10 Best New Trader Joe’s Items You Can Score in October

This fall has been a busy one at Trader Joe's. Not only have shoppers seen the return of popular seasonal products like Organic Maple Butter, but they've also spotted brand-new items like the Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake.

While autumn flavors have certainly dominated recent internet conversations about Trader Joe's, the cult-favorite grocery chain has still gotten customers buzzing about items unrelated to fall, too. For instance, the store recently sparked excitement among shoppers by bringing back its Italian Tomato Paste and Mini Canvas Tote Bags.

Now that it's a new month, why not add some new groceries to your shopping list? Read on to discover 10 of the best Trader Joe's items you can buy in October.

Cinnamon Sugar Cashews

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Cup Serving)

Calories : 180

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 5 g

From Garlic & Black Pepper Almonds to Honey Roasted Peanuts, Trader Joe's offers a variety of flavored nuts. The specialty retailer recently introduced a new kind that's perfect for the fall season: Cinnamon Sugar Cashews. Priced at $4.99 per canister, these cashews are covered in a sweet glaze made with cinnamon, brown sugar, and honey. Pair the nuts with cheese, crackers, and dried fruit as part of a charcuterie board, add them to trail mix, or simply enjoy them straight out of the container.

Nuts About Elote Mix

Nutrition : (Per 1/4 Cup Serving)

Calories : 140

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 300 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 3 g

If you prefer savory seasoned nuts, Trader Joe's recently dropped its Nuts About Elote Mix for $4.49. Taking inspiration from elote, also known as Mexican street corn, TJ's takes crispy, puffed corn kernels and roasted cashews and covers them in what it calls a "cheesy, peppery, elote-evoking seasoning blend." These are paired with pepitas and pretzel sticks for additional crunch.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Caramelized Onion Goat's Milk Cheese

Nutrition : (Per 1-oz. Serving)

Calories : 70

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 4 g

The cheese selection just got a little bit bigger at Trader Joe's, thanks to the addition of this sweet and savory variety, which costs $2.99. As recommended by Trader Joe's, you can pair the new Caramelized Onion Goat's Milk Cheese with crackers and crostini, spread it on burgers and sandwiches, or bake it into puff pastry with fresh figs.

"So good! We had it with the pumpkin cranberry crisps, a top tier snack," one Reddit user raved.

"Yesterday I made bacon wrapped dates with this cheese inside! It was like, maybe the best thing I've ever had in my life. I had people over, those were gone in minutes," another one shared.

Halloween Sprinkle

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tsp)

Calories : 15

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 0 g

Give your cookies, cakes, and ice cream sundaes a spooky twist this fall with the new Trader Joe's Halloween Sprinkle, which costs $1.99. This seasonal assortment features various shapes and colors, including brown bats, yellow jack-o-lanterns, white ghosts, as well as orange and white circular and rod-shaped sprinkles.

Pumpkin & Spice Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix

Nutrition : (Per 1 Baked Cookie)

Calories : 120

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 84 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 2 g

Simplify the baking process by opting for a mix, such as this seasonal Pumpkin & Spice Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix. This item contains a blend of pumpkin powder, cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, and cloves. All you need to add is one stick of butter, an egg, and a tablespoon of cold milk. This mix costs $3.99 and has shoppers raving.

"If you are on the fence about these -buy them! Delicious. Crispy edge & perfectly soft center. Not too pumpkin-y," one fan wrote on Reddit.

Coffee Panna Cotta

Nutrition : (Per 1 Piece)

Calories : 230

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 3 g

Calling all coffee lovers! Trader Joe's just introduced Coffee Panna Cotta, an Italian-inspired dessert that's available for $3.49. Each box includes two individual cups of the treat, which has a caramelized syrup at the bottom, offering a "rich and toasty sweetness," according to Trader Joe's. Unlike many panna cottas, which have a gelatinous texture, TJ's notes that its version is "decadently creamy and more texturally akin to flan."

The new dessert has garnered glowing reviews from shoppers, with one writing on Instagram, "It's smooth and not too sweet with a nice light almost slightly creme brulee coffee syrup flavor that just works!"

Savory Squash Pastry Bites

Nutrition : (Per 4 Bites)

Calories : 220

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 5 g

Butternut squash season is here, and Trader Joe's is celebrating autumn produce with a new frozen appetizer. These bites feature a pastry crust filled with pumpkin and butternut squash, plus a four-cheese blend that includes mascarpone, ricotta, feta, and parmesan. It's then garnished with chopped chives. Each box includes 12 bites and costs $5.49. To crisp up these bites, place them in the oven or air fryer and enjoy!

Roti with Thai Red Curry

Nutrition : (Per 1 Package)

Calories : 830

Fat : 53 g (Saturated Fat: 18 g)

Sodium : 670 mg

Carbs : 78 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 11 g

Trader Joe's is now offering its own version of roti canai, the traditional Indian flatbread and curry dish. Each box includes three roti (or flaky flatbreads) and a spicy red curry made with coconut milk, red curry paste, green eggplant, cabbage, and potatoes. You can heat this frozen meal on the stove, in the oven, or in the air fryer. Trader Joe's recommends serving the curry sauce in a bowl and using the roti to scoop it up. Try it for yourself for $4.29!

Organic Sparkling Rosé Tea Beverage

Nutrition : (Per 1 Can)

Calories : 20

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 0 g

If you're looking for a mocktail or refreshing drink to sip on this fall, Trader Joe's just rolled out its non-alcoholic Organic Sparkling Rosé Tea Beverage. This carbonated drink is made with white grape juice concentrate and a combination four teas: white, black, sencha, and pu-erh. It also includes hibiscus flowers, orange peel, and rose hips, which the grocer says "infuse[s] floral, citrusy notes." Each can costs $1.99.

Thai Style Peanut Dressing

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 120

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 220 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 2 g

While the Spicy Asian Peanut Vinaigrette is long gone, Trader Joe's is filling the peanut-shaped void in shoppers' hearts with the launch of its Thai Style Peanut Dressing. This is the same dressing used in the grocery chain's Crunchy Slaw, which TJ's calls "a longtime crew and customer favorite" at West Coast stores. The dressing has a combination of sweet, savory, and spicy flavors and costs $3.99 per bottle. Pour it on salads, use it as a dip, marinate chicken with it, the list could go on forever.