider Donuts (320 calories), Pumpkin Cream Cheese Spread (70 calories), Pumpkin Bagels (240 calories), and Halloween Gummies (70 calories) are among the other seasonal finds that have reportedly popped up at Trader Joe's already.