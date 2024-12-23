This Cheap Trader Joe's Item Makes a Great Gift Anyone Would Want

Love it or hate it, the White Elephant gift exchange season is here, and with it, the task of finding the perfectly imperfect gift. But this year, instead of something jokey and useless, what if you actually gifted your coworker or distant cousin something they'll relish for months to come?

According to one Redditor who seems to have found the perfect item for this year's gift exchange, grocery stores should not be overlooked in your search for gifts. Trader Joe's, for example, is becoming an increasingly popular destination for last-minute gifts and is the place where this person found an amazing White Elephant item.

The 12 Best Trader Joe's Treats For Chocolate Lovers

"I hope my White Elephant gift of TJ spice blends goes over well," they wrote, showing a selection of nine coveted seasoning blends from the popular grocery chain. There's a little bit of everything here: Everything But the Leftovers, Chile Lime, Aglio Olio, Umami, Pizza Sprinkle . . . all of TJ's best flavors, basically. And the only thing better than how tasty these legendary blends are is their price point. The poster stated they were able to get all nine for around $20 ballpark, which was their spending limit. Genius!

Needless to say, many have agreed the person who gets this gift has basically struck White Elephant gold.

"This is the greatest gift anyone could ever receive." "I would love it!" "So clever!"

One person did point out that the total for these nine items would run around $40 at their local store, as prices vary across the country.

Others chimed in with additional inspiration for White Elephant gifts from Trader Joe's and beyond.

"I did TJ's gift bags for everyone this year…and packed it all into one of their new grocery box carriers, topped with a bottle of Chuck. It's such a great idea!"

RELATED: 11 Best New Trader Joe's Items You Can Score in December6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"I received a variety of flavored olive oils for dipping bread in one year. It was quite good. I think this will go well."

While many were debating the true meaning of a White Elephant gift—is it supposed to be impractical and funny or highly coveted?—the OP posted an update on how their gift of flavor ended up being received.

"Update: Gift went over well. No steals, it was a small group made up of couples and the gifts all veered into nice. (The gift buying guidance from our host was $25 or under and that this would take the place of buying everyone's cousin gifts.) Only one steal the entire game, and that was the last person because the last gift was one they brought. I pulled a nice pair of cocktail glasses, spouse got a new card game, some tea, and a lavender growing kit."

There you have it; for anyone looking to delight their recipient, these spice blends are a safe bet.