Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Raving About a New Fruity Bakery Item

Diehard Trader Joe's fans have finally reached the exciting time of year when the retailer starts rolling out its lineup of summer products. This means seasonal favorites like the Horchata and Ube ice creams are finally returning to shelves after a long hiatus, and brand-new products are making their grand debut.

While not all new Trader Joe's items become popular enough to achieve legendary status, one new product that just launched at stores is already garnering major hype from customers: Gluten-Free Strawberry Muffins.

Trader Joe's already offers several popular gluten-free muffin varieties–including Cinnamon Coffee Cake and Double Chocolate. Some customers say these muffins are so good that it's hard to believe they don't contain any gluten. In others words: you don't necessarily have to be on a gluten-free diet to enjoy them. According to Trader Joe's, the warm vanilla and brown sugar batter in this new strawberry variety is made with a gluten-free flour blend, sweet cream buttermilk, and sour cream to create "marvelously moist muffins."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In just the few days they've been available, Trader Joe's customers have already taken to social media to share high praise for the sweet breakfast treat.

"Picked these up today and they are delicious!! Not overly sweet, [really] moist, and nice strawberry taste to them," one shopper commented on a Reddit post about the new muffins. "You would never know they were gluten-free."

In a separate Reddit post, another customer who'd already secured several packages of the muffins voiced regret that they didn't purchase additional packs to store in the freezer. Some are even saying that this is Trader Joe's best gluten-free muffin flavor yet, a high honor considering how beloved the other muffin flavors have become.

While shoppers attest that these are great straight out of the package, others offered some tasty suggestions on how to elevate the muffin-eating experience even more. The recommendations included toasting them in a pan with butter, which a customer said led to "divine" results, and enjoying them with a cup of coffee. Several also reported that these muffins are a "dangerously delicious" pairing for a dollop of Trader Joe's Madagascar Vanilla Bean Crème Fraîche, another new, limited edition product that shoppers first spotted last week.

Trader Joe's is selling four-packs of these muffins for a suggested price of $5.99, though prices could vary depending on the location. This is a seasonal item, so customers who want to get their hands on a package shouldn't wait too long before doing so.

The Gluten-Free Strawberry Muffins are just the latest obsession among Trader Joe's shoppers. Back in March, fans on social media swooned over the new spreadable version of the retailer's ultra-popular Unexpected Cheddar cheese.