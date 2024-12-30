The 10 Best New Trader Joe's Snacks to Try in 2025

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Everyone's been there: you're feeling peckish, but it's not quite time for a meal, so you survey the fridge or pantry to figure out which box, jar, can, or bag will hit the spot. You're looking for filling snacks to satisfy your spontaneous craving. Well, you're in luck, because the start of the new year brings good tidings and new snacks to your neighborhood cult-favorite grocery store.

Trader Joe's is in the business of inventing irresistible eats, lining stores with countless frozen foods, desserts, drinks, and, most importantly, snacks that have achieved habit-forming levels of satisfaction for shoppers all around the country. Now, this island-inspired food retailer is getting ready for 2025 by ushering in some fresh bites you'll be counting down to get your hands on.

These finger foods are hot off the press, and avid TJ's shoppers are already singing their praises. Read on to learn about the 10 limited-time and permanent (fingers crossed!) additions to the snack aisle in the new year.

Spicy Chicken Nuggets

Nutrition : (Per 4 Pieces)

Calories : 170

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 360 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 9 g

This is not a drill. The chicken nuggets in TJ's prepared foods section now come in a spicy flavor, seasoned with a fiery blend that will surely warm you from the inside out this winter. Customers on Reddit have reported that the taste and texture is "similar to Wendy's, but better," which is high praise for fans of the fast-food snack. It's also made with antibiotic-free, hormone-free chicken breast and rib meat.

If you want that crunch on the outside, it's best to crisp them up in an air fryer, but they can also be baked in the oven or heated in the microwave. However you prepare them, they'll be ready to dip and snack on within minutes. Plus, these are cheaper than going to a fast food joint, at $3.99 for 12 ounces, which is about 16 nuggets.

Trader Joe's 16 Best High-Protein Foods, Picked By Dietitians

Spiced Cranberry Granola

Nutrition : (Per ⅔ Cup Serving)

Calories : 280

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 46 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 5 g

Granola isn't everyone's go-to snack, but it should be. It can be a healthier alternative to more indulgent treats while still satisfying one's sweet tooth. This holiday edition of granola is made with rolled oats, sweetened and baked with dried cranberries, sliced almonds, coconut flakes, candied orange peel, and warm notes of cinnamon and nutmeg.

The flavors evoke the spiced, citrusy scent of Christmastime, and shoppers are obsessed. "I bought two bags this wknd for the first time because I was pretty sure I was going to love it," wrote one Reddit commenter. "Tried it today and Im going back for 5 more bags so it lasts me until next year." Grab the 12-ounce package by the cereal shelves for $3.99, and throw it in trail mix, add to yogurt, or eat by the handful, while the limited-time item is still in stores.

French Onion Popcorn

Nutrition : (Per 2 Cup Serving)

Calories : 180

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Use this controversial flavor as a conversation starter at your New Year's Eve parties, but maybe don't eat it until after your midnight kiss. Trader Joe's just released French Onion Popcorn to snack aisles, and lovers of the classic soup are all over it. "It's so good, I'm seriously debating picking up like 20 bags so I don't have to wait until next winter to get my hands on it again," one customer wrote on Reddit. "It just has this really rich, savory flavor, almost like gravy—but the popcorn is so light that as a snack it doesn't weigh you down. I'm in love."

It's worth noting that this is not a one-size-fits-all kind of product. Some shoppers are better off skipping this if they don't like strong scents, but true French onion fans will be pleased at how this unique food innovation captures the caramelized onion taste they are hoping to find. Head to your nearest TJ's to get this limited time popcorn in a five-ounce bag for $2.69.

I Tried the French Onion Soup at 4 Popular Chains & the Best Was Rich, Gooey Perfection

British Shortbread Cookie Collection

Nutrition : (Per 8 Cookies)

Calories : 160

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 2 g

If your cookie jar is running low this holiday season, pile it high with these adorable tiny shortbreads from Trader Joe's to nibble on all winter long. The all-new assortment comes with three British-made biscuit varieties: softly rich coffee, delicately sweet English toffee and nut, and lightly decadent cocoa. Fans are taking notice quickly, so this limited-time item is in high demand. "I already went out to get another box, I hope they keep selling these around the holidays," commented one shopper on Reddit. "Super high quality." A box of these quarter-sized confections is selling for $7.99 and contains around 80 pieces.

Mini Mushroom Tartelettes

Nutrition : (Per 4 Pieces)

Calories : 310

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 480 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 8 g

More of a savory snacker? The debut of these quiche-like hors d'oeuvres might be more up your alley. It's all the flavors of garlic, shallots, and white and shiitake mushrooms in a cream cheese base, served up in a buttery, flaky pastry crust. You can pop a few of these tartelettes to tide yourself over before a big holiday meal. "Very garlicky, very mushroomy…10/10 for me," wrote one Reddit reviewer.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"They were sampling these at my store over the weekend, we all loved them at first bite so grabbed a box," replied another user. "Regretted not getting a box for each of us as soon as we split the one box later that night." If you don't want to miss out, race to the frozen appetizer section of your local TJs to try this seasonal side dish. The box of 12 goes for $5.49.

5 Major Changes Underway at Trader Joe's

Shishito Crisps

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bag)

Calories : 200

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

This snacking revelation is just one example of the innovation that elevates the private-label grocer to cult-favorite status. Trader Joe's introduced a twist on the potato chip by taking shishito peppers, rice bran oil, and salt to craft a unique eating experience that's compulsively crunchy and savory.

Just be warned: occasionally, shishito peppers are intensely spicy. There's no telling when you'll find one that sets your tastebuds ablaze, but that's part of the fun. "Absolutely delicious," one shopper commented. "Haven't gotten a spicy one yet but I'm finding it hard to not eat the entire bag in a single sitting!" According to the product listing, it looks like TJs customers can expect Shishito Crisps to stick around all year, but as longtime fans know, that's not a guarantee. Try a one-ounce bag for $2.99.

Lemon Stuffed Olives

Nutrition : (Per 2 Olives)

Calories : 25

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : <1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Whether you enjoy of olives in adult beverages, in savory dishes, or just popped straight into your mouth, the new Lemon Stuffed Olives are worth checking out. The Chalkidiki olives y're marinated with lemon peel pieces for a bright citrusy, flavor-rich bite. "They are amazinggg. I almost put them back thinking the rind would be too much but it's so tender," wrote one fan on Reddit. "Not hard to chew or too bitter. Honestly perfect." It costs $2.99 to get your hands on this 12-ounce limited edition jar, available only until it sells out.

9 Delicious & Easy Trader Joe's Recipes You Need To Make Right Now

Cashel Blue Cheese Irish Potato Chips

Nutrition : (Per 1-oz. Serving)

Calories : 150

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Blue cheese is one of those polarizing tastes—you either love it or hate it. For those who embrace the funk, Trader Joe's is presenting a potato chip featuring the popular Irish Cashel Blue. These ridge-shaped munchies have a distinctly tangy sharpness, balanced with a creamy mouthfeel.

While this snack based on an aged moldy cheese might sound like a culinary risk, it's turned out to be quite the hit. Fans are flocking to buy the limited-time snack before it sells out entirely. "I'm so grateful I got the last bag available today at TJ's and now I'm going to have to go again on Friday to try to get more because…..OH MY GOD THEY ARE SO GOOD!!!" reviewed one shopper. "So much lighter than I anticipated. Beautiful flavor, doesn't feel artificial. Perfect crunch. No grease." At $2.99 for a 5.5-ounce bag, this is your chance to start the new year off boldly.

Chao Tôm

Nutrition : (Per 3 Pieces)

Calories : 130

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 720 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 8 g

Trader Joe's is known for bringing international dishes to life in your local grocery store, and this time, it's a Vietnamese-inspired appetizer. This version of Chao Tôm is a finger food made with shrimp paste, water chestnut, spring onion, jicama, green beans, lemongrass, and flavorful spices, all fried onto a stick of sugar cane. To eat it, heat it up in an air fryer or oven, enjoy the shrimp-and-veggie outside with a sauce of your choosing, then chew on the sweet sugar cane juice afterwards.

"They are a big hit in my home. We have them with the [shiitake] green beans and one of the frozen fried rices or squiggly noodles," wrote one Reddit user. Other shoppers who are familiar with the authentic dish found this to be a suitable substitute, though a bit more mushy inside than the real deal. "They got the texture pretty close to the authentic chao tom," commented another shopper. "I think the TJ's version is chewy enough for what it is, which is honestly pretty impressive." These are debuting as a limited time item, so try it while you can for $5.49 a box.

14 Reasons Trader Joe's Is Better Than Other Grocery Stores

Crispy Potato & Poblano Pepper Tacos

Nutrition : (Per 1 Taco)

Calories : 120

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Sometimes a handful of crackers or chips is not enough to satisfy your midday hunger signals, and that's where these hard shell corn tacos filled with mashed potatoes and poblano peppers come in—easy enough to pop into the oven, pile on some salsa and toppings, and dig in. This new vegetarian dish is so good, shoppers don't even want you to know about it.

"These are bombbbb, made them in the air fryer and are with Guacasalsa. Hope they don't go viral on TikTok!" wrote one customer. "I just had these for dinner and they are awful! Especially when cooked in the air fryer and topped with shredded lettuce, avocado, and salsa. Whatever you do, don't buy them…Sincerely, someone that went to 2 TJ's to stock up and bought 3 boxes," another commented in jest.

Each box of six is sold for $4.99. Fortunately, it's possible that these slightly spicy, crunchy, ready-to-heat Mexican tacos will be part of the permanent catalog, so if you don't find them right away in the freezer section, no need to panic. Just ask your TJ's cashier when they'll be restocked.