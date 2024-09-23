Trader Joe's Luxurious New Dessert Is Getting Rave Reviews: '2 Thumbs Up'

From Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cakes to Organic Maple Butter, a series of tantalizing new and returning products have been hitting shelves at Trader Joe's stores this fall. And in good news for dessert lovers, the latest new arrival is a luxurious, creamy treat that's already racking up rave reviews from customers.

This popular new item is Coffee Panna Cotta (230 calories per serving), first spotted in stores last week. Panna Cotta is a classic Italian dessert made from cream, sugar, and—if desired— flavorings, which are thickened with gelatin and molded.

Trader Joe's take on the treat is flavored with coffee and served in individual foil cups with caramelized syrup on the bottom. Although many Panna Cottas have a gelatinous consistency, the retailer says its version is "decidedly creamy and more texturally akin to flan," a baked custard dessert with a layer of caramel on top. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Though the Coffee Panna Cotta is only starting to roll out to stores, the reviews are already pouring in—and customers seem to be enamored with the new dessert option.

"Coffee Panna Cotta gets two thumbs up! Flavor of tiramisu and texture of flan," a fan wrote in a Reddit post this week.

"It's smooth and not too sweet with a nice light almost slightly creme brulee coffee syrup flavor that just works! I wish they were bigger!" the Trader Joe's fan account @traderjoesobsessed wrote in an Instagram post last week.

"Fantastic," "amazing" and "freaking delicious" are some of the other ways that Trader Joe's customers have described the popular new offering.

Those interested in sampling the Coffee Panna Cotta should keep an eye out for it in Trader Joe's refrigerated section. Packages come with two individually-portioned Panna Cottas were selling for $3.49 at stores where they've been spotted, though prices could vary.

Interested customers should also check directly with their local Trader Joe's store to confirm the Coffee Panna Cotta is in stock before heading over, since new items tend to arrive at some locations before others. The dessert will only be available for a limited time.

This isn't the only new Trader Joe's item that has shoppers buzzing lately. The retailer recently rolled out new Calamari Pieces in Olive Oil (110 calories), and the canned seafood item became an immediate hit. Fans say the calamari pairs great with a myriad of other foods, including pasta, salads, charcuterie, and toasted bread.