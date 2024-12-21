The 12 Best Trader Joe's Treats For Chocolate Lovers

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

'Tis the season for dessert—and what better way to celebrate than with chocolate? For those who consider themselves true lovers of the rich, velvety delicacy, Trader Joe's offers one of the best chocolate selections of any grocery store. Whether you're planning a festive gathering, searching for that perfect gift, or indulging your own sweet tooth, the beloved specialty retailer has it all.

The holiday season is a particularly magical time to discover which festive finds Trader Joe's brings to shelves. This year, the neighborhood grocery store's aisles are brimming with chocolate creations, and these are the 12 best limited-edition chocolaty treats you'll be glad you tried.

Some of the products on this list are brand-new items for December, while others have a long track record as fan favorites. Read on to find out which seasonal sweets to stash in your cart on your next shopping trip.

Chocolate Passport

Nutrition : (Per 1.6-oz. Serving)

Calories : 570

Fat : 41 g (Saturated Fat: 26 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 11 g, Sugar: 29 g)

Protein : 8 g

Skip the flight and eat your way around the globe! With this adorable twine-tied box of single origin chocolate bars, your tastebuds can venture to Peru, Ecuador, Venezuela, Ghana, Dominican Republic, Papua New Guinea, Sao Tome, and Tanzania to savor each country's exquisite export. "I buy these every year. I love them," wrote one shopper on Reddit. This collection of cocoa comes at the perfect time for stuffing stockings, so pick yours up for $10.99 while supplies are still available.

Dark Chocolate Orange

Nutrition : (Per 4 Pieces)

Calories : 170

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 2 g

That's right, the Dark Chocolate Orange is back! Despite an alleged supply snag in 2023 that caused them to be conspicuously absent from shelves, it's been a Christmas tradition to spot the Trader Joe's version of Terry's Chocolate Orange for decades now. It's up for debate which one is better. Some Redditors claim the quality in the name brand has diminished due to the addition of vegetable oil and lack of real chocolate, while the TJ's option remains mostly sugar, unsweetened chocolate, and cocoa butter.

For a dose of holiday nostalgia, give this a firm smack onto a hard surface, unwrap the foil, and reveal a dark, citrusy chocolate orb that cleaves into twenty detailed slices of dessert. The $3.69 limited-edition product is perfect as a little gift, and it's available on a seasonal basis only.

Mini Chocolate Mousse Desserts

Nutrition : (Per 1 Piece)

Calories : 110

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 1 g

In honor of the most chocolate-centric time of the year, this hot-selling product is here for the holidays. Impress any group with the high-quality, thick, and creamy mousse crafted with Belgian chocolate, topped with dark chocolate ganache, and seated on a layer of shortbread cookie. The perfectly petite treat is well-loved for its big flavor and built-in portion control—though it may be too delicious to resist eating more than one. "Sooo good! My husband and I ate them all in one sitting, we couldn't stop!" wrote one Trader Joe's shopper. "[They] are definitely a 10/10, top tier TJs item." Grab a box of six mini mousses for $4.79.

Dark Chocolate Dipped Candy Cane Marshmallows

Nutrition : (Per 4 Pieces)

Calories : 140

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : <1 g

Well known for coating all favorite snacks in chocolate, the neighborhood grocery store just dreamed up these new crunchy, pepperminty morsels you didn't even know you needed. The Dark Chocolate Dipped Candy Cane Marshmallows feature a thick shell of dark chocolate with bits of candy cane and a plush, gelatin-free marshmallow center. "The marshmallows are SO GOOD oh my god," raved one customer on Reddit. "I just got them tonight. Might need to buy 20 more packs." If you don't want to miss this debut, pick up an eight-piece box for $3.49, for a limited time.

Chocolate Chip Poffertjes

Nutrition : (Per 12 Puffs)

Calories : 370

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 7 g

This classic fluffy dough ball comes with a chocolate makeover in the limited-edition box of Chocolate Chip Poffertjes, bringing a whole new meaning to the slogan "cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs." Each spherical pancake has the perfect texture and buttery taste to make your breakfast more indulgent.

"I air-fry these and they're delicious. Sometimes I add whip cream or ice cream on the side. It's the perfect little dessert," wrote one Reddit user. "They're pretty good from [the] microwave too. I demolished a box in two days," another commented. For $3.99, you may want to run to the freezer aisle at your Trader Joe's store before they're all gone.

Belgian Cookie Trio

Nutrition : (Per 4 Cookies)

Calories : 170

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 2 g

For anyone who prefers their cookies with a side of chocolate, the Belgian Cookie Trio is a perfect pick. Featured in this 36-cookie assortment are almond thins, waffle cookies, and butter biscuits, each one generously dipped in smooth, shiny chocolate to create an addictive combination. "[L]iterally bought this yesterday and had to force myself to stop eating them SO FREAKING GOOD. Light, chocolately goodnesssssss," raved one fan last year about the beloved seasonal item. Bring it to your next holiday party and debate which flavor is the best with your friends for $5.99, while it's still in stock.

Crunchy Milk Chocolate Hazelnut Pralines

Nutrition : (Per 2 Pieces)

Calories : 140

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 2 g

Sure to be an instant favorite for Trader Joe's fans and chocolate fiends alike, this newly minted creamy, nutty candy is a limited-edition add to shelves this season. Each milk chocolate-coated wafer ball is covered in hazelnut bits and filled with ganache and a whole hazelnut, bearing resemblance to a Ferrero Rocher confection. This box of 12 individually wrapped pralines is perfect to bring to all the holiday parties and goes for $4.49.

Mini Dark Chocolate Mint Stars

Nutrition : (Per 13 Cookies)

Calories : 130

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 2 g

If Thin Mints met holiday cookies, you'd get these delectable Mini Dark Chocolate Mint Stars. Making their annual return for the winter, these bite-sized, star-shaped shortbread confections are coated with refreshing mint and dark chocolate flavor, and decorated with a snowy twinkle from white nonpareils. They can be enjoyed on their own with a warm beverage or used as a delicious crunch on top of brownies, sweet loaves, and cakes—but they're only in season for a short while. Grab your 10 ounce box of tiny stars for $3.99.

Sipping Chocolate

Nutrition : (Per 3 Tbsp Serving)

Calories : 110

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 25 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 3 g

Chocolate snobs might turn their noses up at Swiss Miss, but not this refined European-style cocoa. This tin of Sipping Chocolate holds nine ounces of flavorful, rich hot chocolate just waiting to be savored from your favorite mug. The key to making this drink rich and creamy? Melt a few tablespoons of the mix into a hot cup of your preferred milk, stir patiently until thick and incorporated, then sip.

"My mom is so obsessed with this stuff," commented one shopper on Reddit. "She's from France and says that it tastes like the hot chocolate that she grew up on—better quality than your typical hot chocolate packets in the states." This winter must-have costs $5.99 and is available for a limited time only.

Chocolate Peppermint Loaf & Baking Mix

Nutrition : (Per 1/16 Loaf)

Calories : 130

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 2 g

For some, chocolate and peppermint are a flavor match made in heaven. So, this Trader Joe's festive baking mix is the perfect start for any of your dessert-eating endeavors—mint-flavored loaves, crackle cookies, grasshopper brownies, or decadent muffins. Because fans are so excited to see the seasonal Chocolate Peppermint Loaf & Baking Mix back, you should try to get your hands on a box or two before it sells out. "I always stock up on these. SOOOO GOOD," wrote one Reddit user. For $3.99, the baking blend makes about 16 scrumptious servings.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A Trio of Chocolate Boules

Nutrition : (Per 3 Pieces)

Calories : 200

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 2 g

Be your own Santa Claus this year and pick up the Italian-inspired Trio of Chocolate Boules for Christmas. This item comes with three different creamy combinations: milk chocolate with caramel ganache, milk chocolate with white chocolate hazelnut ganache, and dark chocolate with dark chocolate ganache. For a limited time, this package of wrapped chocolate presents will be available to stash under the tree for $4.99.

Dark Chocolate Collection

Nutrition : (Per 2 Pieces)

Calories : 160

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 2 g

This luxurious assortment is sure to intrigue shoppers, especially at $7.99 for a wax-sealed box of 16 intricate flavor-infused chocolate pieces. According to a Reddit poster, the package includes two of each kind: Coconut Crumble, Chocolate Crunch, Simply Chocolate, Key Lime Pie, Salted Caramel, Lemon Flavor Truffle, Caffe Macchiato Flavor, and Orange Flavor Truffle. With its diverse selection, this seasonal collection makes a perfect gift for the chocolate lover in your life.