Trader Joe's Sold-Out Bags Are Finally Back—And They're Perfect for Christmas

In June, Trader Joe's released a miniature version of its popular insulated bags, which quickly sold out of stores. Now, shoppers who weren't able to purchase the sought-after item a few months ago can rejoice because the Mini Insulated Bags are back in stores. And this time, they're designed with Christmas in mind.

Previously available in teal and magenta, the mini cooler bags are now being sold in two seasonal colors: red and emerald. As noted on the Trader Joe's website, the bags are "perfectly sized for everyday use, like as a lunchbox for school or work." The grocery chain also states that supplies are limited, so you'll want to swing by TJ's soon. Shoppers have spotted these bags for $3.99 each.

Based on the popularity of the mini cooler bags during their initial debut, it's no surprise that the product has shoppers buzzing once again.

"They are so cute and match the big ones so perfectly," wrote Trader Joe's fan account @traderjoesobsessed, who announced the bags' return in a video on Instagram. As one might expect, the social media post prompted enthusiastic responses from TJ's fans in the comments section.

"Yes! Got two of each!" one person shared.

"Was hardly even a line at my store[.] I almost didn't think they were going to have them! So excited!!" another one commented.

In addition to expressing their delight, numerous shoppers reported that their stores have set purchasing limits on the mini cooler bags. While some Instagram users said their TJ's location is limiting customers to just one bag per color, others claimed that their stores have larger limits of four, six, or eight bags per customer.

Purchasing limits are nothing new, though, as stores implemented these when Trader Joe's launched its teal and magenta mini cooler bags. As with the initial rollout, the new red and emerald bags are already being re-sold on eBay. One listing shows a set of two being resold for a whopping $80.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Last month, Trader Joe's sparked excitement among shoppers by bringing back its Mini Canvas Tote Bags—but only as a limited-time item. After their initial launch in March, these bags quickly went viral and sold out of stores, with resellers listing the product for hundreds of dollars.

The mini cooler bags aren't the only Trader Joe's items capturing the attention of shoppers. The grocer recently dropped a slew of new items that have gotten customers talking, such as the Coffee Panna Cotta (230 calories per serving), Cinnamon Sugar Cashews (180 calories per serving), and Caramelized Onion Goat's Milk Cheese (70 calories per serving).