Trader Joe's Just Announced 11 New & Returning Items For Spring

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Americans are finally emerging from the shortened days and dreary winter weather that have defined the past few months. And in great news for Trader Joe's devotees, the retailer is ushering in the upcoming start of spring with a myriad of exciting product launches.

Trader Joe's just dropped the latest episode of its "Inside Trader Joe's" podcast on March 11. Hosts and Trader Joe's marketing executives Tara Miller and Matt Sloan previewed a variety of fun products coming to stores this spring during the episode, including returning seasonal items and some never-before-seen products. In this episode, the category manager of Trader Joe's bakery team, whose name is Amy, also briefly joined the new podcast episode to give some of the items an official introduction.

RELATED: The 10 Best New Trader Joe's Items You Can Score in March

Of course, the products discussed on the podcast are only a sample of all the seasonal foods, beverages, and household products that will be available at Trader Joe's stores across the country in the coming months. So, fans should keep an eye out for other exciting spring finds popping up at their local TJ's right now. But in the meantime, read on for 11 of the most exciting new and returning items you can score at Trader Joe's this spring!

Piquant Popcorn

First spotted in stores last month, Trader Joe's snack aisle recently received an exciting new addition. The Piquant Popcorn (140 calories) is seasoned with a flavorful mix of onion powder, garlic powder, sea salt, and a nutritional yeast, which has a rich and slightly cheesy taste. Sloan described it as having an "umami richness of flavor."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

RELATED: I Tried 10 Popular Trader Joe's Salad Kits & There's Only One I'd Buy Again

Cinnamon Danish Twist Pastry

Trader Joe's shoppers will have yet another pastry to choose from when the retailer debuts its new Cinnamon Twist Danish later this month. The baked good features a Danish pastry with cinnamon and a custard-style filling. And according to the podcasters, it's absolutely massive. Amy said it was almost like a "super-sized cinnamon bun."

The item will only be available for a limited time, but Amy said it should still be in stores around Easter and Mother's Day.

Thai Peanut Satay Sauce

Trader Joe's is offering its shoppers a taste of Thailand with a new Thai Peanut Satay Sauce (80 calories) sourced from a supplier in the Asian country. The sauce is made from coconut milk, peanuts, red curry paste, and a variety of savory seasonings, making it an ideal pairing for grilled proteins.

Miller said that Trader Joe's has offered peanut sauces in the past, but believes this new iteration is" better than any" versions they've offered before. The item is already available in stores now.

RELATED: I Tried 7 Trader Joe's Cheeses & the Best Is Super Creamy and Rich

Brown Sugar Boba Mochi

Mochi fans, rejoice! Brand-new Brown Sugar Boba Mochi are coming to a Trader Joe's store near you right now. Miller said the treats feature a squishy rice dough surrounding a small boba pearl. They're also individually wrapped to ensure they don't stick together.

Dulce de Leche Ice Cream

Trader Joe's stores tend to have limited freezer space, so the retailer is always rotating its ice cream selection to introduce exciting new flavors. The newest iteration is a Dulce de Leche Ice Cream, featuring a caramel-flavored base with a swirl of dulce de leche. The limited-time item should hit freezer shelves in late March.

Lemon Mini Sheet Cake

Trader Joe's struck gold when it first debuted its Lemon Mini Sheet Cake in spring 2023. Amy revealed during the podcast episode that the dessert was such a massive hit that it sold out in a mere two weeks last year. The retailer brought the treats back to the delight of fans earlier this month, and it's taking extra steps to make sure more customers can sample them this year. According to Amy, they purchased more than double the amount of cakes for 2024 than they did last year.

RELATED: I Tried 8 Trader Joe's Frozen Pizzas & the Best Was Tasty (and Adorable!)

Sicilian Organic Lemon Juice

For those times when you simply don't have the time to squeeze lemons by hand, Trader Joe's is debuting new shelf-stable Sicilian Organic Lemon Juice. Miller said that other bottled lemon juices at grocery stores are often made from concentrate and include preservatives to maintain the color and aroma. However, the only ingredient in this new product is organic lemon juice.

Glazed Chocolate Donut Holes

Trader Joe's shoppers have been buzzing about the new Glazed Chocolate Donut Holes (240 calories) ever since they were first spotted in stores last month.

Amy described the donuts as rich and "full of chocolatey cocoa." She also said that the donuts boast a moist and chewy texture despite the fact that they're gluten and dairy-free. Each adorable pink package comes with about 21 bite-sized donuts.

The Puppet Orange Wine

Last year, Trader Joe's sold a limited quantity of orange-colored wine under a brand called "The Puppet." While the beverage was only available in California during the initial run, Sloan said that it "really caught people's attention." So, the retailer plans to launch the wine nationwide this spring.

Trader Joe's category manager for wine, beer, and spirits—whose name is James—briefly joined the podcast episode to explain what customers should expect with this orange-colored wine. Also known as "skin contact wine," the wine is made in a similar way to white wine but gets an extra boost of color from spending more time in contact with the skins of the grapes.

Sloan said the wine isn't too sweet but has a "full mouthfeel" and "heavier body" that pairs nicely with food.

RELATED: The 11 Most Reliable 'Cheap Wines', According to Our Editors

The Puppet Chillable Red Wine

Alongside the orange wine, a new chillable red wine will also debut at Trader Joe's this spring under "The Puppet" brand. While the podcasters didn't offer many details on the flavor profile of the new wine, James did recommend chilling it to between 50 and 60 degrees for the best experience.

Unscented Deodorant

Any Trader Joe's shoppers into natural deodorant brands will be in luck this spring. The retailer recently launched a new Unscented Deodorant made with simple ingredients and no aluminum, baking soda, phthalates, or parabens. Customers can score the item for $4.99 in Trader Joe's health and beauty section.

Nutrition information has been included where available.