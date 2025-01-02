Trader Joe's Announces 12 New Store Openings—Here's Where

If you're a fan of Everything but the Bagel Seasoning, Unexpected Cheddar Cheese, and Mandarin Orange Chicken, you might be in luck. Trader Joe's is continuing to expand its store footprint with 12 new confirmed locations, and one may be coming to your neighborhood.

The grocery chain's website currently lists the new stores, which will be in seven states—California, Washington, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, New York, Alabama, and Maryland—in addition to Washington, D.C. While the grocer's website doesn't provide any opening dates, a Trader Joe's representative confirmed to Nexstar that the stores are expected to open in 2025.

Additionally, the company spokesperson said the supermarket chain will add more stores to the website's list as they get announced "throughout the year." The upcoming stores will be located at:

9224 Reseda Blvd., Northridge, Calif.

14140 Riverside Dr., Sherman Oaks, Calif.

18700 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana, Calif.

8726 Greenwood Ave., Seattle, Wash.

4255 Meridian St., Suite 200, Bellingham, Wash.

5335 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

701 Monroe St. NE, Washington, D.C.

2305 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

550 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn, Penn.

6400 Amboy Rd., Staten Island, N.Y.

1771 Montgomery Hwy., Hoover, Ala.

225 N Washington St., Rockville, Md.

In addition to the 12 upcoming locations listed on the Trader Joe's website, a company representative recently confirmed plans to open a new store in Shelton, Conn. The company intends to open at Fountain Square, according to plans filed by Highview Commercial, the site's developer.

"We welcome Trader Joe's," Dave Gunia, senior vice president of development at Highview Commercial, told the Connecticut Post in December. "They will be a great addition to Fountain Square and the city of Shelton. The goal is to get the approval and work to get them open next year."

Last month, TJ's opened new stores in Alpharetta, Ga., Palm Harbor, Fla., Vista, Calif., and Milwaukie, Ore.

Trader Joe's currently has 579 locations across the U.S. During an October episode of the "Inside Trader Joe's" podcast, TJ's marketing executives Tara Miller and Matt Sloan shared that the company has a list of criteria when deciding where to open a store. Some of the factors Trader Joe's considers include population density, traffic patterns, and parking availability.

Sloan described the grocery chain's expansion strategy as "controlled growth," adding that TJ's must expand in a way that aligns with its business model.

"We'd like to be in neighborhoods all around the country, but it takes time," Miller said. "We're not going to rush it because rushing it would result in stores that don't live up to our expectations or quite honestly, to our customers' expectations."